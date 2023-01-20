CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -It’s been a gray and seasonal Saturday across Eastern Iowa. Snow is moving into Iowa thanks to an area of low pressure that will move through Missouri overnight. Snow will continue through the evening and overnight hours and a few flurries could linger across the area Sunday morning. A trace to 2 inches of snowfall is expected tonight through Sunday morning. The snow could affect road conditions, so watch for slick spots on your drive to church Sunday morning. Overnight, temperatures will drop into the mid to upper 20s.

