An Oklahoma girl from Nichols Hill’s Elementary is trying to keep Oklahoma City clean simply by taking part in on playgrounds.”Maevyn doesn’t like anything to be dirty. She wants any messes that are made to be cleaned up immediately,” mentioned Kelli Brummer, Maevyn’s mother.Even although most of OKC’s parks are fairly clean, Maevyn finds the trash.”Cigarette butts and napkins and popsicle sticks. We’ve found all kinds of trash at these parks,” Brummer mentioned.It has turn into an everyday factor for her. Maevyn and her mother discover a native park to clean up and least as soon as every week. “It just kind of became a project where every weekend we’d try to go to a park or a playground, and she immediately starts picking up the area, and then she’ll go play,” Brummer mentioned.Maevyn’s efforts have been seen. In truth, considered one of her mother’s Facebook associates secretly advised OKC Beautiful about her undertaking to clean up parks. The organizations gave her an award for her exhausting work in conserving parks clean. Her mother is proud.”She has autism, and she’s 9 years old, and kids on the spectrum really have a lot of differences; every kid with autism is different,” Brummer mentioned.She hopes Maevyn will encourage others to give again to their communities.”People who do small things lead to big impact, and so when you have a lot of people doing a little bit, you get a lot. So, I’m really hopeful this can inspire other kids,” Brummer mentioned.KOCO 5 was advised Maevyn might be again in motion after Tuesday’s snowstorm.”We just go out pretty much whenever she wants to go to the playground or park, which is every time we pass one, incidentally,” Brumer mentioned.She mentioned they’re trying into creating a gaggle of kids who’re keen about cleansing up parks.

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK ・ 17 HOURS AGO