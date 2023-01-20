ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Argyle, TX

Argyle home heavily damaged by fire

By Curt Lewis
KRLD News Radio
KRLD News Radio
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34YEC8_0kLJVvxh00

A home is heavily damaged from a fire that broke out in a semi-rural area southwest of Argyle Thursday.

The fire was really going when firefighters pulled up to the home on Stonecrest Road and their first priority was to make sure everyone made it out. Three adults and five dogs were safely evacuated.

The fire was through the roof and it took about 45 minutes to get it tapped out. A large part of the roof was burned through and repairs will be extensive. Investigators don't yet know the cause.

Posted by Denton County Emergency Services District #1 on Thursday, January 19, 2023

LISTEN on the Audacy App

Tell your Smart Speaker to "PLAY 1080 KRLD"

Sign Up and Follow NewsRadio 1080 KRLD

Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
dpdbeat.com

Homicide at 3100 Cliff Creek Drive

On Sunday, January 22, 2023, at approximately 6:35 p.m., Dallas Police responded to a shooting call in the 3500 block of Cliff Creek Crossing Drive. When officers arrived, they located the male victim lying on the ground with multiple gunshot wounds. Dallas Fire Rescue responded, and the victim died from his injuries. The preliminary investigation determined, a male suspect shot the victim and left the location. This remains an ongoing investigation that will be documented under case number 013220-2023.
DALLAS, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Fort Worth Police Say Deadly Car Crash Tied to Intersection Take Over

Fort Worth Police believe a fatal car crash that killed two people and injured two others was tied to an intersection takeover, where cars blocked the road and were speeding and drifting. Sunday night just around 11:07 p.m., Fort Worth Police said officers were called to University Drive near West...
FORT WORTH, TX
easttexasradio.com

One Dead, One In Custody After Hunt County Altercation

Hunt County Deputies responded to suspicious activity on County Road 4108 in Greenville. The information received from the caller was that her brother and her husband were at a residence, and allegedly three individuals kidnapped her husband at gunpoint. Several minutes later, her brother heard gunshots. Deputies located a deceased male on County Road 4106. Investigators and the Texas Ranger determined the deceased male was a victim of a homicide. Officials arrested Silviano Robles of Rowlett as the possible person responsible for the death of his brother-in-law Homero Leos Silviano.
HUNT COUNTY, TX
fox4news.com

Driver dies in single-vehicle crash in Dallas

DALLAS - One person was killed in a fiery crash in West Dallas early Friday morning. Authorities said the driver lost control while speeding down Wycliff Avenue, near Irving Boulevard. The car hit a utility pole, then crashed into a business, and burst into flames. Firefighters found the victim inside...
DALLAS, TX
dallasexpress.com

One Dead, One Injured in Whataburger Shooting

One teen is dead and another is injured after gunfire erupted outside a Whataburger restaurant in Fort Worth on Friday afternoon, NBC DFW reported. Police said a 16-year-old boy was killed and a 17-year-old girl was critically wounded. The incident occurred close to the Fort Worth Independent School District’s R.L....
FORT WORTH, TX
murphymonitor.com

FM 544 to remain open

The Murphy City Council has refused to close FM 544 for at least three days to allow Kansas City Southern to improve its railroad crossing. Following a work session, council rejected the plan at its regular meeting Tuesday, Jan. 17. The project, which would have forced the detour of 30,000 vehicles a day, also would have included the construction of east-west sidewalks across the tracks.
MURPHY, TX
Ash Jurberg

Popular fine dining gas station restaurant in Fort Worth area closing this weekend

Visitors to a particular gas station restaurant just northeast of Fort Worth were always in for a treat. The Chef Point Bar and Restaurant, located within a gas station in Watauga, Tarrant County, looked like a regular gas station cafe- but it wasn't. Instead it served up five-star fine dining food that led to people across the country to visit to see what the fuss was about.
FORT WORTH, TX
KRLD News Radio

KRLD News Radio

Dallas, TX
45K+
Followers
14K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest breaking local news stories from Dallas-Forth Worth.

 https://www.audacy.com/krld

Comments / 0

Community Policy