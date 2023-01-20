Read full article on original website
UFC 283: Pros react to Brandon Moreno finishing rivalry with Deiveson Figueiredo
See how fellow fighters reacted to Brandon Moreno putting his rivalry with Deiveson Figueiredo to bed once and for all at UFC 283. The rivalry and undisputed UFC flyweight championship goes to Brandon Moreno. In the UFC’s first-ever tetralogy (or quadrilogy) bout, Moreno, entering as interim champion, defeated Deiveson Figueiredo...
D.L. Hughley Questions Why UFC Owner Dana White Slapping His Wife Isn’t Flooding the News Cycle
Some people may have noticed that the story is not dominating the headlines. This observation was not lost on comedian and radio host, D.L. Hughley, who took to his social media accounts to question why the media hasn’t given White the same coverage that Chris Brown received under similar circumstances.
ewrestlingnews.com
Seth Rollins “Apologized Profusely” After Breaking John Cena’s Nose
Seth Rollins’ character was extremely pleased with himself for breaking John Cena’s nose in 2015, but the real Rollins was far from happy after the incident. On the July 27, 2015 episode of RAW, Rollins broke Cena’s nose during a match by accidentally kneeing him in the face.
Laura Ingraham Dumps Guest for Throwing Fox’s Scandals in Her Face
A guest on Fox News host Laura Ingraham’s show on Wednesday knocked her and the network over several past scandals, including claims of sexual harassment by network stars and even the time Ingraham mocked a school shooting survivor.In the wake of a frightening incident which saw Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin suffer a cardiac arrest during Monday’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Ingraham spoke to Steve Almond, whose 2015 book Against Football: One Fan’s Reluctant Manifesto argues it’s time to give up the sport.Almond claimed that the NFL will make the game safer if there is an economic incentive to...
Oscar De La Hoya files for divorce from Millie Corretjer amid relationship with Holly Sanders
Oscar De La Hoya must have had ‘finally file for divorce’ on his 2023 New Years Resolution. TMZ Sports revealed Friday that the former boxer filed for divorce from his wife Millie Corretjer. It’s a bit delayed seeing how the couple split over six years ago. ...
HipHopDX.com
Boosie Badazz Responds To Soulja Boy’s Gay Rapper Comments: ‘Can’t Let U Say That’
Boosie Badazz has taken Soulja Boy to task over his assertion that he is “one of the last straight rappers in the game” during a recent Instagram Live rant. On Thursday (December 29), the “Turn My Swag On” rapper seemingly fired a series of subliminal shots in NBA YoungBoy’s direction, reigniting their long-simmering beef. Although he didn’t name names, Soulja Boy went in on an unspecified rapper who paints his nails, labeling him and others like him “gay” while proclaiming to be “one of the last straight rappers in the game.”
‘The Daily Show’ Guest Host Leslie Jones Has 1 Scathing Question For George Santos
Santos, Jones said, is both “evil and stupid.”
bodyslam.net
Ric Flair Believes His Long Lost Brother Only Wants To Meet Him Cause He’s Famous
Ric Flair questions the motivations behind his long lost brother reaching out to meet him. While his brother reached out to him recently, Flair doesn’t want to get in touch. He revealed on his recent documentary that he doesn’t know what they would talk about. He also feels his brother wants to meet him because of who he is.
msn.com
NBC Execs Regret Paying Jimmy Fallon $80 Million Contract Extension As Fox News’ Greg Gutfeld Beats 'Tonight Show' In Ratings: Sources
Hapless host Jimmy Fallon’s Tonight Show is losing the ratings war to FOX News rival Greg Gutfeld — and the TV flop’s sinking number has left NBC brass with buyer’s remorse, RadarOnline.com has learned. Nearly 19 months after the Peacock Network handed Fallon a whopping $80...
UFC 283 results: Johnny Walker smashes Paul Craig for first-round TKO, reveals plan for two titles
RIO DE JANEIRO – Johnny Walker came out of the gate firing at UFC 283 and it resulted in a quick finish of Paul Craig. Walker (20-7 MMA, 6-4 UFC) took advantage of Craig’s pursuit of the takedown and made him pay with heavy shots for the TKO finish at the 2:16 mark of Round 1 (via Twitter):
Tennis great Pam Shriver slams the sport for not protecting female players after Don Candy affair
22-time grand slam champion Pam Shriver has slammed tennis for not protecting female players from their older male coaches - something she knows more about that anyone.
Jeopardy! fans speechless as 13-day champ Ray Lalonde suffers devastating loss after tense face-off during final round
JEOPARDY! super-champion Ray LaLonde has been upstaged on Tuesday after 13 wins and $386,000 total. Viewers were sad to see him go, but had to applaud the tensest final round in memory. The returning champ faced Lloyd Sy, a graduate student in literature originally from Rockford, Illinois, and Claire Theoret,...
sportszion.com
Tommy Fury’s father John Fury claims his son’s defeat vs Jake Paul to see “no more boxing for him”
John Fury, who is the father of Tommy Fury, is not happy with his son’s career. As of late, John Fury has claimed that there won’t be any boxing left if he loses his next possible fight against Jake Paul. However, after one and a half years on...
UFC 283 results: Jessica Andrade lights up Lauren Murphy in dominant decision victory
RIO DE JANEIRO – Former UFC strawweight champion Jessica Andrade put on an absolute clinic in her home country. Andrade (24-9 MMA, 15-7 UFC) picked off Lauren Murphy seemingly at every turn in their bout at UFC 283, leading to final scorecards that saw a total of five 10-8 scores issued between the three official judges. The women’s flyweight bout was part of the UFC 283 main card at Jeunesse Arena.
MMAmania.com
Ex-UFC employees claim Dana White’s ‘secret sauce’ saved him from wife slap repercussions
The “Teflon Don” has nothing on “Teflon Dana.”. Just 2.5 weeks after Dana White was caught on film slapping his wife at a nightclub, TBS went ahead with the debut airing of his controversial Power Slap league. White somehow overcame the terrible optics and even worse search engine entanglements that came with the two slap events.
Neuroscientist feels slap fighter Chris Kennedy “may never be the same” following brutal KO in Power Slap
One American neuroscientist wonders if a Power Slap League competitor will ever be the same following a devastating KO loss. A lot has been made about Dana White’s Power Slap League series. Aside from the controversy surrounding UFC President Dana White not facing repercussions, at least publicly, for slapping his wife on New Year’s Eve in Mexico, many have called into question the safety and legitimacy of slap fighting as a sport.
UFC veteran reveals pay to compete in Power Slap: “You guys would be shocked”
Eric Spicely, a UFC veteran, revealed the pay to compete in Power Slap. Dana White recently launched his new project in Power Slap and said it is something he thinks could be massive on TV. Yet, according to Spicely, he was offered a spot on Power Slap and was shocked by what the promotion was paying people to compete in it.
NFL Player Isaac Rochell’s Wife Allison Kuch Shows ‘Reality’ of Their Life on TikTok! Job, Marriage Details
NFL player Isaac Rochell may be successful on the field, but his most significant win was marrying his wife, Allison Rochell (née Kuch). The social media personality is a TikTok sensation and gained a huge following for her witty, candid videos. While promoting her partnership with Bounty ahead of the February 2023 Super Bowl, Allison exclusively tells Life &...
UFC 283 bonuses: A retiring former champion hangs up gloves with an extra $50,000
The UFC handed out four post-fight bonuses after Saturday’s card, including one to a Brazilian former champion who called it a career. After UFC 283, four fighters picked up an extra $50,000 for their performances in Rio de Janeiro. Check out the winners below. Performance of the Night: Ismael...
The ref in Jaguars-Chiefs had a hilarious hot-mic moment and NFL fans loved it
NFL playoff games are serious business where there is always a lot on the line and they are where legacies can be born in an instant. But that doesn’t mean everything that happens in these games have to be the most serious things in the world. Often, something funny can happen that makes everyone laugh and reminds us we’re really just watching adults play games.
