'Transparency Matters' presentation Wednesday, Jan. 25Linda SchreiberIowa City, IA
Men’s Basketball: Buckeyes beat Hawkeyes 93-77, snap 5-game skidThe LanternColumbus, OH
4 Amazing Pizza Places in IowaAlina AndrasIowa State
LWVJC to host a series of Legislative Forums in 2023Linda SchreiberJohnson County, IA
kciiradio.com
City Council Hears Community Garden and Orchard Proposal
The City of Washington can look forward to having a Community Garden and Orchard. The Washington City Council heard a presentation from community members on Tuesday at the City Council meeting. The group’s proposal is to build community connections through food, conversation, and learning. Washington Mayor Jaron Rosien had this to say about the proposal, “What a neat thing, and it requires so much patience I think of our decisions and when they come to fruition. This decision and work are so exciting and then require patience for those things to happen. Very exciting.” The group received support from the City Council, and the item will be added to the next City Council meeting agenda to be officially approved. The group hopes to break ground on the project this spring, either on Earth Day or close to Earth Week.
kciiradio.com
Notice of Voting Equipment Testing 1/30 From Washington County Auditor
The Washington County Auditor’s Office will be testing their vote tabulating equipment during the week of January 30th. This equipment will be used in the February 14th special city election to fill the Ward 2 seat on the Washington City Council. Testing will be done at the Courthouse and is open to the public. The exact times and dates of the testing can be obtained by calling the Auditor’s Office at 319-653-7717 on or before January 30th. The former representative of Ward 2, Steve Gault, gave his resignation to the City Council on December 6th; his term was not set to expire until December of 2025.
kciiradio.com
Washington Board of Supervisors Meeting Agenda Preview
The Washington County Board of Supervisors will meet in regular session on Tuesday. On the agenda is a public hearing for the demolition and removal of structures and materials located at 221 W 2nd St in Washington. The County Recorder and the Washington County Sheriff’s Office will give quarterly reports. The Board meets at 9 AM in the Washington County Courthouse.
kciiradio.com
Wellman Continues Making Strides In City Improvement Projects
At their meeting last Monday, the Wellman City Council authorized the city to apply for two different grants as part of their city improvement projects. The City of Wellman is seeking funds through the Community Catalyst Building Remediation grant from the state. If received, the grant money would go towards the rehabilitation of the Starbeck/Miller building downtown, on top of $100,000 put in by the city.
KCRG.com
Linn-Mar School Board pushes back against Gov. Reynold’s education savings account plan
MARION, Iowa (KCRG) - The Linn-Mar School Board is urging families to tell state legislators to vote against Gov. Reynold’s latest education proposal. The plan, which is in House Bill 68, would allow all families to receive taxpayer-funded education savings accounts with more than $7,500 a year to pay for tuition, tutoring, and other costs associated with attending a private school. The money given to families would come from a public school district’s budget, but public schools would receive $1,200 for any student who lives in the district and attends a private school.
kciiradio.com
Washington Public Health Immunization Clinic Open Tuesday
The next scheduled Immunization Clinic at Washington County Public Health is Tuesday from 10 AM to 12 PM and 1 PM to 4 PM. WCPH does not accept debit or credit cards; cash or check only. These clinics are available by appointment only. To schedule an appointment, you can call 319-653-7758. The clinic is located at the Federation Bank Building, 3rd Floor, 102 E Main Street in Washington. You can find a link to the Washington County Public Health website and all of its available services with this news story at KCIIradio.com.
kciiradio.com
JJ NICHTING COMPANY IN TOUCH WITH SOUTHEAST IOWA WITH MIKE NAIG
On today’s program, we are talking with Iowa Secretary of Agriculture, Mike Naig, about his 99 County Tour, and his recent stop at Wooden Wheel Vineyards in Keota.
KCRG.com
AMC in SW Cedar Rapids permanently closes
The city's Recycling Coordinator and Climate Action Coordinator gave advice on everything from reusable water bottles, to the type of gum that would be better for the environment. President of Xavier Catholic High School welcomes school voucher program. Updated: 6 hours ago. He welcomes the governor's voucher program, saying it...
kciiradio.com
Mike Naig’s 99 County Tour Stops In Keota
Iowa Secretary of Agriculture, Mike Naig, visited Wooden Wheel Vineyards in Keota on Friday, as part of his 99 County Tour. Naig, who was sworn into his second term last week, spoke with KCII about the purpose of the tour. “I get around and travel to all 99 counties every year, trying to get into different kinds of businesses,” he said. “We’ve been talking a lot in the last year about local foods and Iowa-made products. This being a good Iowa winery, [we’re] wanting to come and hear about their experience, some of the challenges they might be having or what’s working well.”
KCRG.com
Food pantry expects increased need to accompany new location
CORALVILLE, Iowa (KCRG) - A steady stream of people visited the Coralville Community Food Pantry Saturday as it opened its new location 804 13th Avenue. John Boller, Executive Director, said the biggest gain with the new location was the increased storage space. The old location had been a post office, and Boller said, “It’s been a really wonderful location for us, but we quickly outgrew it, the building was falling apart.”
kciiradio.com
Washington Public Library Hosting Recycled Runway Event
The Washington Public Library is bringing back a favorite event for Fiber Arts February. The Recycled Runway event is a teen program for grades 5th through 12th that is scheduled for Friday, February 3rd, from 2 to 4 PM. KCII spoke with Assistant Library Director LeAnn Kunz about the event, “We’ve had some really amazing pieces of clothing over the years. The history of it is just amazing, the things that the kids have created, and some of them have actually been worn.” The program challenges kids to create pieces of clothing using recycled materials. Traditionally, there has been a fashion show after the challenge to showcase the recycled creations.
‘Iowa’s Most Beautiful Furniture Store’ is Going Out of Business
A longtime eastern Iowa furniture store has announced they're going out of business, after decades of furnishing the homes of their community and surrounding counties. According to its website, Keller's Home Furnishings in Tipton was established in 1978 and has served customers from not only Cedar County, but Johnson, Jones, Linn, Muscatine, and Scott County through the years. However, a furniture store in Tipton has been a constant for much longer than that.
ems1.com
Entire Iowa EMS agency staff resigns
FAIRFIELD, Iowa — Eight CARE Ambulance providers resigned this week, forcing leaders to pull workers from other locations in the state, the Southeast Iowa Union reported. Prior to the resignations, CARE Ambulance was working to fulfill its legal obligation to staff two full-time ALS ambulances. Following the staff’s departure, agency owner Bob Libby said the organization will be able to staff 1.5 ambulances by utilizing crewmembers from other branches in the area.
KCRG.com
Artist will pay to remove disputed sculpture from Kirkwood Hotel
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The artist who made a sculpture will pay to remove her sculpture from the Hotel at Kirkwood Community College after she sued, claiming the college had mutilated it. Molly Mason designed the sculpture as a water fountain when it was installed when the hotel opened...
kciiradio.com
Vehicle Rollover in Rural Washington on Saturday
At approximately 7:55 PM Saturday, the Washington County Sheriff’s Department responded to a report of a vehicle roll over in the 2700 block of 220th St. in Washington. According to the preliminary accident report from the Washington County Sheriff’s Department, a silver Chevy Suburban driven by Andrew Noriega of Brighton, attempted to overtake another vehicle traveling westbound when it lost traction due to the snow covered and icy road conditions, and slid onto the south shoulder causing it to slide sideways and rolled one time coming to a rest on the roadway blocking both lanes of traffic. Noriega was transported to the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics for his injuries. The Washington County Sheriff’s office was assisted by the Washington EMS and Washington Fire and Rescue.
kciiradio.com
De Anne Swartzendruber
Funeral service for 59-year-old De Anne Swartzendruber of Wayland will be Thursday, January 26th at 11a.m. at the Beatty Funeral Home in Washington. Family will greet friends from 9:30a.m. until the time of service Thursday at the funeral home. Following the meal, burial will be held at Sugar Creek Cemetery in Wayland. A memorial fund has been established for Hospice of Washington County.
Are You Legally Required To Shovel Snow Off Your Sidewalks In Iowa?
Recent snow this week in Iowa has built up to as much as 6 inches in some areas. But what do we have to do when it comes to shoveling it?. Snow is in the forecast for the QC this weekend, mainly on Saturday night, and it could accumulate to 1-3 inches of snow, after it's already been snowy this week. Even into next Tuesday and Wednesday, there's yet another chance we could get 1-3 inches of snow. 'Tis the season.
Davenport educators react to Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds's third 'school choice' plan
DAVENPORT, Iowa — For the second time, people in Iowa got the chance to weigh in on a proposed school choice bill to lawmakers in Des Moines. The House Education Reform Committee held a hearing on the proposal, House Study Bill 1, Tuesday night, alternating between public comment in support and against the plan.
kmaland.com
Winter weather advisory extended into SW Iowa, SE Nebraska
(KMAland) -- The National Weather Service has extended a winter weather advisory into parts of southwest Iowa and southeast Nebraska until Sunday morning. * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to two inches. * WHERE...In Iowa, Fremont and Page Counties. In Nebraska, Lancaster, Otoe and Saline Counties. * WHEN...Until 6...
KBUR
Multiple animals die in barn fire
Burlington, IA- Multiple animals were killed in a Barn fire Friday evening in Tama Township. According to a news release, at 7:11 PM Friday, Burlington and Mediapolis Firefighters responded to a reported structure fire at 9054 113th Street, rural Burlington in Tama Township. Burlington firefighters arrived at 7:16 PM to...
