Oklahoma witness says silent triangle-shaped object hovered just above rural roadwayRoger MarshOklahoma County, OK
The Billionaire Next Door: Who is the Richest Person in Oklahoma?Ted RiversOklahoma State
Unconventional food chain opens new location in OklahomaKristen WaltersOklahoma City, OK
Oklahoma Mom Upset After Her Child Was Forced to Wall Sit As a PunishmentJudyDOklahoma City, OK
Two men arrested for prostitution in Oklahoma CityEdy ZooOklahoma City, OK
Oklahoma Early Enrollees: CB Kendel Dolby Says OU's Message is Clear: 'You Gotta Trust'
When coaches and players told him what to look for on his official visit, everything came to fruition as the Sooners harassed and tormented Oklahoma State.
Oklahoma Daily
'I was in awe': Rowdy environment fuels OU basketball's 97-93 victory over Oklahoma State
Jennie Baranczyk was focused on something deeper than the outcome of Saturday’s game. The Sooners’ coach had just witnessed Oklahoma’s top collegiate teams go toe-to-toe for 40 minutes in front of a packed crowd at Lloyd Noble Center. To her, that mattered nearly as much as the outcome.
Oklahoma Early Enrollees: Peyton Bowen Says a Big 12 Championship Can 'Get That Name Back'
The Sooners might not have an immediate and pressing need for safety help, but Bowen has the kind of skills and instincts that may allow him to push for playing time in 2023.
blackchronicle.com
Texas Longhorns Signee Johntay Cook Shades Oklahoma Under Armour All-American Class
Texas Longhorns extensive receiver signee Johntay Cook is not afraid to talk his thoughts. Just final week throughout the Under Armour All-American practices, Cook expressed his disdain for the Longhorns’ arch-rival Oklahoma, telling reporters exactly how he felt about the Sooners. “I don’t want to lose to OU in...
blackchronicle.com
Former 9-year Clemson linebacker James Skalski joins Oklahoma coaching staff
Every year in college football there’s a collection of players who seem like they’ve been around forever. We might as well call those guys the James Skalski All-Stars. A 3-star linebacker barely rated as one of the top 700 players in his class, Skalski committed to Clemson on Feb. 4, 2015 out of Newnan, Ga., and signed nearly a year to the day later. (Skalski signed with Clemson so long ago the December signing period hadn’t been invented yet. I think we had color TVs back then but I’m still checking on that.)
Oklahoma Apparently Has Hired Former Clemson LB James Skalski
Skalski's late father was a Sooner in the '80s, and now the two-time national champ will likely help out Brent Venables with the Oklahoma linebackers.
Oklahoma City Voted as Having “Ugliest” Women in America
So here's a weird story that I'm not sure most will agree with. In a nationwide poll conducted in 2021 through an app called Clover, females from Oklahoma were named the second least attractive women in the nation... but it gets worse. In the 2022 update, when the poll was...
a-z-animals.com
The Longest Biking Trail in Oklahoma
Rome wasn’t built in a day, but it turns out that the state capital of Oklahoma was. It came together as one of a series of “land runs” in which homesteaders would stake their claim to plots of free land. It’s the largest city in the state with a population of over 1.4 million, and is home to the longest biking trail in Oklahoma.
blackchronicle.com
Closings: Several Oklahoma schools cancel in-person classes
OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – As the Sooner State prepares for a blast of winter climate, many faculty districts have already canceled in-person classes. Some of the districts which have canceled in-person classes for Tuesday, Jan. 24 embrace:. El Reno Public Schools. Metro Tech. Millwood Public Schools. Oklahoma City Public...
blackchronicle.com
Portion Of I-35 In Guthrie Named For Oklahoma Couple
This grass alongside I-35 wasn’t right here when the freeway was deliberate, it was really the work of Clarence and Ethel Branch. “Wouldn’t it be cool if we could get that section around Guthrie of I-35, named the Clarence and Ethel Branch, memorial highway,” stated Brent Stockwell, the grandson of Clarence and Ethel Branch.
blackchronicle.com
Serial killer William Reece used highways in Texas and Oklahoma to help him get away with multiple murders
It took more than two decades to bring William Reece to justice for the murders of Laura Smither, Kelli Cox, Tiffany Johnston and Jessica Cain. October 18, 1996: William Reece is released from prison. After serving nearly 10 years in prison for sexually assaulting two women in his native Oklahoma,...
blackchronicle.com
Oklahoma girl awarded for trying to keep OKC parks clean
An Oklahoma girl from Nichols Hill’s Elementary is trying to keep Oklahoma City clean simply by taking part in on playgrounds.”Maevyn doesn’t like anything to be dirty. She wants any messes that are made to be cleaned up immediately,” mentioned Kelli Brummer, Maevyn’s mother.Even although most of OKC’s parks are fairly clean, Maevyn finds the trash.”Cigarette butts and napkins and popsicle sticks. We’ve found all kinds of trash at these parks,” Brummer mentioned.It has turn into an everyday factor for her. Maevyn and her mother discover a native park to clean up and least as soon as every week. “It just kind of became a project where every weekend we’d try to go to a park or a playground, and she immediately starts picking up the area, and then she’ll go play,” Brummer mentioned.Maevyn’s efforts have been seen. In truth, considered one of her mother’s Facebook associates secretly advised OKC Beautiful about her undertaking to clean up parks. The organizations gave her an award for her exhausting work in conserving parks clean. Her mother is proud.”She has autism, and she’s 9 years old, and kids on the spectrum really have a lot of differences; every kid with autism is different,” Brummer mentioned.She hopes Maevyn will encourage others to give again to their communities.”People who do small things lead to big impact, and so when you have a lot of people doing a little bit, you get a lot. So, I’m really hopeful this can inspire other kids,” Brummer mentioned.KOCO 5 was advised Maevyn might be again in motion after Tuesday’s snowstorm.”We just go out pretty much whenever she wants to go to the playground or park, which is every time we pass one, incidentally,” Brumer mentioned.She mentioned they’re trying into creating a gaggle of kids who’re keen about cleansing up parks.
blackchronicle.com
Winter storm warning issued for counties across Oklahoma
A winter storm warning has been issued for quite a few counties across Oklahoma forward of Tuesday’s incoming snow.| MORE | Oklahoma faculties closing, transferring to digital studying Tuesday attributable to incoming winter climate The warning was issued for counties statewide across central and southern Oklahoma, together with the southern a part of the Oklahoma City metro. KOCO 5 First Alert Chief Meteorologist Damon Lane says areas underneath the winter climate warning might see 4 inches of snow. Areas underneath a winter climate advisory might see 2-3 inches.| MORE | Warm floor temperatures might assist winter climate transferring into Oklahoma Although Oklahoma ought to see a number of inches of snow Tuesday, Damon says it’s going to take loads of snow to severely affect roads as a result of pavement temperatures are nicely above freezing. As of 1 p.m. Monday, pavement temperatures had been within the 50s and 60s across Oklahoma. Damon says folks ought to anticipate pavement temperatures to drop as soon as the rain and snow start, however it’s going to take some time to chill them down considerably.| TIMELINE | Rain to alter to snow as winter climate heads into Oklahoma The University of Central Oklahoma can be closed Tuesday, and officers stated lessons are canceled. Vance Air Force Base additionally introduced that it will likely be closed Tuesday. Be certain to obtain the KOCO 5 App to obtain personalized climate alerts. You can watch our crew protection on the app, too.>> Check Closings>> Check Live, Interactive Radar>> Watch KOCO 5 Coverage>> Download the KOCO 5 App on iPhone>> Download the KOCO 5 App on Android>> “Like” KOCO 5 on Facebook>> “Follow” KOCO 5 on Twitter.
There’s A World-Famous Hot Rod & Car Museum In Oklahoma
Technically, it's called Darryl Starbird's Rod & Custom Car National Hall of Fame, but most people know it simply as Darryl Starbird's... I know it's a mouthful but it's the most unique collection of wildly modified cars you won't find anywhere else in the world. Normally, most people get exposure...
blackchronicle.com
Brooks & Dunn slated for Oklahoma City concert – FOX23 News
OKLAHOMA CITY — Legendary nation music duo Brooks & Dunn will carry out in Oklahoma City this spring. The Reboot 2023 Tour will cease on the Paycom Center on May 5 with particular visitor, Scotty McCreery. Tickets go on sale Jan. 27 at 10 a.m. via Ticketmaster. The first...
blackchronicle.com
Dissolving the Dead: Oklahoma funeral home calls liquid cremation ‘the future’
SHAWNEE, Okla. (KOKH) — How we deal with the useless has been so vital to cultures round the globe all through human historical past. Whether by way of burial or hearth, each household has their very own choice on how to say goodbye to a cherished one. For hundreds...
Rock and Roll legend Stevie Nicks coming to Oklahoma City
A legendary Rock and Roll Hall of Famer is coming to Oklahoma City.
blackchronicle.com
Athena Brownfield case leaves Cyril, Oklahoma grieving
CYRIL — Amid haunting questions surrounding the brief lifetime of a blue-eyed little woman, residents of this rural city, about 70 miles southwest of Oklahoma City, probably received the reply they feared most, when an intensive seek for Athena Brownfield led to the invention of a kid’s stays in tangled brush off a desolate highway in a neighboring county.
KOCO
Oklahoma schools closing, moving to virtual learning Tuesday due to incoming winter weather
Oklahoma school districts are closing or moving to virtual learning Tuesday because of the winter weather expected to hit the Sooner State. Oklahoma City Public Schools officials said all in-person classes have been canceled for Tuesday and students will learn asynchronously from home. All activities also have been canceled, and curbside meal services will not be available Tuesday.
KOCO
WATCH: Fireball spotted over Oklahoma sky, produces sonic boom
Some people heard a loud boom and saw an unusual sighting in the Oklahoma sky early Friday morning. KOCO 5 field meteorologist Michael Armstrong said the fireball flew over Oklahoma around 3:40 a.m. just east of Tulsa. The fireball, however, could be seen in many areas across the state, including the Oklahoma City metro.
