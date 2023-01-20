ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cher Shows Off Diamond Ring Gifted By Boyfriend Alexander ‘AE’ Edwards aka Amber Rose’s Ex

Apparently, Cher is out here living her best life at age 76 with her current (and possibly forever?) boo-thang, who is 40 years younger. A video is floating around the interwebs that shows the “Believe” singer out for a night on the town with 36-year-old music exec Alexander “AE” Edwards, aka Amber Rose’s ex. According […] The post Cher Shows Off Diamond Ring Gifted By Boyfriend Alexander ‘AE’ Edwards aka Amber Rose’s Ex appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.
Taylor Swift Snubbed by Oscars for Best Original Song, Lady Gaga and Rihanna Score Nominations

Lady Gaga and Rihanna scored Oscar nods for best original song, while Taylor Swift’s “Carolina,” from “Where the Crawdads Sing,” was left off the nominations list for the 95th Academy Awards. The nominees for best song are “Lift Me Up” from “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” “Hold My Hand” from “Top Gun: Maverick,” “Naatu Naatu” from “RRR,” “Applause” from “Tell It Like a Woman” and “This Is a Life” from “Everything Everywhere All at Once.” Taylor Swift’s “Carolina” is from “Where the Crawdads Sing.” The song had been nominated for Critics Choice, Golden Globes and Hollywood Music in Media Awards this season. “Carolina”...
Panic! at the Disco Announce Split: ‘It’s Been a Hell of a Journey’

Panic at the Disco, the pop-rock band that formed in Las Vegas nearly 20 years ago and gradually became a solo vehicle for frontman Brendon Urie, announced on Tuesday morning that the group will end after its forthcoming European tour. Urie says he and his wife are expecting their first child and “I am going to bring this chapter of my life to an end and put my focus and energy on my family, and with that Panic! At The Disco will be no more.” His statement follows below in full. Well, it’s been a hell of a journey…Growing up...
