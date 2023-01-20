Read full article on original website
Austin Butler nominated for first Oscar for 'Elvis'
The 31-year-old actor was nominated for playing the musical icon from a pre-fame teenager to his death at age 42 in Baz Luhrmann's 'Elvis'
Oscar Nominations 2023: Austin Butler, Angela Bassett & More Nominees Revealed
Every year, awards season leads up to the coveted Oscars. This year marks the 95th Academy Awards, which will celebrate nearly a century of filmmaking. Over the past year, there have been some truly stunning performances and transformations on the big screen. Allison Williams and Riz Ahmed, who were once...
ETOnline.com
Lisa Marie Presley Is Laid to Rest at Graceland Next to Her Son Benjamin Keough
Lisa Marie Presley has been laid to rest next to her son, Benjamin Keough, who died in 2020, in the Meditation Garden at Graceland in Memphis, Tennessee, ET can confirm. In addition to Lisa Marie and Ben, Lisa Marie's father, Elvis Presley, and his parents, Vernon and Gladys, are also buried in the garden.
NME
Priscilla Presley and Riley Keough reveal Lisa Marie had just become a grandmother during emotional memorial tribute
Lisa Marie Presley had recently become a grandmother before she passed away earlier this month, as revealed in an emotional tribute shared at her Graceland public memorial service yesterday (January 22). The singer-songwriter and only child of Elvis died on January 13, aged 54, hours after she had been rushed...
Meghan Markle’s Ex-Husband Got Engaged to a $200 Million Heiress 2 Weeks After Meghan Married Prince Harry
Meghan Markle's first husband, Trevor Engelson, married a $200 million heiress the same year the Duchess of Sussex married Prince Harry.
Cher Shows Off Diamond Ring Gifted By Boyfriend Alexander ‘AE’ Edwards aka Amber Rose’s Ex
Apparently, Cher is out here living her best life at age 76 with her current (and possibly forever?) boo-thang, who is 40 years younger. A video is floating around the interwebs that shows the “Believe” singer out for a night on the town with 36-year-old music exec Alexander “AE” Edwards, aka Amber Rose’s ex. According […] The post Cher Shows Off Diamond Ring Gifted By Boyfriend Alexander ‘AE’ Edwards aka Amber Rose’s Ex appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.
Taylor Swift Snubbed by Oscars for Best Original Song, Lady Gaga and Rihanna Score Nominations
Lady Gaga and Rihanna scored Oscar nods for best original song, while Taylor Swift’s “Carolina,” from “Where the Crawdads Sing,” was left off the nominations list for the 95th Academy Awards. The nominees for best song are “Lift Me Up” from “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” “Hold My Hand” from “Top Gun: Maverick,” “Naatu Naatu” from “RRR,” “Applause” from “Tell It Like a Woman” and “This Is a Life” from “Everything Everywhere All at Once.” Taylor Swift’s “Carolina” is from “Where the Crawdads Sing.” The song had been nominated for Critics Choice, Golden Globes and Hollywood Music in Media Awards this season. “Carolina”...
Oscars 2023: Everything Everywhere All at Once takes universal lead with 11 nominations
Everything Everywhere All at Once, the action comedy starring Michelle Yeoh as an unsuspecting launderette owner who battles evil by connecting with different versions of herself in parallel universes, heads into this year’s Oscar race the title to beat. As well as nods for Yeoh and her supporting co-stars...
Panic! at the Disco Announce Split: ‘It’s Been a Hell of a Journey’
Panic at the Disco, the pop-rock band that formed in Las Vegas nearly 20 years ago and gradually became a solo vehicle for frontman Brendon Urie, announced on Tuesday morning that the group will end after its forthcoming European tour. Urie says he and his wife are expecting their first child and “I am going to bring this chapter of my life to an end and put my focus and energy on my family, and with that Panic! At The Disco will be no more.” His statement follows below in full. Well, it’s been a hell of a journey…Growing up...
