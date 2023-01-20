The City of Washington can look forward to having a Community Garden and Orchard. The Washington City Council heard a presentation from community members on Tuesday at the City Council meeting. The group’s proposal is to build community connections through food, conversation, and learning. Washington Mayor Jaron Rosien had this to say about the proposal, “What a neat thing, and it requires so much patience I think of our decisions and when they come to fruition. This decision and work are so exciting and then require patience for those things to happen. Very exciting.” The group received support from the City Council, and the item will be added to the next City Council meeting agenda to be officially approved. The group hopes to break ground on the project this spring, either on Earth Day or close to Earth Week.

