The Independent

Man arrested and hospital evacuated as bomb squad called out to ‘suspicious package’

By Thomas Kingsley
 4 days ago

A hospital in Leeds has been evacuated after a suspicious package was found.

The public has been warned to stay away from St James’s Hospital in Leeds by West Yorkshire Police , who alongside the bomb squad, are investigating a “suspicious package”.

Officers and an explosive ordnance disposal unit are at the hospital where staff have reportedly been told to keep away from windows as a safety measure. West Yorkshire Police have asked people to avoid the entrance to Gledhow Wing at this time.

Officers are working with the army who are at the scene to make an assessment. There are reports the incident was first responded to in the early hours of this morning.

A 27-year-old has now been arrested in connection with the incident.

Officers said as a safety precaution, some people have been evacuated from the immediate vicinity.

A West Yorkshire counter terrorism police spokesperson added: “Due to the nature of the incident, CTP North East has deployed resources with access to specialist capabilities to help establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident.

“Emergency department at St James’s remains open, and patients are asked to attend outpatient appointments as normal unless contacted otherwise.”

The statement continued: “Emergency services are currently dealing with a suspicious package incident outside the Gledhow Wing at St James’s Hospital, in Beckett Street, Leeds.

“A cordon has been put in place as a precautionary measure for public safety.

“Officers are liaising with Army specialists who are at the scene to make an assessment in line with normal procedures.

“People are asked to avoid the entrance to the Gledhow Wing at this time.”

The Gledhow wing, about a mile from Leeds city centre, houses the majority of maternity services at St James’s hospital, including its antenatal clinic, maternity assessment centre and the delivery suite. It also includes wards for respiratory and bereavement services.

