The second richest person in Denver, ColoradoLuay RahilDenver, CO
DougCo schools set to launch career and technical education programsSuzie GlassmanLone Tree, CO
Have Your Say: Will banning assault weapons in Colorado stop mass shootings?Kelly E.Colorado State
Park Hill Golf Course redevelopment heads to votersDavid HeitzGlendale, CO
Denver round-up: DougCo school investigated for use of excessive restraint on a second grader, new DIA flights and moreMike RomanoDenver, CO
COVID cases spike at local school
A Colorado school sent a note to parents informing them that multiple teachers had COVID. FOX31's Kim Posey is learning more.
Urban Peak breaks ground on new youth shelter
Urban Peak held a groundbreaking ceremony for a new shelter for young people experiencing homelessness.
Denver middle school deals with rise in COVID cases
Denver Public Schools says McAuliffe International School will be open on Tuesday after a large number of staff called out due to COVID. Kim Posey reports.
Suspected DUI driver crashes into police chief's car
Aurora Police Chief Art Acevedo sat down with FOX31 after his vehicle was sideswiped by a suspected DUI driver. Nicole Fierro reports.
USPS sends resources to fix Buena Vista mail mess
Residents in Buena Vista have been missing mail for weeks, especially along rural routes, but the Problem Solvers are learning help is on the way. Alex Rose reports.
1 killed in stabbing in Denver’s Montbello neighborhood
A woman is dead after being the victim of a stabbing in Denver's Montbello neighborhood late Friday night and the person police believe is responsible is now in custody.
Kraken variant not spreading as fast in Colorado
In Colorado, the "Kraken" variant of XBB.1.5 only makes up a small percent of COVID-19 cases.
$100-million renovations underway at Empower Field
Renovations at Empower Field at Mile High will cost about twice Russell Wilson's annual salary and will focus on four major parts of the stadium. Gabby Easterwood reports.
Black-eyed Pea closes restaurant in Colorado
DENVER — The only Black-eyed Pea restaurant in Denver has closed its doors. The restaurant, located on South Colorado Boulevard north of Interstate 25, permanently closed on Sunday. After the closure, the Southern comfort food restaurant will not operate any restaurants in Denver. The Black-eyed Pea still has eight
Cold temperatures here to stay
It has been a cold January so far and that pattern could stay into the first week of February, according to the 8-to-14-day climate outlook.
K9 Officer present during Elijah McClain's death rehired by Aurora police
A K9 officer on scene the night police stopped Elijah McClain has been rehired by the Aurora Police Department.
Colorado's traffic deaths in 2022: Highest in decades
In light of the near-record number of overall fatalities on Colorado's roads, state officials said they're implementing a comprehensive plan to address the rising trend in traffic fatalities.
10 killed in mass shooting near Los Angeles Lunar New Year fest
Another 10 people were wounded and were taken to hospitals, where their conditions ranged from stable to critical, Capt. Andrew Meyer of the Los Angeles Sheriff's Department said Sunday.
RTD expands Free MallRide shuttle detour to Civic Center
From now until Jan. 25, the Regional Transportation District is extending the MallRide shuttle detour to Civic Center Station.
Colorado Police Officer Does the Unthinkable – In a Good Way
Each day, when scouring over the vast wasteland of horribles on the Internet for something - anything - that might resonate as "Feel Good News," I always love it when I discover something above and beyond the call of duty done by police officers. It's even better when they're right here at home, or at least, really close to home.
Colorado school districts prepare for new wave of students with Universal Pre-K
Free Universal Pre-K education is rolling out this year in Colorado and the time to apply for your child is already open. An estimated 30,000 Colorado children are expected to be seeking free Pre-K education. However, some rural districts say they are still working out logistics on how they can best meet the demand. "It is a very exciting time," said Michelle Spencer, Early Childhood Coordinator for Weld RE-4 School District. Weld RE-4 serves Windsor, Severance and parts of western Greeley. "I think research states how much early childhood is for children and their future academic successes," Spencer said. "The...
1 dead in early morning crash in Denver’s University neighborhood
One person is dead and at least one more was injured after being involved in a two-vehicle crash early overnight.
Valentines Day idea: Name a cockroach after your significant other
An interesting idea, potentially backhanded in nature, is coming out of the Bronx Zoo ahead of Valentines Day.
Denver weather: Snow chances Tuesday, Wednesday
Denver's weather will stay cold and snowy for most of the next week. There are two waves of snow that will move through this weekend, keeping temperatures below 40 degrees.
Denver weather: Cloudy with light flurries
We start off the workweek with light flurries in Denver and light snow in the foothills. Travis Michels forecasts.
