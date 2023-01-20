Argyle home heavily damaged by fire

A home is heavily damaged from a fire that broke out in a semi-rural area southwest of Argyle Thursday.

The fire was really going when firefighters pulled up to the home on Stonecrest Road and their first priority was to make sure everyone made it out. Three adults and five dogs were safely evacuated.

The fire was through the roof and it took about 45 minutes to get it tapped out. A large part of the roof was burned through and repairs will be extensive. Investigators don't yet know the cause.

