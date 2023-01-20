Allen man sentenced to life for murdering his mom, teenage sister

An Allen man is going to prison for life nearly two years after he brutally stabbed his mother and teenage sister to death in their beds.

Collin County District Attorney Greg Willis reports that Burak Hezar has pleaded guilty just days before his trial. The automatic sentence is life with no possibility of parole.

In April of 2021, Hezar was captured at DFW Airport just hours after the stabbings. Prosecutors say he was on his way to California where, as he confessed, he planned to murder his father.

