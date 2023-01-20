ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

KDVR.com

Cold temperatures here to stay

It has been a cold January so far and that pattern could stay into the first week of February, according to the 8-to-14-day climate outlook.
DENVER, CO
KDVR.com

Urban Peak breaks ground on new youth shelter

Urban Peak held a groundbreaking ceremony for a new shelter for young people experiencing homelessness. Denver weather: Late flurries possible Tuesday. Denver's weather will stay cold and snowy for most of the next week. There...
DENVER, CO
KDVR.com

Suspected DUI driver crashes into police chief's car

Aurora Police Chief Art Acevedo sat down with FOX31 after his vehicle was sideswiped by a suspected DUI driver. Nicole Fierro reports.
DENVER, CO
KDVR.com

USPS sends resources to fix Buena Vista mail mess

Residents in Buena Vista have been missing mail for weeks, especially along rural routes, but the Problem Solvers are learning help is on the way. Alex Rose reports.
DENVER, CO
KDVR.com

Kraken variant not spreading as fast in Colorado

In Colorado, the "Kraken" variant of XBB.1.5 only makes up a small percent of COVID-19 cases. Denver weather: Late flurries possible Tuesday. Denver's weather will stay cold and snowy for most of the next...
COLORADO STATE
KDVR.com

COVID cases spike at local school

A Colorado school sent a note to parents informing them that multiple teachers had COVID. FOX31's Kim Posey is learning more.
DENVER, CO
9NEWS

Black-eyed Pea closes restaurant in Colorado

DENVER — The only Black-eyed Pea restaurant in Denver has closed its doors. The restaurant, located on South Colorado Boulevard north of Interstate 25, permanently closed on Sunday. After the closure, the Southern comfort food restaurant will not operate any restaurants in Denver. The Black-eyed Pea still has eight...
DENVER, CO
KDVR.com

1 killed in stabbing in Denver’s Montbello neighborhood

A woman is dead after being the victim of a stabbing in Denver's Montbello neighborhood late Friday night and the person police believe is responsible is now in custody.
DENVER, CO
KDVR.com

Denver weather: Snow chances Tuesday, Wednesday

Denver's weather will stay cold and snowy for most of the next week. There are two waves of snow that will move through this weekend, keeping temperatures below 40 degrees.
DENVER, CO
KDVR.com

Colorado's traffic deaths in 2022: Highest in decades

In light of the near-record number of overall fatalities on Colorado's roads, state officials said they're implementing a comprehensive plan to address the rising trend in traffic fatalities.
COLORADO STATE
KDVR.com

$100-million renovations underway at Empower Field

Renovations at Empower Field at Mile High will cost about twice Russell Wilson's annual salary and will focus on four major parts of the stadium. Gabby Easterwood reports.
DENVER, CO
9NEWS

1 killed in crash near University of Denver campus

DENVER — One person died in a two-vehicle crash early Sunday in the University neighborhood, according to the Denver Police Department. The crash happened at 1:54 a.m. at South University Boulevard and Buchtel Boulevard South, at the northeast corner of the University of Denver campus, said a Denver Police spokesman.
DENVER, CO
KDVR.com

Denver weather: Cloudy with light flurries

We start off the workweek with light flurries in Denver and light snow in the foothills. Travis Michels forecasts.
DENVER, CO
KDVR.com

Denver middle school deals with rise in COVID cases

Denver Public Schools says McAuliffe International School will be open on Tuesday after a large number of staff called out due to COVID. Kim Posey reports.
DENVER, CO
OutThere Colorado

Mountain lion spotted lurking in Denver metro area

According to a January 20 statement from the Englewood Police Department, a mountain lion was reportedly spotted in the area of South Tejon Street and West Wesley Avenue. This is near multiple businesses and homes, less than a mile southwest of Ruby Hill Park. Despite the urban nature of this...
DENVER, CO
KDVR.com

Colorado man selling "witness tree" table from Civil War

A giant wooden table on display at the National Western Stock Show is catching plenty of attention, not just for its beauty, but for its story.
DENVER, CO
KDVR.com

10 killed in mass shooting near Los Angeles Lunar New Year fest

Another 10 people were wounded and were taken to hospitals, where their conditions ranged from stable to critical, Capt. Andrew Meyer of the Los Angeles Sheriff's Department said Sunday.
DENVER, CO
KDVR.com

This year's National Western Stock Show breaks records

Two Colorado animals have sold for record amounts and buyers have spent $585,000 on the top eight champion winning animals in total.
DENVER, CO

