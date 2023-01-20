Read full article on original website
Did You Know? One of The Highest Points of Route 20 is in Central New York
Believe it or not... there's more history to Route 20 in New York State than you might have known!. What some people argue is the best scenic route through the state and country, others just call it their commute to and from work. Regardless, Route 20 stretches on for a LONG time and has a ton of history to it's name.
Central New York Starting The Week Off With A Winter Weather Advisory
For the last full week of January 2023 in Central New York and the Mohawk Valley, we are starting off with a Winter Weather Advisory. The National Weather Service out of Binghamton has issued a Winter Weather Advisory starting Sunday January 22nd at 5PM through Monday January 23rd 10AM. This is for the following counties: Madison, Southern Oneida, Cortland and Chenango.
Keep An Eye Out for 2 Winter Storms That Could Hit CNY Soon
The National Weather Service is warning that Upstate New York could be facing not one, but two winter storms next week. It's still too early to tell, but meteorologists say the conditions are right for snow. Currently, the NWS says they're watching a storm front that could affect the greater...
Lobster Served In New York State Restaurants Might Not Be Lobster
Valentine's Day is right around the corner. You may be planning to spend your hard-earned money to enjoy a lobster dish with your sweetheart at a fancy schmancy New York restaurant, but, is it really lobster? According to Tasting Table, you might not be getting what you paid for. According...
Local Rollercoaster Celebrating 33 Year Anniversary At Darien Lake
We've got some awesome rollercoasters here in Western New York. It's hard to believe that this one has been around for 33 years. Does this picture look familiar to you? If you've been around Western New York for a few years now, you might recognize this picture from Darien Lake. It's a picture of the construction of one of their most iconic roller coasters.
Iconic Baker Who Created Best Donuts in Central New York Loses Cancer Battle
An iconic baker who's created the best donuts in Central New York has passed away after a short cancer battle. Tom Dunn kept the 80-year tradition of offering the best pastries at Dunn's Bakery alive in Canastota. The bakery closed in April 2020 due to COVID. The doors remained shut after Tom was diagnosed with stage 4 small cell lung cancer.
Where Are the Best Places to See Moose in New York State?
Spotting a moose in New York is a rare occasion. These elusive creatures tend to keep to themselves but every once and a while you will hear a story about a moose traveling through someone's backyard or the parking lot at work. If you want to spot a moose you can't rely on these random sightings.
Warning People By Flashing Your Headlights, Is It Legal In New York?
When I was a kid, before getting my drivers license, I noticed oncoming cars occasionally flashing their headlights at my mom as they passed by. My mother told me that those drivers were warning her that there was a cop ahead. This tradition has carried on for decades BUT is it legal?
Eager Crew from Upstate NY to Rumble this week on Family Feud!
Survey Says: An Upstate NY family will be appearing on the hit game show Family Feud this week and their run starts tonight!. A second family from Upstate New York is ready to tussle on TV after announcing the date(s) they're scheduled to appear on The Family Feud. This is...
DEC Announces 2022 Outdoor Photo Contest Winners, One Being From CNY
Take a picture, it lasts longer. And these ones will be remembered forever!. The NYS Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) and State Parks & Historic Sites are excited to announce the winners of their 2022 Outdoor Photo Contest. Through the hundreds of submissions, they were able to narrow it down to seven pictures they thought captured New York's true beauty.
From A To Z- Chicken Riggies You Need To Try In 2023 Central New York
If you go anywhere around Central New York, The Mohawk Valley, or the rest of Upstate New York and mention "Riggies" - people will drool. It's a staple for our region. Whether you make them yourself, or dine out at your favorite restaurant, Riggies are everywhere. Maybe for 2023 you...
Memories Come Alive at the Old Catskill Game Farm [PICS]
The Catskill Game Farm is a treasured memory for thousands of baby boomers and beyond in Upstate New York. Just one look at these photographs and I am sure it will all come back to you in an instant. The game farm, once America's largest family-owned private zoo, was a...
These 7 Classic Central New York Menus Reveal How Cheap Eating Out Was
In 2022, it didn’t matter if you were grocery shopping for meals at home or dining out, you were paying more for your food. Unfortunately that trend has continued into 2023. Believe it or not, there was a time in Central New York where you could dine out super cheap.
Crooks Steal Almost $4k in Diesel Fuel From CNY Gas Station, Here’s How
Two out of state men are facing charges more than a dozen charges for allegedly ripping off a Central New York gas station to the tune of $3,800 in diesel fuel. That's according to New York State Police who tracked down and arrested the pair for the scam, with involved a 'cloned credit card' and possession of a credit card skimming device.
Major Retailer Closing Last Central New York Store After Nearly 50 Years
It's the end of an era. A major retailer is closing its last store in Central New York after nearly 50 years in business. JC Penney is closing the Oswego store that opened in 1977. The doors will shut for a final time in May. Liquidation sales will begin in February, according to Syracuse.com.
Omme-God! Religious Controversy Surrounds CNY Brewed ‘Nirvana’ Beer
The owners of a Central New York brewery are reacting to those who object to the name of one of their best brews. The issue was highlighted in a New York Post article this week where some leaders of the Buddhist and Hindu religions said they took exception to use of the word 'Nirvana' - the name of a an IPA made by Cooperstown's Ommegang Brewery:
Griffo Proposes Additional Support For Police, Will Ride-Along With Cops To See Crime Firsthand
A Central New York Senator is preparing to get a firsthand look at crime and other issues facing local law enforcement. Senator Joe Griffo is planning ride-alongs will multiple area police agencies, starting with State Police in Herkimer. The Rome Republican is also scheduling ride-alongs with Utica Police, Rome Police, and the Madison County Sheriff's Office.
New York State Police is Increasing Social Media Surveillance
People live their lives online more than ever before, and New York State Governor Kathy Hochul and State Police are ramping up their social media surveillance. According to a report by Chris Gelardi of WSHU, over the last decade the New York State Police have bought programs that allow them to go through social media information, including Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Some of these programs can even access internal data for Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and other websites.
Migrants In New York Accused Of Wasting Taxpayer Funded Food [Video]
A worker at a New York hotel where many of the migrants, who were sent by the governors of Texas and Florida, are staying says the migrants have been wasting food paid for by taxpayers. According to the NY Post, almost a ton of food gets thrown away each day at a hotel in Manhattan that is housing the migrants. The whistleblower, hotel employee Felipe Rodriguez, said that bags full of sandwiches, bagels, and other food get tossed at the four-star Row NYC hotel near Times Square. New York City has rented out at least 72 hotels, including the Row, to house the migrants. There are approximately 38,700 migrants in the city. Rodriguez claims that around 40 percent of the food gets thrown away. He told the Post,
