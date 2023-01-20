Read full article on original website
Opinion: Another Washed-Up Celebrity is Taking Up Politics
Not much surprises me anymore when it comes to politics. I’m starting to become jaded by the shameless lying, self-preservation, and division. But one thing that still does blow my mind is the quality of candidates that we’re hiring to work as our elected body of representatives in government.
House Republicans in swing districts face 'political dangers' as hard-liners flex power
WASHINGTON — Conservative hard-liners are consolidating power in the narrow new House majority, presenting early challenges for Republicans in swing districts ahead of the 2024 election as Democrats seek to paint the entire party as beholden to extremists. Twenty House GOP hard-liners have set the tone, extracting a series...
Why Do Americans Hate Political Parties?
The Symbols of Two Mainstream Political Parties of AmericaPhoto byWikimedia Commons. Just two political parties have traditionally governed the American government. Only two independent senators from the 117th Congress were members of the Democrat party. Additionally, it has been more than 50 years since a presidential candidate who was not affiliated with one of the two major parties got any votes in the elections.
What Black Americans Need Is to Build Wealth. All the Democrats Offer Are Handouts | Opinion
For decades, Democrats have proclaimed themselves to be champions of the Black community while implementing policies that perpetuate the cycle of poverty.
Biden's Classified Documents Aren't Chipping Away at His Popularity: Poll
Republicans attacks about the files found at Biden's Delaware home aren't translating to a downtick in support for the Democratic president.
Trump-supporting billionaire Home Depot founder says ‘nobody works anymore’ because of ‘socialism’ and the ‘woke people [who] have taken over the world’
Bernie Marcus told the FT he’s worried about how “nobody gives a damn” anymore. “Just give it to me. Send me money. I don’t want to work—I’m too lazy, I’m too fat, I’m too stupid.”
Boston Globe
Millions of Americans have left the country. Where are they going, and why?
We all know that America is a nation of immigrants (with the obvious exception of its long-marginalized Native population). But every so often, it feels like it’s on the verge of becoming a nation of emigrants. After the 2004 reelection of George W. Bush, the 2020 election of Joe...
It's not just Trump: A sobering new report chronicles the extensive GOP war on democracy
In the days after the Capitol riot of January 6, 2021, there was widespread hope across Beltway media that the violence of that day would cool the Donald Trump-fueled Republican hostility towards democracy. Not only had the insurrection itself failed but so had all the other efforts Trump had made to overturn the results of the 2020 election. Trump and his allies had made over 200 overtures to state officials to throw out the results of the election, according to the final report of the House-appointed January 6 committee. Trump filed 62 lawsuits in an effort to have the results evacuated, only to see the effort totally fail. A strong majority of Americans are repulsed by Trump's attacks on democracy. Four out of five Americans believe Trump acted "unethically or illegally" in trying to steal the 2020 election and nearly 70% say January 6 was a crisis point for the U.S. Under the circumstances, it was reasonable to expect the GOP to back down from these unpopular anti-democratic activities.
Arkansas Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders bans use of ‘Latinx’ on first day in office
Sarah Huckabee Sanders banned the state government from using the word “Latinx” in an executive order on her first day as governor of Arkansas. The former Trump White House press secretary and daughter of former Arkansas Governor Mike Huckabee signed the order directly after taking the oath of office on Tuesday. Associate professor of human development and social policy at Northwestern University, Dr Tabitha Bonilla, told NBC News that it’s possibly the first executive order of this type. Ms Huckabee Sanders signed six other orders after she was sworn in. Among them was an order banning schools from teaching...
Donald Trump Spoils Eulogy For Supporter Diamond With Odd Remark About Her Sister
Lynette “Diamond” Hardaway, who popularly backed Trump along with her sister, died earlier this month at the age of 51.
iheart.com
5 things the Great Reset will BAN to protect the climate
Over the past year or more, Glenn has been focused on exposing the global threat of the Great Reset. As Glenn's listeners are well aware, the Great Reset refers to the agenda proposed by the World Economic Forum in 2020, urging leaders to take advantage of the COVID-19 crisis to restructure the "world order" to bring about a leftist Utopia. A major aspect of this vision is encouraging world leaders to force their people into compliance with climate change agendas and strive towards "zero-net emissions."
John Kerry mocked for speech on WEF's 'almost extraterrestrial plan' to save the planet: ‘Liberal delusions'
John Kerry was slammed for a speech at the World Economic Forum on Tuesday. The U.S. climate envoy praised WEF attendees for their "almost extraterrestrial" climate change plan.
Trump’s golf course photo with Philadelphia mob boss raises questions
Spokesman won’t say if ex-president knows Joseph ‘Skinny Joey’ Merlino, saying he ‘takes countless photos with people’
To win in 2024, Democrats must become the party of economic renewal
Democrats bucked history in 2022 by holding the Senate and nearly keeping the House. They did so by riding an anti-MAGA wave of anger at the loss of Roe v. Wade, anxiety over attempts to weaken our democracy, and a fear of losing other freedoms. Despite this success, battleground state polling from Way to Win…
Washington Examiner
Voters: Go ahead, shut down the government
Most voters believe that uncontrolled federal spending is the reason Washington has burst through the debt ceiling again, and they’re OK with shutting the government down until Democrats and Republicans come up with the needed cuts to bring down the debt. According to the latest Rasmussen Reports survey, voters...
Donald Trump's Team Is Reportedly Making ‘Pleading Calls’ to South Carolina Republican Officials Ahead of His Upcoming Campaign Event
Donald Trump was the early bird in the 2024 presidential race and after some initial stumbling, he’s ready to ramp up his strategy. Besides reportedly changing up his Truth Social situation, the former president is ready to rally — yet it seems some of his supporters are not. He’s heading to South Carolina for his first campaign event next week, but according to The Washington Post, Donald Trump is struggling to drum up support. His aides have made “pleading phone calls” to get folks to not only attend the rally, but endorse the former president. However, he’s running up against other...
Democrats’ latest attempt to use a ‘white supremacy’ scare to crush their opposition
Politicians of old wanted to persuade the public by capturing hearts and minds, but today’s pols find more value in capturing our tongues. They want all Americans to take the most paranoid position on how dangerous our majority-white nation is for its non-white citizens. Since the 2017 Charlottesville chaos involving a clash between a faction of neo-Nazis and protesters, notable Democrats (including President Joe Biden) have mimicked a broken record as they repeat the phrase that pays: White supremacy is the greatest threat to our nation. But the Democratic mission of defeating white supremacy quickly moved from decrying a fringe minority’s actions...
Despite Everything You Think You Know, America Is on the Right Track
Negativity is by now so deeply ingrained in American media culture that it’s become the default frame imposed on reality. In large part, this is because since the dawn of the internet age, the surest way to build an audience is to write stories that make people terrified or furious. This is not rocket science: Evolution designed humans to pay special attention to threats. So, unsurprisingly, the share of American headlines denoting anger increased by 104 percent from 2000 to 2019. The share of headlines evoking fear surged by 150 percent.
America in Decline? World Thinks Again.
Bolstered by a strong response in Ukraine, the U.S. is once again the talk of Davos.
During sermon at Ebenezer, Biden says Americans should 'pay attention' to MLK's legacy
ATLANTA — President Joe Biden made a historical pilgrimage Sunday to “America's freedom church” to mark Martin Luther King's birthday, saying democracy was at a perilous moment and that the civil rights leader's life and legacy "show us the way and we should pay attention.”. As the...
