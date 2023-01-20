Read full article on original website
Governor to sign school voucher bill after Iowa Senate passes in early Tuesday vote
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - After three hours of debate, the Iowa Senate passed a bill to use taxpayer money to fund private school scholarships. “The Students First Act” passed in a vote of 31 to 18 around 12:30 a.m. Tuesday. On Monday, it passed the Iowa House 54 to 45.
State Auditor: Iowa school funding bill ‘fundamentally irresponsible’
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - State Auditor Rob Sand voiced his opposition to a school funding bill that would create tax-payer-funded education savings accounts for each student to pay for tuition, tutoring, and other costs of attending a private school. The plan would give any Iowa student, regardless of income,...
Proposed bill in Iowa would make changes to SNAP benefits
Gov. Reynolds orders flags to half-staff to honor victims of California shooting. Governor Reynolds ordered all flags in Iowa to fly at half-staff to honor and remember the victims in the mass shooting in Monterey Park, California.
Iowa House, Senate to vote on school voucher bill
Gov. Reynolds orders flags to half-staff to honor victims of California shooting
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds has ordered all flags across the state to be flown at half-staff from Monday through Thursday in honor and remembrance of the victims of the mass shooting in Monterey Park, California. The Associated Press reports 10 people were killed, and 10...
Abortion rights rallies mark 50 years since passing of Roe V. Wade
The Iowa Chamber Alliance is a statewide organization which focuses on promoting economic growth.
Union members end Ingredion strike, agree on labor contract
Private schools like Xavier would likely see influx of students if ‘School Voucher Bill’ passes
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - State lawmakers in both the House and the Senate are debating a bill that would change how the state hands out public education funding - with some of those dollars instead supporting a private education for students. Private school administrators in Iowa, like the President...
10 killed, 10 injured in California Lunar New Year mass shooting
Lawmakers discuss “Student First Act” ahead of next weeks debate
HIAWATHA, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa lawmakers are days away from debating Governor Kim Reynolds’s school voucher plan known as the “Student First Act.”. The proposal would create tax-payer-funded education savings accounts with more than $7,500 a year for each student to pay for tuition. The issue was one of many discussed at a League of Women Voter Legislative forms Saturday.
First Alert Forecast: Monday Morning, January 23rd, 2023
Rock band sends listeners on scavenger hunt to Field of Dreams
‘We were able to accommodate it. Not every family could’ - Xavier family for ‘School Voucher Bill’
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Whether for or against, many Iowans have voiced their opinions about the controversial Students First bill. Rita and Dave Schuchmann have two daughters... Madelyn and Ali. Their oldest Madelyn, who’s now in college went to public school. But their youngest is currently a Senior at Xavier.
Native Hawaiians flock to Las Vegas for affordable living
KAPOLEI, Hawaii (AP) — Native Hawaiians who have been priced out of Hawaii are finding more affordable places to live in cities like Las Vegas. According to 2021 U.S. census estimates, the biggest growth of Native Hawaiian and other Pacific Islander populations was in Clark County, Nevada, and Sacramento County, California.
Driver in custody after Cedar Falls Car Chase
CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (KCRG) - At 11:35 p.m. Saturday night, Black Hawk County Dispatch got a report of a reckless driver at University Avenue in Cedar Falls. The reckless driver, traveling very fast, passed a Cedar Falls Police Officer in the area. The Cedar Falls Police tried to start a traffic stop, but the driver didn’t pull over. Instead, the driver continued traveling south on Highway 58 before heading east on Highway 20.
Light snow expected this evening through Sunday morning
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -It’s been a gray and seasonal Saturday across Eastern Iowa. Snow is moving into Iowa thanks to an area of low pressure that will move through Missouri overnight. Snow will continue through the evening and overnight hours and a few flurries could linger across the area Sunday morning. A trace to 2 inches of snowfall is expected tonight through Sunday morning. The snow could affect road conditions, so watch for slick spots on your drive to church Sunday morning. Overnight, temperatures will drop into the mid to upper 20s.
Duax’s 21 lead Northern Iowa over UIC 78-72
CHICAGO (AP) — Michael Duax scored 21 points as Northern Iowa beat UIC 78-72 on Saturday. Duax added 11 rebounds for the Panthers (11-9, 7-3 Missouri Valley Conference). Bowen Born scored 18 points while shooting 4 for 9 (1 for 6 from 3-point range) and 9 of 10 from the free throw line. Tytan Anderson shot 5 of 12 from the field and 7 for 8 from the line to finish with 17 points, while adding eight rebounds.
