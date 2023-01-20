Read full article on original website
State senators could start voting on ‘Carolina squat’ bill as early as Tuesday
CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) -- South Carolina lawmakers are once again trying to ban what’s often called “the Carolina Squat”-- when a mechanic alters the front part of a car or truck by raising it. Voting on the legislation in the Senate could start as early as Tuesday.
SC legislature proposing changes to 'Move Over, Slow Down' law
South Carolina — Making split-second decisions to stay safe is a reality for first responders who work on the side of the road. "I feel like I'm kind of on a race against the clock," said Sebastian Vasquez, Manager at Cousins Towing. South Carolina lawmakers are trying to make...
'We want choice': Local groups rally for ranked choice voting
COLUMBIA, S.C. — A group of state and local organizations rallied at the State House Monday in hopes of making voting as easy as one, two, three in the Palmetto State. They support overhauling the U.S. electoral process by moving to ranked choice voting. Under ranked choice, voters choose...
These are the 44 worst rated SC nursing homes, according to the federal government. Take a look
As the baby boomer generation continues to age, the need for more nursing home care grows — but currently for South Carolina, quality varies among such facilities. Born from 1946 to 1964, there are more than 70 million estimated baby boomers and by 2030, they will all be at least 65 years old, U.S. Census data shows. But that’s not all.
The Billionaire Next Door: Who is the Richest Person in South Carolina?
Anita Zucker is a businesswoman and philanthropist from South Carolina. She is the CEO of The InterTech Group, Inc., a privately held chemical manufacturing and technology company based in North Charleston, South Carolina.
The flap over flippers: South Carolina bill would repeal decades-old ban on kids playing pinball
CHARLESTON, S.C. (CN) — Not even a century ago, mothers decried pinball as a gaudy game that lured children into delinquency and school-yard debt. In South Carolina, lawmakers wrung their hands over the “cancerous” and “vicious” machines. One senator prayed pinball would be banned before the state became “like Louisiana.”
South Carolina scam victim fights Congress for more protection
A year ago, we brought you the story of on an Oconee County woman who lost $20,000 dollars to a sophisticated scam. However, that turned out to be only the beginning of a journey for the Seneca grandmother, that took her all the way to the nation's capital.
State lawmakers propose power grid protections after attacks
RALEIGH, N.C. — When gunshots at two electrical substations cut power to thousands of central North Carolina homes for several days in early December, Republican state Rep. Ben Moss watched his vibrant district full of family farms, small businesses and sprawling golf courses become “a ghost town.”. After...
Insurance fraud criminal sentenced, ordered to pay back SC
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The leader of a fraud ring that stole thousands of dollars from South Carolina’s unemployment insurance system over 11 years was convicted of fraud and other crimes. Diana B. Jordan was arrested in 2015 and charged with four counts of forgery and four counts of...
The Best Cheap South Carolina Homeowners Insurance for 2023
Many or all of the products here are from our partners that pay us a commission. It’s how we make money. But our editorial integrity ensures our experts’ opinions aren’t influenced by compensation. Terms may apply to offers listed on this page. Homeowners insurance is rarely easy...
Are you happy that Gov. Reynolds will likely sign School Choice this week?
Both the Iowa House and Senate are scheduled to debate School Choice today. I believe they will both vote and pass the Bill and it will then head to the Governor's desk. Considering this is essentially her Bill, she will sign it into law - probably this week. Are you...
Charleston committee wants SC lawmakers to double affordable housing tax credits
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A City of Charleston committee has voted to call on the state legislature to double the amount of tax credits meant to help build affordable housing in South Carolina. Housing and Community Development Director Geona Shaw Johnson said the city is getting behind the effort because...
SC woman sentenced for unemployment insurance fraud, ordered to pay back state
RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — The leader of a fraud ring in South Carolina was sentenced for unemployment insurance fraud and ordered to pay back the state. Diana B. Jordan stole tens of thousands of dollars over an 11-year period and was convicted of fraud and other crimes, according to the South Carolina Dept. of Employment and Workforce.
'Step in right direction': State budget to boost OCtech
The president of Orangeburg-Calhoun Technical College gave a review of the South Carolina Technical College System’s budget for the year during an Area Commission meeting on Jan. 17. That includes seeking $9.8 million in recurring funds for tuition mitigation; $50 million in non-recurring funds for capital projects and maintenance;...
11 men sentenced for their roles in $3 million Paycheck Protection Program fraud scheme
Eleven men, eight from metro Atlanta, and three from South Carolina, have been sentenced for their roles in a Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) fraud scheme. According to the United States Attorney’s Office, Northern District of Georgia, the men obtained approximately $3 million in PPP loans on behalf of ten businesses based in Georgia and South Carolina.
SC State Seeks $209M From Legislature for Campus Improvements, Other Needs
South Carolina State University President Alexander Conyers on Wednesday asked state legislators to fund a $209 million budget request for the 2023-24 fiscal year with five major capital projects to replace outdated facilities. Conyers presented the university’s allocation request to the House of Representatives Ways and Means Committee’s Higher Education...
Shapiro To Make 3,500 Commonwealth employees Sign Integrity Pledges
Shapiro To Make Roughly 3,500 Commonwealth employees Sign Integrity Pledges. (Harrisburg, PA) - New Governor Josh Shapiro wants to cut down on executive branch employees accepting gifts. He also wants state employees to sign an integrity pledge and participate in ethics training. The governor said Friday the intent of the mandates is to prevent improper influence. The ethics classes will be led by Eric Fillman, who served as chief counsel for the House Ethics Committee in Harrisburg. He was also the first-ever Chief Integrity Officer for Shapiro when Shapiro was attorney general.
Political stage turns to South Carolina ahead of 2024
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — The political stage is turning towards South Carolina ahead of 2024, with two familiar names for South Carolinians that could be in the running for president, and some proposed changes that might bring more attention to the Palmetto State. “I think the road to the White House comes through South […]
SC families, law enforcement call on lawmakers to toughen fentanyl penalties
Families from across the state shared their stories of loss. They all had one thing in common, they lost someone to a fatal fentanyl overdose.
Stimulus update: South Carolina deadline to claim one-time $800 check is 25 days away
There are 25 days left for South Carolina residents to file their 2021 taxes and receive a rebate of up to $800 in the first quarter of the year.
