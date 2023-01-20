ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yardbarker

Josh Allen Has Words For Stefon Diggs After WR Throws Tantrum After Playoff Loss (+Video)

Josh Allen and Stefon Diggs weren’t on the same page Sunday. Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills experienced tense emotional moments Sunday. The Buffalo Bills’ offense didn’t show up in their Divisional Round matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals. The offense scored just ten points in the 27-10 blowout at home. Wide receiver Stefon Diggs was caught by CBS television cameras getting upset with Allen late in the game Sunday.
BUFFALO, NY
purplePTSD.com

Vikings Request Interview with Highly Touted DC Candidate

Earlier this week, the Minnesota Vikings officially made the announcement that defensive coordinator Ed Donatell would not be returning to the team in 2023. Now, they’ve begun the process of replacing Donatell, and while there are a number of intriguing candidates, the Vikings have made their first official interview request this weekend. That request goes to a very popular candidate: Brian Flores.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
purplePTSD.com

9 Bold Predictions for Vikings Free Agent Targets

Please Note: This article originally appeared on our flagship site VikingsTerritory.com. VikingsTerritory and PPTSD writers were asked to provide one bold offseason free-agent signing apiece for the Minnesota Vikings in 2023. The franchise lost to the New York Giants last weekend, exiting the postseason tournament after winning the NFC North...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
purplePTSD.com

Vikings Podcast: Bold Predictions Revisited

Going 0 for 6 is … less than stellar. As many of you have suspected for a little while now, the powers that be at Notes from the North may not be the brightest football minds on the planet. At the very least, Sam and I will take some comfort in knowing that we circled back to our failures. The latest episode of Notes – our humble Vikings podcast – considers the 3 bold predictions we each made going into the season.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
New York Post

Bill O’Brien back with Patriots as Tom Brady speculation percolates

Bill O’Brien is returning to the Northeast. The former Patriots assistant coach has been named New England’s offensive coordinator, ESPN’s Adam Schefter and Chris Low reported Tuesday. O’Brien, who most recently served as Alabama’s offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach, will work with former Crimson Tide signal-caller Mac Jones, who sputtered this season under the Patriots’ senior football advisor, Matt Patricia. O’Brien previously served as the Patriots’ offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach in 2011, when he worked with the team’s then-quarterback, Tom Brady. O’Brien’s last NFL stop was with the Houston Texans, where he was the head coach for six-and-a-half seasons before...
ALABAMA STATE
purplePTSD.com

Questions Answered: Adam Thielen Landing Spots, Diggs’ Unhappiness, Free Agent Defenders

The following questions are about current Minnesota Vikings topics, answered by PurplePTSD. Today is the January 23rd edition, addressed in a from-the-hip fashion. If you have questions, please email them to DustinBakerNFL@gmail.com. Also, please note: These are opinion-based responses. Some answers will be incorrect from time to time. But we’ll...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
purplePTSD.com

Vikings Conduct 1st Interview for Vacant DC Position

The Minnesota Vikings have officially conducted their first interview for their vacant DC position after firing 2022’s defensive coordinator, Ed Donatell, following just one year of running the defense. Minnesota’s first interview goes to New Orleans Saints defensive line coach and co-defensive coordinator, Ryan Nielsen. The Vikings are...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
purplePTSD.com

The Vikings’ Corner Depth is Super Thin

Currently, the Minnesota Vikings’ corner depth isn’t particularly formidable. Patrick Peterson and Duke Shelley – the team’s starting outside corners – are heading toward free agency. Chandon Sullivan, the slot corner, is similarly marching toward free agency. Given how poorly things went for the defense,...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
purplePTSD.com

The Vikings RB Room Could Look Very Different in 2023

Many folks (myself included) went into the 2022 NFL season thinking the Vikings RB room could be one of if not the deepest groups of running backs in the entire league. However, when the dust settled, the Vikings finished the season ranked 27th in rushing attempts, 28th in rushing yards, and 25th in yards per attempt. Because of that, there are questions revolving around Minnesota’s running backs heading into the offseason, and the group could look completely different in 2023.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
purplePTSD.com

Vikings Mock Draft Monday: Minnesota Goes WR in Round 1

The Vikings actual football season may be over, but the season of mock drafts is just beginning. Here on PurplePTSD, we will be doing weekly editions of Vikings mock draft Monday to prepare for the 2023 NFL Draft on top of the Vikings Draft Thermometer series daily every Tuesday-Friday leading up to the draft. For this mock draft series, we will be using the simulator on NFLMockDraftDatabase.com. So, kick back, relax, and let’s talk about these potential future Vikings.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
purplePTSD.com

At Least 3 NFL Teams Are Interested in Vikings Coaches

The Minnesota Vikings aren’t the only team in search of coordinators for the 2023 season. In fact, there are several teams trying to fill out their coaching staffs, and at least 3 NFL teams have come calling for Vikings coaches in the past week. Here’s a list of each of them along with which coaches they’ve inquired about.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
purplePTSD.com

3 Glaring Problems the Vikings Must Fix in 2023

The Minnesota Vikings had an impressive first season under new head coach Kevin O’Connell in 2022. Going 13-4 and winning the NFC North certainly isn’t a bad result to the season. However, their run came screeching to a halt much earlier than they would have liked, losing in the Wild Card round to the New York Giants. Minnesota has many things to fix this offseason if they want to avoid that same result. Here are 3 glaring problems that must be solved in 2023.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
purplePTSD.com

purplePTSD.com

