Free Universal Pre-K education is rolling out this year in Colorado and the time to apply for your child is already open. An estimated 30,000 Colorado children are expected to be seeking free Pre-K education. However, some rural districts say they are still working out logistics on how they can best meet the demand. "It is a very exciting time," said Michelle Spencer, Early Childhood Coordinator for Weld RE-4 School District. Weld RE-4 serves Windsor, Severance and parts of western Greeley. "I think research states how much early childhood is for children and their future academic successes," Spencer said. "The...

COLORADO STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO