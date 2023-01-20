ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
House Digest

The Kitchen Appliances That Agents Predict Will Be Must-Haves For Homebuyers

By Daniel Feininger
House Digest
House Digest
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ij8ko_0kLJVLct00

Kitchens are a particularly important feature for homebuyers. They often stand in a central location in the home's overall footprint and act as a heart for the home as a result. A well-designed and functional kitchen can be a major selling point for a property on the market, and aesthetic upgrades will certainly make a huge impact in the current marketplace.

The real estate market remains in a state of quasi-turmoil entering 2023, with interest rates remaining at some of the highest levels since 2002 (via The New York Times ). Kitchen features play a significant role in wooing potential buyers during a stable market, and they can make an impact in this climate as well. A kitchen that needs work (in the eyes of a buyer, that is) can be a serious turnoff for those considering the property as a potential new home. While Reuters estimates a reduction in pricing by roughly 5.6% in 2023, total dollar amounts remain high (with median home sales at $428,700 as of July 2022, via The Motley Fool ). This means that stylistic or functional upgrades in the kitchen -- one of the most expensive renovation projects that homeowners tackle on a routine basis -- will come on top of an already bloated asking price.

For sellers looking to make a splash with their listing, making a few changes before attempting to sell the property might be the best course of action.

Stainless Steel Fixtures

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3chS2q_0kLJVLct00

Stainless steel fittings are one of the highest predicted priorities among buyers, according to HomeLight . Forty-four percent of agents note that stainless steel appliances are among some of the most sought-after kitchen additions from homebuyers. Stainless steel appliances are long-lasting and exude quality craftsmanship. Martha Stewart notes that stainless steel wares are scratch and stain resistant (as the name implies), and won't rust or experience damage from heat, water, or other elements that may come into contact with them.

Sustainability Nook also notes that stainless steel cookware and appliances won't experience the same corrosion issues that cast iron or carbon steel suffer from when cooking with lemon and other harsh acids. This means that your stovetop and other stainless steel features are resistant as well to acids -- a true staple of the culinary experience.

Stainless steel appliances look beautiful and retain their shine for many years to come. It's, therefore, no surprise that real estate agents are seeing resounding interest in this type of kitchen fixture.

Energy Efficiency And Smart Technology Factor Heavily Into Homebuyer Thinking

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OLYYv_0kLJVLct00

Energy efficiency is another core component that's playing an outsized role in the modern thinking of interested buyers. It has become a serious priority for homeowners as inflation and energy prices continue to balloon. HomeLight notes that 41% of real estate agents list energy efficiency as a key priority for buyers, and 37% highlight smart appliances. Fortunately, there is a dramatic crossover between these types of appliances. Smart technology is featured in the latest versions of refrigerators, freezers, dishwashers, dryers, and more. Similarly, the newest appliances on the market –- and especially those that include these Internet of Things add-ins –- are likely to incorporate better energy efficiency ratings as a standard.

Energy efficiency is a crucial money-saving addition to a household. Even though these appliances will cost a buyer more in the immediate present, over the long run they provide more years of functional use and a reduced energy bill that eventually breaks even and then some (via CNET ).

Saving money is an important part of any home's financial picture, and the installation of new appliances that place this priority right at the heart of the property can sweeten the pot for interested buyers in a meaningful way.

Read this next: Kitchen Renovation Mistakes To Avoid Making

Comments / 1

Related
housebeautiful.com

Zillow Just Predicted the Hottest Housing Markets for 2023—and They Might Shock You

New year, new you, and new city, to boot? According to Zillow, the answer is yes. The real-estate platform just released its list of the 10 hottest markets in 2023—and the results might surprise you. Shooting to the very top of the list is Charlotte, North Carolina, which Zillow ranked based on its home value growth and increase in owner-occupied residences. Meanwhile, Cleveland and Pittsburgh received the coveted second and third spots, respectively, because both are high in projections for time on market and new jobs per new home built.
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
AOL Corp

How Much Cash To Have Stashed in a Savings Account at All Times

If you have the lucky problem of trying to figure out where to keep money above and beyond what you need to pay your monthly expenses, you may be uncertain as to how much is the right amount to keep in a standard savings account. Don’t fret, and don’t make any hasty decisions. Experts have some simple recommendations.
CNET

Set Your Thermostat to This Exact Temperature to Save Money on Heating Now

This story is part of Home Tips, CNET's collection of practical advice for getting the most out of your home, inside and out. We're getting into the dark depths of winter now in much of the US, with snow and cooler temperatures sweeping much of the nation. The cold air may be a welcome departure from summer's highs, but it also comes with heating bills that could cost 17% more than last year.
msn.com

'Hold onto your money': Jeff Bezos just issued a financial warning, says you might want to rethink buying a 'new automobile, refrigerator, or whatever' — 3 better recession-proof buys

Disclaimer: We adhere to strict standards of editorial integrity to help you make decisions with confidence. All links marked with an asterisk ( * ) are paid links. Amazon founder and executive chairman Jeff Bezos is sounding the alarm. In an interview with CNN, Bezos says that the economy “does...
Dollar Deals

Costco new clearance deals this week (January 2023)

We are beginning the first month of the new year with fantastic savings at your favorite Costco store. In today's article, I'm going to show you all the new clearance items I was able to find, including frozen food options, kitchenware, snacks, and much more. Though as a quick reminder, remember that the clearance finds may vary depending on your store or location.
News Breaking LIVE

Iconic Retail Chain Files for Bankruptcy

Brick-and-mortar stores around the country have continued to suffer following the rise of online shopping, posing serious threats to iconic companies and brands around the country if they are unable to adapt to the changing circumstances.
money.com

Home Values Are Falling the Most in These 7 Cities: Zillow

Your future home awaits. Take the first step toward homeownership today with AmeriSave Mortgage!. After two years of double digit growth, home values in the United States are falling. Much of that decline is attributable to a steep rise in mortgage rates, which have more than doubled over the past...
ALABAMA STATE
TheStreet

Major Retailer Appears Headed For Bankruptcy

The party may be over at Party City. Beloved theme and costume retailer Party City (PRTY) - Get Free Report is said to be considering bankruptcy within weeks, and is talking to bondholders about converting its debt to equity to help shore up its balance sheet. The company is also...
msn.com

Walmart and Target Have a Secret Hiding Spot for Clearance Items

Slide 1 of 5: Walmart and Target provide quick and easy access to everything from groceries and everyday necessities to electronics and apparel for millions of shoppers. But for customers in the know, the convenience of these iconic big-box stores is matched only by their ability to pump out some incredible deals on top of their already low prices. And while heavily promoted sales might be fine for the casual bargain hunter, there's one area of the stores where you may be able to regularly score a shockingly good price. Read on to learn more about the secret hiding spot Walmart and Target have for clearance items.READ THIS NEXT: 5 Warnings to Shoppers From Ex-Walmart Employees.Read the original article on Best Life.
House Digest

House Digest

New York, NY
77K+
Followers
9K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

At House Digest, we work hard to make sure you can live well. We cover home renovation trends, home design trends, and more. Our team of writers and editors have years of experience working in the home and garden media space. Do you need to know the best color to paint your walls, how to find the right plants for you, or need some serious celeb home inspo? House Digest gives you everything you need to make your house into a home.

 https://www.housedigest.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy