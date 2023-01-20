Read full article on original website
KAAL-TV
Snowmobile immolates after cross-county ride
(ABC 6 News) – Olmsted County deputies responded to a vehicle fire call at about 8:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 20, and found a snowmobile that was, according to a deputy’s report, “90 percent melted or burned up.”. Capt. James Schueller said the snowmobile, a 2018 Ski-Doo MXZ...
Pickup trucks sink through ice after being parked on Lake Pepin
A group of anglers who went to Lake Pepin for ice fishing found their pickup trucks needing rescue after they began to sink through thin ice. The picture above was taken by Ricky Lee, who observed from the Minnesota side of the lake as multiple vehicles became partially submerged. According...
KAAL-TV
UPDATE: 6 vehicles fall through ice on Lake Pepin
UPDATE: 1/23/2023 – The Goodhue County Sheriff’s Office (GCSO) said they received a report around 11:18 a.m. on Saturday of several vehicles that had fallen through the ice at Methodist Beach in Frontenac/Florence Township. The GCSO said when deputies arrived there were approximately 15 vehicles that were parked...
fox9.com
Truck plunges partially through ice on southern Minnesota lake
(FOX 9) - Deputies are warning people to be careful on the ice after a truck got stuck on a southern Minnesota lake after its front end broke through the ice. In Brown County, just west of the Mankato area, deputies reported a pick-up truck went through the ice on Lake Hanska around 1:30 p.m. Saturday afternoon.
Southern Minnesota News
Mankato woman injured in snowmobile crash
A Mankato woman was injured in a snowmobile crash south of Wells Saturday afternoon. The Faribault County Sheriff says a Polaris sled operated by Thomas Lee Cain, 51, of Wells, was southbound in the west ditch of Highway 22 when Cain’s passenger was thrown from the machine, near 150th St.
Stretch of Interstate 494 closes after multi-vehicle crash, 4 injured
INVER GROVE HEIGHTS, Minn. -- Crews Saturday evening closed part of Interstate 494 while they cleared a multi-vehicle crash near Inver Grove Heights.Troopers say they responded to a five-vehicle crash just after 6:30 p.m. on eastbound I-494 near Highway 62. Four people were transported to a local hospital with minor injuries.A viewer caught in the traffic told WCCO a very thin coating of snow made the roads very slick.The cause of the crash remains under investigation.
Closed since 2007, ski hill near Rochester set to reopen in February
A ski hill in southern Minnesota is reopening after it shut down in 2007. Steeplechase Tubing LLC will reopen its ski hill in Mazeppa — near Rochester — on Feb. 4. The hill opened for snow tubing last year, and in February the site will again welcome skiers and snowboarders for the first time in 15 years.
KAAL-TV
Rochester City Council looks at Soldier Field Aquatic Center plans
(ABC 6 News) – Rochester is one step closer to bringing in a new way for people to cool off in the summer. The Soldiers Memorial Field Park master plan was approved back in 2014. During a Rochester City Council study session, the parks and rec department went over...
Southern Minnesota News
2 babies, 2 adults injured in Highway 68 crash
Two babies and two adults were injured in a crash on Highway 68 near Evan Friday morning. A Minnesota State Patrol crash report says two pickups collided in Prairieville Township, in Brown County just before 6 a.m. McKenzie Rose Metzler, 23, of Lake Crystal, was driving a GMC Sierra eastbound,...
KAAL-TV
OCSO investigating $26K theft from Podein’s
(ABC 6 News) – The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a theft from Podein’s Power Equipment in Stewartville, which culminated in the loss of a $26,000 Utility Terrain Vehicle. According to Capt. James Schueller with the OCSO, surveillance video from the dealership indicates that between 6...
KIMT
StormTeam 3: Winter Storm Warning EXTENDED for parts of NE Iowa, SE Minnesota
The Winter Storm Warning has been extended until noon Thursday for counties in Southeast Minnesota and Northeast Iowa amid a strengthening band of snow. Originally set to expire at 9am, Mower, Fillmore, Worth, Cerro Gordo, Howard, Chickasaw, Floyd, and Mitchell counties will now be under Winter Storm Warning until 12pm.
KAAL-TV
A look at snow totals
Snow totals largely came back in the 5-9″ range across our area. But there were some in Cerro Gordo County and around that did pop up towards as much as 11″. North Iowa took the cake this time. The Minnesota side of the border had respectable marks too. Here’s a look at totals.
KIMT
❄️WINTER STORM UPDATE❄️ Latest forecast details for Wednesday night winter storm
A slight shift further north and a slight shift later in arrival times, but we all look to still get 5-8". Snow begins in Mason City around 8-9pm, Austin closer to 9-10pm, and Rochester closer to 10-11pm. 3-7" fall overnight, with 5-8" total by the end of Thursday. Roads will...
Southern Minnesota News
2 area women injured in separate crashes Wednesday
Two area women were injured Wednesday in separate crashes. A Courtland woman was hospitalized following a crash just south of New Ulm. The state patrol says a car and an SUV were both southbound on Highway 15 when the vehicles collided near Shag Rd at about 2:30 p.m. The SUV...
KAAL-TV
Motive in mobile home shooting a mystery
(ABC 6 News) – Rochester police have few leads after a mobile home was shot Friday evening. Officers responded to Parkside Mobile Estates, 2312 Park Lane SE, at about 11:22 p.m. Jan. 20, according to Casey Moilanen, after an 18-year-old female mobile home resident called dispatch about a suspicious person with their face covered circling her residence.
Jury Convicts Dodge Center Man Described as Prolific Thief
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- An Olmsted County jury last week returned a guilty verdict against a Dodge Center man described by law enforcement as a prolific thief. Olmsted County Sheriff’s Captain James Schueller credited the Olmsted County Attorney’s Office for obtaining a guilty verdict. The conviction stems from the theft of 11 catalytic converters from Camping World and Hilltop Trailer Sales in Oronoco that occurred in October 2021.
Rochester Burger King Burglar Makes Off with Large Amount of Cash
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Rochester Police are investigating a burglary reported at one of Rochester’s Burger King’s. Police Captain Casey Moilanen said officers were dispatched to the fast-food restaurant on Broadway Ave. South around midnight on Friday. The burglary is suspected to have occurred between 10:30 p.m. Thursday and 4:50 a.m. Friday.
KEYC
Winter storm will bring heavy snow this week
We are tracking a powerful winter storm system that will bring a plowable snow to much of southern Minnesota and northern Iowa this week. A Winter Storm Watch is in effect from late Wednesday through much of Thursday and includes locations along and south of a line from Sioux Falls, SD to Mankato to the southern Twin Cities metro area. 4 to 7 inches of snow will be possible in Mankato with lighter amounts to the north and west; heavier amounts to the south and east. Snow will likely reach the I-90 corridor late Wednesday afternoon and move northeast Wednesday evening. Snow will be heavy at times Wednesday night and Thursday morning, with snow gradually ending from southwest to northeast on Thursday afternoon. Stay tuned for updates… There will likely be some adjustments to the snow forecast based on the storm track. The Weather Team will be watching the system closely and will have updates as it develops.
KAAL-TV
Project Community Connect event returns to Rochester Friday
(ABC 6 News) – After a two-year absence, Project Community Connect is returning to Rochester on Friday, Jan. 27. The event is designed to provide services and resources for people who are homeless or struggling to make ends meet. The event will be held from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at John Marshall High School, located at 1510 14th St. NW.
