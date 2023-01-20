Read full article on original website
Winter weather returns Tuesday through Wednesday morning
KIRKSVILLE, Mo.-OTTUMWA, Iowa — Winter weather is on the way back to the Heartland this week with our next weather maker arriving Tuesday through Wednesday morning. Winter Weather Advisories started going out for northeast Missouri Monday afternoon. Those go into effect at 6 p.m. Tuesday, lasting until noon on Wednesday for most counties and remain in effect until 9 p.m. Wednesday for Knox and Shelby counties.
Invasive insect reaches Woodbury County, only 3 Iowa counties remain
The Emerald Ash Borer has been detected in 96 of Iowa's 99 counties and Woodbury recently joined the list.
Tracking another round of accumulating snow
Happy Monday morning. As you head out the door, we are tracking some fog this morning. Look for temps to be in the lower 20s this morning and feel like temps in the teens. Once the afternoon rolls around, we will see clouds break away and the sun will be out. We are tracking our […]
Chances for snow, much colder temperatures to end January
January 2023 has been one of the warmest Januarys on record in eastern Iowa but the month is expected to end much differently than has been the theme thus far. Cloud cover at night has been a significant driver of unseasonably mild temperatures keeping lows from getting too cold and keeping the starting point for daily temperatures well above normal. Lows through late last week are running nearly 12 above normal in January.
Forecaster: El Niño Warmth Could Impact Iowa By End Of Growing Season
Ames, Iowa — Wide sections of Iowa were hit with a whopper winter storm this week that dumped up to ten inches of snow in some parts of northwestern Iowa, thanks in part to the La Niña weather pattern that’s impacting the climate across the continent. Meteorologist...
Dense fog advisory for majority of SW Iowa
(KMAland) -- The National Weather Service has issued a dense fog advisory for the majority of southwest Iowa. Crawford-Carroll-Greene-Audubon-Guthrie-Dallas-Cass-Adair-Madison-Adams-Union-Clarke. * WHAT...Visibility one half mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...At least portions of western, central, and northern Iowa. * WHEN...Until 9 AM CST Monday. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due...
New owner seeks to reopen Keokuk hospital
A Michigan-based health care provider has signed a letter of intent to resume operation of the hospital in Keokuk. Flint-based Insight will be meeting with city leaders to discuss necessary certifications, regulatory and financial support the new hospital owners would need from the state of Iowa. Blessing Health closed the...
Winter weather advisory extended into SW Iowa, SE Nebraska
(KMAland) -- The National Weather Service has extended a winter weather advisory into parts of southwest Iowa and southeast Nebraska until Sunday morning. * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to two inches. * WHERE...In Iowa, Fremont and Page Counties. In Nebraska, Lancaster, Otoe and Saline Counties. * WHEN...Until 6...
Are You Legally Required To Shovel Snow Off Your Sidewalks In Iowa?
Recent snow this week in Iowa has built up to as much as 6 inches in some areas. But what do we have to do when it comes to shoveling it?. Snow is in the forecast for the QC this weekend, mainly on Saturday night, and it could accumulate to 1-3 inches of snow, after it's already been snowy this week. Even into next Tuesday and Wednesday, there's yet another chance we could get 1-3 inches of snow. 'Tis the season.
JJ NICHTING COMPANY IN TOUCH WITH SOUTHEAST IOWA WITH MIKE NAIG
On today’s program, we are talking with Iowa Secretary of Agriculture, Mike Naig, about his 99 County Tour, and his recent stop at Wooden Wheel Vineyards in Keota.
Is It Against The Law To Tailgate Other Drivers In Iowa?
You're driving down the highway listening to your favorite radio station when all of a sudden you see a car speeding behind you in your rearview mirror. They look like they're going faster than you are so you're hoping they change lanes and just go around you. Before you know...
Iowa DOT Changes Traffic Safety Message
(Ames) The Iowa Department of Transportation’s new traffic safety campaign is getting personal. A DOT representative says they found that the previous “Zero Fatalities” campaign was not resonating with drivers–that a “numbers game” didn’t mean as much as something closer to home. Their new “What Drives You” campaign will remind drivers who’s waiting for them at the end of their trip, and what happens if they don’t arrive safely.
Spring In Iowa Is Going To Be Cold And Wet
We are just two months away from the 2023 spring equinox but who's counting?. On Tuesday, as we were watching predictions come out about this week’s storm, I tried to look ahead to see what the spring and summer had in store. While at the time, the Farmers Almanac only had January and February predictions, there was a small sneak peek into what the summer might bring.
Multiple animals die in barn fire
Burlington, IA- Multiple animals were killed in a Barn fire Friday evening in Tama Township. According to a news release, at 7:11 PM Friday, Burlington and Mediapolis Firefighters responded to a reported structure fire at 9054 113th Street, rural Burlington in Tama Township. Burlington firefighters arrived at 7:16 PM to...
Winter Weather Advisory Until 6am Sunday
..WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST SUNDAY... The National Weather Service advisory includes additional snow accumulations of up to two inches along with slippery road conditions. Counties included in the Advisory include: In Iowa, Fremont and Page Counties. In Nebraska, Lancaster, Otoe and Saline Counties. Slow down and use caution while traveling.
Vehicle Rollover in Rural Washington on Saturday
At approximately 7:55 PM Saturday, the Washington County Sheriff’s Department responded to a report of a vehicle roll over in the 2700 block of 220th St. in Washington. According to the preliminary accident report from the Washington County Sheriff’s Department, a silver Chevy Suburban driven by Andrew Noriega of Brighton, attempted to overtake another vehicle traveling westbound when it lost traction due to the snow covered and icy road conditions, and slid onto the south shoulder causing it to slide sideways and rolled one time coming to a rest on the roadway blocking both lanes of traffic. Noriega was transported to the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics for his injuries. The Washington County Sheriff’s office was assisted by the Washington EMS and Washington Fire and Rescue.
The richest person in Iowa is giving away millions
To kick off 2023, I have been writing about people and organizations giving back to the community. Readers enjoy seeing uplifting, positive stories. So today, I wanted to write about a man in Iowa and the good he has done for the community.
Cattlemen’s Heritage Beef plant aims to bring billions in revenue to Iowa
MILLS COUNTY, Iowa — Cattlemen's Heritage Beef Company plans to build a beef-processing plant in Mills County, Iowa, that could bring billions in revenue to the state. The developer originally planned to break ground in 2022 but the pandemic made finding and engineering more difficult than predicted. The company now plans to start construction in the Spring with the backing of a new investor.
Latest round of federal funds helps water system near completion in NW Iowa
TEA, S.D. -- Progress on a water system some 30 years in the works is reaching a point at which executive director Troy Larson says he can see the light at the end of the tunnel. Might it be more accurate to say it's possible to see the spigot at...
Northwest, northern Iowa hardest hit by snow
Snowfall totals from this latest winter blast are now more than 8 inches in several cities. Northern and northwest Iowa were hit the hardest, with the 8-inch snowfall reports in Floyd, Algona, Britt, and Rock Valley. Nine inches of snow was reported in Auburn. It’ll be sticking around, too, as...
