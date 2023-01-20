Read full article on original website
Dad Not Taking Ex to Son's Wedding As Plus-One Backed—'Didn't Invite Her'
"My ex-wife called me today and started crying, saying that she was not invited to my son's wedding," explained the father of two.
Woman's Reason for Ruining Her Friend's Surprise Gender Reveal Applauded
"She got what she so desperately wanted. What a nightmare," commented one user.
Man Resenting His Dad for Prioritizing Terminally Ill Step-Brother Backed
"The son was not overreacting; he was well within his right to respond to his father the way he did," a licensed mental health counselor told Newsweek.
Lisa Marie Presley’s Daughter Riley Keough Secretly Welcomes Baby Girl With Husband Ben Smith-Petersen
Lisa Marie Presley’s eldest daughter Riley Keough and her husband Ben Smith-Petersen reportedly welcomed their child recently. According to Us Weekly, the Zola star rep confirmed that she and Smith-Petersen welcomed a baby girl. However, it was not disclosed when Keough had the little one. Riley also revealed the newest addition to the Presley family in her speech, which was read by Smith-Petersen, at her mother’s memorial service at Graceland.
Man Tells Wife That “90%” of Their Household Problems With Messiness Could Be Solved if She Picked Up After Herself
A young couple is having difficulty juggling their work and parenting duties - especially since the wife feels overburdened by her additional household chores. In search of advice, the husband has visited Reddit to ask for help after suggesting that his partner take on more responsibility when it comes to housekeeping.
'Heartless' Dad Remarrying Two Months After Ex Wife Died From Cancer Backed
A therapist told Newsweek how the father and his two children could approach reconciling.
Shock as Mom Laughs After Realizing She'd Left Friend's Son Alone by School
"I'd probably leave it and just never ask her for anything again," one user said.
Disbelief As Cockapoo Puppy Learns How To Smile on Demand for Treats
One user said: "His smile made me SMILE‼️"
Basset Hound Uses Kitchen 'Design Flaw' to Steal Steak in Hilarious Clip
"I have two basset hounds that already try to counter surf, this would be a nightmare," wrote one TikTok user.
Dear Abby: The woman I like is perfect, but her children have a serious problem
DEAR ABBY: I am friendly with a woman who is wonderful and caring. She calls to ask how I’m doing, drops off coffee to say hi, etc. She has a great heart and soul. Our boys are close in age. That’s the problem — I do not like her children. Her kids are difficult and they run roughshod over her. She knows discipline is a problem, but she’s at a loss. My children don’t enjoy playing with them, either. Her kids are careless and don’t listen to authority. I want to continue our friendship, but I like her better without the...
Laughter as Dog With 'Little Legs' Tries to Jump on Sofa Without Losing Toy
"I'm so proud," wrote one TikToker of the dog in the video with almost 3 million views, while another commented: "It was the fancy footwork that did it!"
"My husband joked that he didn’t marry me, but adopted me." a story about how you can be a helpless child at 30.
Yesterday, my husband said to me again: “How can you be so infantile at your age?!” It’s a shame, of course, but he’s right: I’m over 30, and in many respects I have remained a little girl who has no idea what real independence is. I want to tell you how the most sincere parental love and care can become an almost insurmountable obstacle on the way of a child's becoming a successful adult.
Man Refusing To Let Broke Friend and Fiancée Live in His 3-Bed Home Cheered
"I love the feeling of coming home to an empty house," the Reddit user wrote.
Pit Bull's Unique Way of Calming Her 'Cranky' Sister Delights Internet
Several users on TikTok were in stitches over the dog's comforting method, with one saying, "You have healed."
Watch as Corgi Adorably Turns Into 'Blanket Police' for Newborn Baby
"Your dog is judging your parenting," commented one TikTok user.
Puppy Copies Adult Golden Retriever in Hilarious Clip: 'Synced'
"Dogs are the best trainers," said one TikTok user, while another suggested the pair "try out for [a] synchronised swim team."
Laughter as 3-Legged Pyrenees Demands Spaghetti in Hilarious 'Tantrum'
"Omg that poor baby is wasting away how could say no to him," one TikTok user commented about Tripod.
The women of my village wanted to look younger, so grandma paid my sister and me to pluck her grey hairs (Opinion Piece)
**This is a true story as experienced by the author**. A grandmother is a little bit parent, a little bit teacher, and a lot best friend — author unknown. Back when I was around the age of eight or so, my sister and I would pluck grey hairs from our grandmother’s head. She would pay us with a few coins so that we had money to buy candy at the store.
6 too-real comics show what happens when work gets too heavy
This article originally appeared on 10.25.16Everyone gets antsy about their jobs sometimes.Maybe you notice you're less motivated than usual. Maybe you acknowledge that you're no longer going the extra mile, and you're not quite sure why. Maybe professionalism is a term you've long since forgotten.For many of us, the struggle can be so, so real. That's why Willie Muse wrote these all-too-relatable comics for College Humor, illustrated by Karina Farek.
