Dallas sex trafficker sentenced to 25 years in federal prison

A man who pleaded guilty to federal sex trafficking charges has been sentenced to 25 years in prison.

Prosecutors say 45-year-old Anthony Johnson ran a brutal sex trafficking ring for years, even while serving time behind bars for a separate criminal conviction.

"This defendant coerced, manipulated and brutalized numerous human trafficking victims, for financial gain and self-gratification," said Lester R. Hayes Jr., Special Agent in Charge of HSI Dallas. "While a lengthy prison sentence can never erase the physical and psychological abuse his victims endured, it does remove the reason for their fear, allowing the healing process to begin. HSI will never relent in pursuing those who commit these inhumane crimes."

Johnson, who went by the nickname "Macc Bucc", admitted to forcing numerous women to engage in commercial sex acts and turn the proceeds over to him. Prosecutors say he also set quotas and beat women who did not make his financial targets. He also forced women to steal cash and jewelry from their customers.

Prosecutors say Johnson ran the prostitution and sex trafficking ring for several years, including a period between 2014 and 2019 when he was in prison on a conviction of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. They also say he continued running the ring after being arrested on sex trafficking charges by smuggling a cell phone into jail.

Johnson entered a guilty plea to a charge of conspiracy to commit sex trafficking through force, fraud, and coercion, and sex trafficking on the day his trial was scheduled to start. Prosecutors say two other co-defendants have also pleaded guilty in the case.

“Human trafficking is happening under our noses – and the heartbreaking 911 call in this case illustrates just how brutal these situations can be for victims. We hope that during Mr. Johnson’s time behind bars, his victims can begin to heal from the pain – both mental and physical – he inflicted on them,” said U.S. Attorney Leigha Simonton. “Please, if you even suspect someone you know is being trafficked, reach out to the National Human Trafficking Hotline. Your call could save a life.”

LISTEN on the Audacy App

Tell your Smart Speaker to "PLAY 1080 KRLD"

Sign Up and Follow NewsRadio 1080 KRLD

Facebook | Twitter | Instagram