Lisa Marie Presley’s Daughter Riley Keough Secretly Welcomes Baby Girl With Husband Ben Smith-Petersen

Lisa Marie Presley’s eldest daughter Riley Keough and her husband Ben Smith-Petersen reportedly welcomed their child recently. According to Us Weekly, the Zola star rep confirmed that she and Smith-Petersen welcomed a baby girl. However, it was not disclosed when Keough had the little one. Riley also revealed the newest addition to the Presley family in her speech, which was read by Smith-Petersen, at her mother’s memorial service at Graceland.
Dear Abby: The woman I like is perfect, but her children have a serious problem

DEAR ABBY: I am friendly with a woman who is wonderful and caring. She calls to ask how I’m doing, drops off coffee to say hi, etc. She has a great heart and soul. Our boys are close in age. That’s the problem — I do not like her children.  Her kids are difficult and they run roughshod over her. She knows discipline is a problem, but she’s at a loss. My children don’t enjoy playing with them, either. Her kids are careless and don’t listen to authority. I want to continue our friendship, but I like her better without the...
"My husband joked that he didn’t marry me, but adopted me." a story about how you can be a helpless child at 30.

Yesterday, my husband said to me again: “How can you be so infantile at your age?!” It’s a shame, of course, but he’s right: I’m over 30, and in many respects I have remained a little girl who has no idea what real independence is. I want to tell you how the most sincere parental love and care can become an almost insurmountable obstacle on the way of a child's becoming a successful adult.
The women of my village wanted to look younger, so grandma paid my sister and me to pluck her grey hairs (Opinion Piece)

**This is a true story as experienced by the author**. A grandmother is a little bit parent, a little bit teacher, and a lot best friend — author unknown. Back when I was around the age of eight or so, my sister and I would pluck grey hairs from our grandmother’s head. She would pay us with a few coins so that we had money to buy candy at the store.
6 too-real comics show what happens when work gets too heavy

This article originally appeared on 10.25.16Everyone gets antsy about their jobs sometimes.Maybe you notice you're less motivated than usual. Maybe you acknowledge that you're no longer going the extra mile, and you're not quite sure why. Maybe professionalism is a term you've long since forgotten.For many of us, the struggle can be so, so real. That's why Willie Muse wrote these all-too-relatable comics for College Humor, illustrated by Karina Farek.
