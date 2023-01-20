ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Carolina State

WLTX.com

'We want choice': Local groups rally for ranked choice voting

COLUMBIA, S.C. — A group of state and local organizations rallied at the State House Monday in hopes of making voting as easy as one, two, three in the Palmetto State. They support overhauling the U.S. electoral process by moving to ranked choice voting. Under ranked choice, voters choose...
abccolumbia.com

Insurance fraud criminal sentenced, ordered to pay back SC

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The leader of a fraud ring that stole thousands of dollars from South Carolina’s unemployment insurance system over 11 years was convicted of fraud and other crimes. Diana B. Jordan was arrested in 2015 and charged with four counts of forgery and four counts of...
Motley Fool

The Best Cheap South Carolina Homeowners Insurance for 2023

Many or all of the products here are from our partners that pay us a commission. It’s how we make money. But our editorial integrity ensures our experts’ opinions aren’t influenced by compensation. Terms may apply to offers listed on this page. Homeowners insurance is rarely easy...
etxview.com

'Step in right direction': State budget to boost OCtech

The president of Orangeburg-Calhoun Technical College gave a review of the South Carolina Technical College System’s budget for the year during an Area Commission meeting on Jan. 17. That includes seeking $9.8 million in recurring funds for tuition mitigation; $50 million in non-recurring funds for capital projects and maintenance;...
iheart.com

Shapiro To Make 3,500 Commonwealth employees Sign Integrity Pledges

Shapiro To Make Roughly 3,500 Commonwealth employees Sign Integrity Pledges. (Harrisburg, PA) - New Governor Josh Shapiro wants to cut down on executive branch employees accepting gifts. He also wants state employees to sign an integrity pledge and participate in ethics training. The governor said Friday the intent of the mandates is to prevent improper influence. The ethics classes will be led by Eric Fillman, who served as chief counsel for the House Ethics Committee in Harrisburg. He was also the first-ever Chief Integrity Officer for Shapiro when Shapiro was attorney general.
HARRISBURG, PA
WBTW News13

Political stage turns to South Carolina ahead of 2024

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — The political stage is turning towards South Carolina ahead of 2024, with two familiar names for South Carolinians that could be in the running for president, and some proposed changes that might bring more attention to the Palmetto State. “I think the road to the White House comes through South […]
