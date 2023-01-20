The Washington Demons will be looking to get their basketball teams back on track when they travel to Ottumwa tonight in a doubleheader you can hear on KCII. The Washington girls are looking to avoid a sixth straight loss, as stars like senior Alex Murphy and freshman Adalyn Long have struggled to score of late, leaving the 6-8 Demons with an average of only 36 points per game as a team during their losing streak and just over 48 points per contest for the season in total. Washington has won the last two meetings with Ottumwa, which is 7-5 so far this season and has won three straight.

OTTUMWA, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO