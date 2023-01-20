Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
kciiradio.com
Homecoming Week For Keota
Homecoming week for Keota Junior/Senior High School begins today. Students, staff, as well as the community can celebrate with a variety of activities throughout the week. Dress-up days begin the festivities. On Monday, January 23 students and staff will be wearing a wacky, mismatched outfit. Team Tuesday follows, calling for participants to wear a jersey, or athletic apparel to support their favorite team. Wednesday is Decade Day, where retro clothing will be worn.
kciiradio.com
Wellman Continues Making Strides In City Improvement Projects
At their meeting last Monday, the Wellman City Council authorized the city to apply for two different grants as part of their city improvement projects. The City of Wellman is seeking funds through the Community Catalyst Building Remediation grant from the state. If received, the grant money would go towards the rehabilitation of the Starbeck/Miller building downtown, on top of $100,000 put in by the city.
kciiradio.com
De Anne Swartzendruber
Funeral service for 59-year-old De Anne Swartzendruber of Wayland will be Thursday, January 26th at 11a.m. at the Beatty Funeral Home in Washington. Family will greet friends from 9:30a.m. until the time of service Thursday at the funeral home. Following the meal, burial will be held at Sugar Creek Cemetery in Wayland. A memorial fund has been established for Hospice of Washington County.
kciiradio.com
Halcyon House Washington Page With Jason Taylor
On today’s program, we are talking with Washington County Environmental Health Director Jason Taylor, about Radon Awareness for Radon Action Month and Radon Awareness Week.
kciiradio.com
Washington Public Library Hosting Recycled Runway Event
The Washington Public Library is bringing back a favorite event for Fiber Arts February. The Recycled Runway event is a teen program for grades 5th through 12th that is scheduled for Friday, February 3rd, from 2 to 4 PM. KCII spoke with Assistant Library Director LeAnn Kunz about the event, “We’ve had some really amazing pieces of clothing over the years. The history of it is just amazing, the things that the kids have created, and some of them have actually been worn.” The program challenges kids to create pieces of clothing using recycled materials. Traditionally, there has been a fashion show after the challenge to showcase the recycled creations.
kciiradio.com
Washington Public Library Having German Coast Uprising Presentation
Join local Washington author Dan Henderson for his presentation, “The German Coast Uprising of 1811, the most hidden enslaved revolt in American History – Why the largest slave revolt in history has been silenced”. He will be presenting this program at the Washington Public Library Tuesday, February 7th, beginning at 2 PM. According to Henderson, it was considered the largest slave rebellion in history but has been silenced until the last twenty years. Henderson has produced a video presentation and will show the video as part of the event.
kciiradio.com
JJ NICHTING COMPANY IN TOUCH WITH SOUTHEAST IOWA WITH MIKE NAIG
On today’s program, we are talking with Iowa Secretary of Agriculture, Mike Naig, about his 99 County Tour, and his recent stop at Wooden Wheel Vineyards in Keota.
kciiradio.com
Washington Public Health Immunization Clinic Open Tuesday
The next scheduled Immunization Clinic at Washington County Public Health is Tuesday from 10 AM to 12 PM and 1 PM to 4 PM. WCPH does not accept debit or credit cards; cash or check only. These clinics are available by appointment only. To schedule an appointment, you can call 319-653-7758. The clinic is located at the Federation Bank Building, 3rd Floor, 102 E Main Street in Washington. You can find a link to the Washington County Public Health website and all of its available services with this news story at KCIIradio.com.
kciiradio.com
Washington Board of Supervisors Meeting Agenda Preview
The Washington County Board of Supervisors will meet in regular session on Tuesday. On the agenda is a public hearing for the demolition and removal of structures and materials located at 221 W 2nd St in Washington. The County Recorder and the Washington County Sheriff’s Office will give quarterly reports. The Board meets at 9 AM in the Washington County Courthouse.
kciiradio.com
Max Lesley Cousins
Celebration of life services for 88-year-old Max Lesley Cousins of Washington will be Thursday, January 26th at 3:30p.m. at the United Presbyterian Church in Washington. Family will be present to receive friends from 1:30-3p.m. Thursday at the church. Interment will take place at Elm Grove Cemetery in Washington at a later date. A memorial has been established at Washington High School for a girl’s collegiate track scholarship.
kciiradio.com
Washington Hoops Hopes to Own Ottumwa on KCII
The Washington Demons will be looking to get their basketball teams back on track when they travel to Ottumwa tonight in a doubleheader you can hear on KCII. The Washington girls are looking to avoid a sixth straight loss, as stars like senior Alex Murphy and freshman Adalyn Long have struggled to score of late, leaving the 6-8 Demons with an average of only 36 points per game as a team during their losing streak and just over 48 points per contest for the season in total. Washington has won the last two meetings with Ottumwa, which is 7-5 so far this season and has won three straight.
kciiradio.com
Mike Naig’s 99 County Tour Stops In Keota
Iowa Secretary of Agriculture, Mike Naig, visited Wooden Wheel Vineyards in Keota on Friday, as part of his 99 County Tour. Naig, who was sworn into his second term last week, spoke with KCII about the purpose of the tour. “I get around and travel to all 99 counties every year, trying to get into different kinds of businesses,” he said. “We’ve been talking a lot in the last year about local foods and Iowa-made products. This being a good Iowa winery, [we’re] wanting to come and hear about their experience, some of the challenges they might be having or what’s working well.”
kciiradio.com
Vehicle Rollover in Rural Washington on Saturday
At approximately 7:55 PM Saturday, the Washington County Sheriff’s Department responded to a report of a vehicle roll over in the 2700 block of 220th St. in Washington. According to the preliminary accident report from the Washington County Sheriff’s Department, a silver Chevy Suburban driven by Andrew Noriega of Brighton, attempted to overtake another vehicle traveling westbound when it lost traction due to the snow covered and icy road conditions, and slid onto the south shoulder causing it to slide sideways and rolled one time coming to a rest on the roadway blocking both lanes of traffic. Noriega was transported to the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics for his injuries. The Washington County Sheriff’s office was assisted by the Washington EMS and Washington Fire and Rescue.
kciiradio.com
Notice of Voting Equipment Testing 1/30 From Washington County Auditor
The Washington County Auditor’s Office will be testing their vote tabulating equipment during the week of January 30th. This equipment will be used in the February 14th special city election to fill the Ward 2 seat on the Washington City Council. Testing will be done at the Courthouse and is open to the public. The exact times and dates of the testing can be obtained by calling the Auditor’s Office at 319-653-7717 on or before January 30th. The former representative of Ward 2, Steve Gault, gave his resignation to the City Council on December 6th; his term was not set to expire until December of 2025.
kciiradio.com
Erma Lou Searcy
Memorial services for 83-year-old Erma Lou Searcy will be at 11a.m. Thursday, January 26th at the Ollie Baptist Church. Burial will be at the Rock Creek Cemetery near Ollie. Visitation will be held immediately preceding the service at 10a.m. General memorials may be left at the church or mailed to the family. The Gould Funeral Home in Richland is in charge of arrangements.
kciiradio.com
Falcons Sweep Ravens on Senior Night
Friday was a tough one for the Hillcrest Academy Raven boys and girls basketball teams as Louisa-Muscatine visited Dwight Gingerich Court and spoiled the Raven’s Senior Night with a pair of wins. The Falcon girls took their contest by a 45-35 count. L-M led 13-7 after the first frame and 24-14 at half. The Ravens played even with the Falcons after intermission with each team putting up 21. Malia Yoder and Claire Withrow each poured in 14 points for Hillcrest, including four three point goals for Withrow. With the loss, Hillcrest falls to 0-16 overall, 0-11 in conference play.
Comments / 0