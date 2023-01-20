ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York State

Local Rollercoaster Celebrating 33 Year Anniversary At Darien Lake

We've got some awesome rollercoasters here in Western New York. It's hard to believe that this one has been around for 33 years. Does this picture look familiar to you? If you've been around Western New York for a few years now, you might recognize this picture from Darien Lake. It's a picture of the construction of one of their most iconic roller coasters.
NEW YORK STATE
Where Are the Best Places to See Moose in New York State?

Spotting a moose in New York is a rare occasion. These elusive creatures tend to keep to themselves but every once and a while you will hear a story about a moose traveling through someone's backyard or the parking lot at work. If you want to spot a moose you can't rely on these random sightings.
DEC Announces 2022 Outdoor Photo Contest Winners, One Being From CNY

Take a picture, it lasts longer. And these ones will be remembered forever!. The NYS Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) and State Parks & Historic Sites are excited to announce the winners of their 2022 Outdoor Photo Contest. Through the hundreds of submissions, they were able to narrow it down to seven pictures they thought captured New York's true beauty.
Memories Come Alive at the Old Catskill Game Farm [PICS]

The Catskill Game Farm is a treasured memory for thousands of baby boomers and beyond in Upstate New York. Just one look at these photographs and I am sure it will all come back to you in an instant. The game farm, once America's largest family-owned private zoo, was a...
Griffo Proposes Additional Support For Police, Will Ride-Along With Cops To See Crime Firsthand

A Central New York Senator is preparing to get a firsthand look at crime and other issues facing local law enforcement. Senator Joe Griffo is planning ride-alongs will multiple area police agencies, starting with State Police in Herkimer. The Rome Republican is also scheduling ride-alongs with Utica Police, Rome Police, and the Madison County Sheriff's Office.
ROME, NY
New York State Police is Increasing Social Media Surveillance

People live their lives online more than ever before, and New York State Governor Kathy Hochul and State Police are ramping up their social media surveillance. According to a report by Chris Gelardi of WSHU, over the last decade the New York State Police have bought programs that allow them to go through social media information, including Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Some of these programs can even access internal data for Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and other websites.
Migrants In New York Accused Of Wasting Taxpayer Funded Food [Video]

A worker at a New York hotel where many of the migrants, who were sent by the governors of Texas and Florida, are staying says the migrants have been wasting food paid for by taxpayers. According to the NY Post, almost a ton of food gets thrown away each day at a hotel in Manhattan that is housing the migrants. The whistleblower, hotel employee Felipe Rodriguez, said that bags full of sandwiches, bagels, and other food get tossed at the four-star Row NYC hotel near Times Square. New York City has rented out at least 72 hotels, including the Row, to house the migrants. There are approximately 38,700 migrants in the city. Rodriguez claims that around 40 percent of the food gets thrown away. He told the Post,
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Marcy, NY
96.1 The Eagle plays the best classic hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Utica, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

