Broomfield, CO

KDVR.com

COVID cases spike at local school

KDVR.com

COVID cases spike at local school

A Colorado school sent a note to parents informing them that multiple teachers had COVID. FOX31's Kim Posey is learning more.

DENVER, CO
DENVER, CO
KDVR.com

Urban Peak breaks ground on new youth shelter

KDVR.com

Urban Peak breaks ground on new youth shelter

Urban Peak held a groundbreaking ceremony for a new shelter for young people experiencing homelessness.

DENVER, CO
DENVER, CO
KDVR.com

Denver middle school deals with rise in COVID cases

KDVR.com

Denver middle school deals with rise in COVID cases

Denver Public Schools says McAuliffe International School will be open on Tuesday after a large number of staff called out due to COVID. Kim Posey reports.

DENVER, CO
DENVER, CO
KDVR.com

Suspected DUI driver crashes into police chief's car

KDVR.com

Suspected DUI driver crashes into police chief's car

Aurora Police Chief Art Acevedo sat down with FOX31 after his vehicle was sideswiped by a suspected DUI driver. Nicole Fierro reports.

DENVER, CO
DENVER, CO
KDVR.com

USPS sends resources to fix Buena Vista mail mess

KDVR.com

USPS sends resources to fix Buena Vista mail mess

Residents in Buena Vista have been missing mail for weeks, especially along rural routes, but the Problem Solvers are learning help is on the way. Alex Rose reports.

DENVER, CO
DENVER, CO
KDVR.com

1 killed in stabbing in Denver’s Montbello neighborhood

KDVR.com

1 killed in stabbing in Denver's Montbello neighborhood

A woman is dead after being the victim of a stabbing in Denver's Montbello neighborhood late Friday night and the person police believe is responsible is now in custody.

DENVER, CO
DENVER, CO
KDVR.com

Kraken variant not spreading as fast in Colorado

KDVR.com

Kraken variant not spreading as fast in Colorado

In Colorado, the "Kraken" variant of XBB.1.5 only makes up a small percent of COVID-19 cases.

COLORADO STATE
COLORADO STATE
KDVR.com

$100-million renovations underway at Empower Field

KDVR.com

$100-million renovations underway at Empower Field

Renovations at Empower Field at Mile High will cost about twice Russell Wilson's annual salary and will focus on four major parts of the stadium. Gabby Easterwood reports.

DENVER, CO
DENVER, CO
9NEWS

Black-eyed Pea closes restaurant in Colorado

9NEWS

Black-eyed Pea closes restaurant in Colorado

DENVER — The only Black-eyed Pea restaurant in Denver has closed its doors. The restaurant, located on South Colorado Boulevard north of Interstate 25, permanently closed on Sunday. After the closure, the Southern comfort food restaurant will not operate any restaurants in Denver. The Black-eyed Pea still has eight...

DENVER, CO
DENVER, CO
KDVR.com

Cold temperatures here to stay

KDVR.com

Cold temperatures here to stay

It has been a cold January so far and that pattern could stay into the first week of February, according to the 8-to-14-day climate outlook.

DENVER, CO
DENVER, CO
KDVR.com

K9 Officer present during Elijah McClain's death rehired by Aurora police

KDVR.com

K9 Officer present during Elijah McClain's death rehired by Aurora police

A K9 officer on scene the night police stopped Elijah McClain has been rehired by the Aurora Police Department.

DENVER, CO
DENVER, CO
KDVR.com

Colorado's traffic deaths in 2022: Highest in decades

KDVR.com

Colorado's traffic deaths in 2022: Highest in decades

In light of the near-record number of overall fatalities on Colorado's roads, state officials said they're implementing a comprehensive plan to address the rising trend in traffic fatalities.

COLORADO STATE
COLORADO STATE
KDVR.com

10 killed in mass shooting near Los Angeles Lunar New Year fest

KDVR.com

10 killed in mass shooting near Los Angeles Lunar New Year fest

Another 10 people were wounded and were taken to hospitals, where their conditions ranged from stable to critical, Capt. Andrew Meyer of the Los Angeles Sheriff's Department said Sunday.

DENVER, CO
DENVER, CO
KDVR.com

RTD expands Free MallRide shuttle detour to Civic Center

KDVR.com

RTD expands Free MallRide shuttle detour to Civic Center

From now until Jan. 25, the Regional Transportation District is extending the MallRide shuttle detour to Civic Center Station.

DENVER, CO
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Colorado school districts prepare for new wave of students with Universal Pre-K

CBS Denver

Colorado school districts prepare for new wave of students with Universal Pre-K

Free Universal Pre-K education is rolling out this year in Colorado and the time to apply for your child is already open. An estimated 30,000 Colorado children are expected to be seeking free Pre-K education. However, some rural districts say they are still working out logistics on how they can best meet the demand.  "It is a very exciting time," said Michelle Spencer, Early Childhood Coordinator for Weld RE-4 School District.  Weld RE-4 serves Windsor, Severance and parts of western Greeley.  "I think research states how much early childhood is for children and their future academic successes," Spencer said. "The...

COLORADO STATE
COLORADO STATE
KDVR.com

Valentines Day idea: Name a cockroach after your significant other

KDVR.com

Valentines Day idea: Name a cockroach after your significant other

An interesting idea, potentially backhanded in nature, is coming out of the Bronx Zoo ahead of Valentines Day.

DENVER, CO
DENVER, CO
KDVR.com

Denver weather: Snow chances Tuesday, Wednesday

KDVR.com

Denver weather: Snow chances Tuesday, Wednesday

Denver's weather will stay cold and snowy for most of the next week. There are two waves of snow that will move through this weekend, keeping temperatures below 40 degrees.

DENVER, CO
DENVER, CO
KDVR.com

Denver weather: Cloudy with light flurries

KDVR.com

Denver weather: Cloudy with light flurries

We start off the workweek with light flurries in Denver and light snow in the foothills. Travis Michels forecasts.

DENVER, CO
DENVER, CO

