Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Armed robbery occurs at AV Tobacco in Apple Valley, MinnesotaLimitless Production Group LLCApple Valley, MN
Minnesota Twins Complete Another Major TradeOnlyHomersMinneapolis, MN
A Crash on I-94 in Minneapolis Causes 7 InjuriescreteMinneapolis, MN
Pierre "Pig's Eye" Parrant (c. 1777 - unknown)The Streets of St. PaulSaint Paul, MN
Theodore Hamm Mansion (c. 1886 - 1954)The Streets of St. PaulSaint Paul, MN
Related
Yardbarker
Josh Allen Has Words For Stefon Diggs After WR Throws Tantrum After Playoff Loss (+Video)
Josh Allen and Stefon Diggs weren’t on the same page Sunday. Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills experienced tense emotional moments Sunday. The Buffalo Bills’ offense didn’t show up in their Divisional Round matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals. The offense scored just ten points in the 27-10 blowout at home. Wide receiver Stefon Diggs was caught by CBS television cameras getting upset with Allen late in the game Sunday.
5 Cuts the Vikings Can Make to Create Massive Cap Space
The Minnesota Vikings offseason is officially underway after their loss in the Wild Card round to the New York Giants. One of the biggest topics of discussion for Minnesota, as has been for multiple years now, is their salary cap. Currently, the Vikings are over the projected 2023 salary cap...
Vikings Request Interview with Highly Touted DC Candidate
Earlier this week, the Minnesota Vikings officially made the announcement that defensive coordinator Ed Donatell would not be returning to the team in 2023. Now, they’ve begun the process of replacing Donatell, and while there are a number of intriguing candidates, the Vikings have made their first official interview request this weekend. That request goes to a very popular candidate: Brian Flores.
9 Bold Predictions for Vikings Free Agent Targets
Please Note: This article originally appeared on our flagship site VikingsTerritory.com. VikingsTerritory and PPTSD writers were asked to provide one bold offseason free-agent signing apiece for the Minnesota Vikings in 2023. The franchise lost to the New York Giants last weekend, exiting the postseason tournament after winning the NFC North...
Vikings Podcast: Bold Predictions Revisited
Going 0 for 6 is … less than stellar. As many of you have suspected for a little while now, the powers that be at Notes from the North may not be the brightest football minds on the planet. At the very least, Sam and I will take some comfort in knowing that we circled back to our failures. The latest episode of Notes – our humble Vikings podcast – considers the 3 bold predictions we each made going into the season.
Bill O’Brien back with Patriots as Tom Brady speculation percolates
Bill O’Brien is returning to the Northeast. The former Patriots assistant coach has been named New England’s offensive coordinator, ESPN’s Adam Schefter and Chris Low reported Tuesday. O’Brien, who most recently served as Alabama’s offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach, will work with former Crimson Tide signal-caller Mac Jones, who sputtered this season under the Patriots’ senior football advisor, Matt Patricia. O’Brien previously served as the Patriots’ offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach in 2011, when he worked with the team’s then-quarterback, Tom Brady. O’Brien’s last NFL stop was with the Houston Texans, where he was the head coach for six-and-a-half seasons before...
Questions Answered: Adam Thielen Landing Spots, Diggs’ Unhappiness, Free Agent Defenders
The following questions are about current Minnesota Vikings topics, answered by PurplePTSD. Today is the January 23rd edition, addressed in a from-the-hip fashion. If you have questions, please email them to DustinBakerNFL@gmail.com. Also, please note: These are opinion-based responses. Some answers will be incorrect from time to time. But we’ll...
Stefon Diggs Frustration Spills Out into Social Media
Right up top, I’ll say that I really like Stefon Diggs. Not only is he an excellent player on the field, he also (consistently) makes a concerted effort to use his celebrity to enrich the lives of the fans. And let’s not forget him making the effort to lift...
13-4 Vikings Would’ve, Could’ve, Should’ve Been 8-9
The Minnesota Vikings’ 2022 season is in the books—history—and though it’s tempting to sit and think about what might have been, it’s probably more necessary and instructive to consider what the 13-4 Vikings would’ve, could’ve, should’ve been. This season was a thrill...
All 4 Teams Playing in Conference Championships Are on the Vikings Schedule in 2023
The Divisional round of the NFL playoffs is now in the books, and we are on to conference championship weekend. If they haven’t already been doing so, Vikings fans will want to pay attention to this weekend for a very simple reason: all 4 teams playing this upcoming weekend are on the Vikings schedule in 2023.
Vikings Conduct 1st Interview for Vacant DC Position
The Minnesota Vikings have officially conducted their first interview for their vacant DC position after firing 2022’s defensive coordinator, Ed Donatell, following just one year of running the defense. Minnesota’s first interview goes to New Orleans Saints defensive line coach and co-defensive coordinator, Ryan Nielsen. The Vikings are...
The Vikings’ Corner Depth is Super Thin
Currently, the Minnesota Vikings’ corner depth isn’t particularly formidable. Patrick Peterson and Duke Shelley – the team’s starting outside corners – are heading toward free agency. Chandon Sullivan, the slot corner, is similarly marching toward free agency. Given how poorly things went for the defense,...
The Vikings RB Room Could Look Very Different in 2023
Many folks (myself included) went into the 2022 NFL season thinking the Vikings RB room could be one of if not the deepest groups of running backs in the entire league. However, when the dust settled, the Vikings finished the season ranked 27th in rushing attempts, 28th in rushing yards, and 25th in yards per attempt. Because of that, there are questions revolving around Minnesota’s running backs heading into the offseason, and the group could look completely different in 2023.
Vikings Mock Draft Monday: Minnesota Goes WR in Round 1
The Vikings actual football season may be over, but the season of mock drafts is just beginning. Here on PurplePTSD, we will be doing weekly editions of Vikings mock draft Monday to prepare for the 2023 NFL Draft on top of the Vikings Draft Thermometer series daily every Tuesday-Friday leading up to the draft. For this mock draft series, we will be using the simulator on NFLMockDraftDatabase.com. So, kick back, relax, and let’s talk about these potential future Vikings.
At Least 3 NFL Teams Are Interested in Vikings Coaches
The Minnesota Vikings aren’t the only team in search of coordinators for the 2023 season. In fact, there are several teams trying to fill out their coaching staffs, and at least 3 NFL teams have come calling for Vikings coaches in the past week. Here’s a list of each of them along with which coaches they’ve inquired about.
3 Glaring Problems the Vikings Must Fix in 2023
The Minnesota Vikings had an impressive first season under new head coach Kevin O’Connell in 2022. Going 13-4 and winning the NFC North certainly isn’t a bad result to the season. However, their run came screeching to a halt much earlier than they would have liked, losing in the Wild Card round to the New York Giants. Minnesota has many things to fix this offseason if they want to avoid that same result. Here are 3 glaring problems that must be solved in 2023.
purplePTSD.com
Minneapolis, MN
2K+
Followers
4K+
Post
807K+
Views
ABOUT
purplePTSD.com is, along with its partner VikingsTerritory.com, part of the largest local and independent Minnesota Vikings news/opinion/content source in the game!https://purplePTSD.com
Comments / 0