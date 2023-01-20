ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Owatonna, MN

Comments / 0

Related
KAAL-TV

Snowmobile immolates after cross-county ride

(ABC 6 News) – Olmsted County deputies responded to a vehicle fire call at about 8:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 20, and found a snowmobile that was, according to a deputy’s report, “90 percent melted or burned up.”. Capt. James Schueller said the snowmobile, a 2018 Ski-Doo MXZ...
OLMSTED COUNTY, MN
KAAL-TV

UPDATE: 6 vehicles fall through ice on Lake Pepin

UPDATE: 1/23/2023 – The Goodhue County Sheriff’s Office (GCSO) said they received a report around 11:18 a.m. on Saturday of several vehicles that had fallen through the ice at Methodist Beach in Frontenac/Florence Township. The GCSO said when deputies arrived there were approximately 15 vehicles that were parked...
FRONTENAC, MN
fox9.com

Truck plunges partially through ice on southern Minnesota lake

(FOX 9) - Deputies are warning people to be careful on the ice after a truck got stuck on a southern Minnesota lake after its front end broke through the ice. In Brown County, just west of the Mankato area, deputies reported a pick-up truck went through the ice on Lake Hanska around 1:30 p.m. Saturday afternoon.
BROWN COUNTY, MN
Southern Minnesota News

Mankato woman injured in snowmobile crash

A Mankato woman was injured in a snowmobile crash south of Wells Saturday afternoon. The Faribault County Sheriff says a Polaris sled operated by Thomas Lee Cain, 51, of Wells, was southbound in the west ditch of Highway 22 when Cain’s passenger was thrown from the machine, near 150th St.
MANKATO, MN
CBS Minnesota

Stretch of Interstate 494 closes after multi-vehicle crash, 4 injured

INVER GROVE HEIGHTS, Minn. -- Crews Saturday evening closed part of Interstate 494 while they cleared a multi-vehicle crash near Inver Grove Heights.Troopers say they responded to a five-vehicle crash just after 6:30 p.m. on eastbound I-494 near Highway 62. Four people were transported to a local hospital with minor injuries.A viewer caught in the traffic told WCCO a very thin coating of snow made the roads very slick.The cause of the crash remains under investigation.
INVER GROVE HEIGHTS, MN
Southern Minnesota News

2 babies, 2 adults injured in Highway 68 crash

Two babies and two adults were injured in a crash on Highway 68 near Evan Friday morning. A Minnesota State Patrol crash report says two pickups collided in Prairieville Township, in Brown County just before 6 a.m. McKenzie Rose Metzler, 23, of Lake Crystal, was driving a GMC Sierra eastbound,...
BROWN COUNTY, MN
KAAL-TV

OCSO investigating $26K theft from Podein’s

(ABC 6 News) – The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a theft from Podein’s Power Equipment in Stewartville, which culminated in the loss of a $26,000 Utility Terrain Vehicle. According to Capt. James Schueller with the OCSO, surveillance video from the dealership indicates that between 6...
STEWARTVILLE, MN
KAAL-TV

A look at snow totals

Snow totals largely came back in the 5-9″ range across our area. But there were some in Cerro Gordo County and around that did pop up towards as much as 11″. North Iowa took the cake this time. The Minnesota side of the border had respectable marks too. Here’s a look at totals.
CERRO GORDO COUNTY, IA
Southern Minnesota News

2 area women injured in separate crashes Wednesday

Two area women were injured Wednesday in separate crashes. A Courtland woman was hospitalized following a crash just south of New Ulm. The state patrol says a car and an SUV were both southbound on Highway 15 when the vehicles collided near Shag Rd at about 2:30 p.m. The SUV...
NEW ULM, MN
KAAL-TV

Motive in mobile home shooting a mystery

(ABC 6 News) – Rochester police have few leads after a mobile home was shot Friday evening. Officers responded to Parkside Mobile Estates, 2312 Park Lane SE, at about 11:22 p.m. Jan. 20, according to Casey Moilanen, after an 18-year-old female mobile home resident called dispatch about a suspicious person with their face covered circling her residence.
ROCHESTER, MN
1520 The Ticket

Jury Convicts Dodge Center Man Described as Prolific Thief

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- An Olmsted County jury last week returned a guilty verdict against a Dodge Center man described by law enforcement as a prolific thief. Olmsted County Sheriff’s Captain James Schueller credited the Olmsted County Attorney’s Office for obtaining a guilty verdict. The conviction stems from the theft of 11 catalytic converters from Camping World and Hilltop Trailer Sales in Oronoco that occurred in October 2021.
OLMSTED COUNTY, MN
AM 1390 KRFO

Rochester Burger King Burglar Makes Off with Large Amount of Cash

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Rochester Police are investigating a burglary reported at one of Rochester’s Burger King’s. Police Captain Casey Moilanen said officers were dispatched to the fast-food restaurant on Broadway Ave. South around midnight on Friday. The burglary is suspected to have occurred between 10:30 p.m. Thursday and 4:50 a.m. Friday.
ROCHESTER, MN
KEYC

Winter storm will bring heavy snow this week

We are tracking a powerful winter storm system that will bring a plowable snow to much of southern Minnesota and northern Iowa this week. A Winter Storm Watch is in effect from late Wednesday through much of Thursday and includes locations along and south of a line from Sioux Falls, SD to Mankato to the southern Twin Cities metro area. 4 to 7 inches of snow will be possible in Mankato with lighter amounts to the north and west; heavier amounts to the south and east. Snow will likely reach the I-90 corridor late Wednesday afternoon and move northeast Wednesday evening. Snow will be heavy at times Wednesday night and Thursday morning, with snow gradually ending from southwest to northeast on Thursday afternoon. Stay tuned for updates… There will likely be some adjustments to the snow forecast based on the storm track. The Weather Team will be watching the system closely and will have updates as it develops.
MANKATO, MN
KAAL-TV

Project Community Connect event returns to Rochester Friday

(ABC 6 News) – After a two-year absence, Project Community Connect is returning to Rochester on Friday, Jan. 27. The event is designed to provide services and resources for people who are homeless or struggling to make ends meet. The event will be held from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at John Marshall High School, located at 1510 14th St. NW.
ROCHESTER, MN
tourcounsel.com

Ridgedale Center | Shopping mall in Minnetonka, Minnesota

Ridgedale Center, colloquially known as Ridgedale, is an enclosed shopping mall in Minnetonka, Minnesota, a western suburb of the Twin Cities. It is located directly off of I-394/US 12 between Ridgedale Drive and Plymouth Road. The Ridgedale Center is a shopping mall located in Minnetonka, Minnesota, and is one of...
MINNETONKA, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy