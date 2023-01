1) When last you read these thoughts, Missouri had not taken a quarterback out of the transfer portal. That changed on Friday when former Miami signal caller Jake Garcia committed to Mizzou. Garcia's addition is interesting on a few levels. First, let's just talk about what it means for the QB competition. Garcia and Sam Horn will split reps in spring football (which is probably only about six weeks away). Then Gabarri Johnson will hit campus in June. And at some point before fall camp (I don't know exactly when) Brady Cook should be healthy. It's not realistic to think Johnson is a major part of the conversation this year. So it's really a three-way competition between Garcia, Cook and Horn. There are arguments to be made that all three could have an edge:

COLUMBIA, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO