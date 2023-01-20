ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Jersey State

Bill would boost minimum amount low-income families get for food assistance

By Dana DiFilippo
New Jersey Monitor
New Jersey Monitor
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2a3Wg6_0kLJVIyi00

The minimum monthly benefit under the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program would rise from $45 to $95 under legislation advanced by the Assembly's human services committee on Jan. 19, 2023. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images)

Lawmakers advanced a bill Thursday that would nearly double the minimum monthly food assistance for low-income families in New Jersey, who advocates warn face a “hunger cliff” when federal pandemic-related emergency aid expires next month.

Families enrolled in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program have been receiving an extra $45 a month from the federal government since the coronavirus outbreak began, after Congress in March 2020 authorized emergency monthly supplements. For New Jersey SNAP recipients, that extra help amounted to more than $2 billion, according to the Department of Human Services.

Without that additional aid, the federal minimum monthly SNAP benefit is just $23.

Gov. Phil Murphy signed a law in June to bump the monthly minimum in New Jersey up to $50, making the Garden State the first nationally to set a minimum benefit, according to the state Department of Human Services.

Assemblyman Craig Coughlin (D-Middlesex) introduced a bill last week to raise the monthly minimum again from $50 to $95.

With the federal pandemic supplement set to end Feb. 28, the state legislation would ensure SNAP recipients won’t see their benefits drop. Almost 769,000 people from 397,000 New Jersey households were enrolled in SNAP as of November, according to the state.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0K8iuP_0kLJVIyi00

(Graphic courtesy of the state Department of Human Services)

If the feds ever expand SNAP assistance again, the bill would allow the state to cut its SNAP contributions as long as the $95 monthly minimum is met.

Members of the Assembly’s human services committee unanimously advanced the bill Thursday after hearing from advocates, including Adele LaTourette, senior director of policy and advocacy for the Community Food Bank of New Jersey.

While the worst days of the pandemic might be over, LaTourette said, food insecurity persists, and food pantries are helping more people than ever.

“People are hurting,” LaTourette said. “With this hunger cliff coming, it’s really more of a Grand Canyon.”

Maura Sanders of Legal Services of New Jersey called the bill “essential.”

“Providing that nutrition support keeps that family from having to figure out: ‘Do I buy food, or do I pay the heating bill? Do I put gas in the car so I can go to work, or do I put food on the table for my kids?’” Sanders said.

Committee members applauded Coughlin’s bill. SNAP recipients can check their benefits online here, with the Connect EBT mobile app, or by calling (800) 997-3333.

“We have 1.4 million people inside of our state that’s impacted by food insecurity, and out of that, 400,000 are children,” said Assemblyman Reginald Atkins (D-Union), a pastor who runs a food pantry with his wife. “To do something like this is a direct impact not only to those who are suffering from not having a job, but for those who actually have jobs, but just need extra help.”

In other business, the committee also unanimously advanced a resolution calling on the federal government to allow people to use SNAP benefits and other public assistance to buy diapers.

GET THE MORNING HEADLINES DELIVERED TO YOUR INBOX

The post Bill would boost minimum amount low-income families get for food assistance appeared first on New Jersey Monitor .

Comments / 210

hitman one
4d ago

this is misinformation. they will only go by your income, they do not include all the bills you pay out of pocket, cause they don't give a dam

Reply(5)
63
Deanna Dal Gesso-Jones
3d ago

So why is it when the Democratic government creates a problem (inflation , food prices) they bail out only the low o come or people that are already getting freebies ! How about the people that don’t ? You know , the ones that work hard and try to make money stretch and never get that break ! Then there is the student debt . People that dont pay, want a freebie again and the government that created the monster is there to bail them out . My kids worked during college and as parents we helped ! They stayed in state to save money . How about the others ? Has anyone looked at all the reasons they racked the high bills ? Did they go out of state ? Change majors ? Party and not work ? Why is this all ok ? If the college was charging too much , go to community college first . Why are we paying for other peoples stupid Decisions? This government has made it so no one is accountable for anything . They have no consequences and no cares in the world . 😡🤬

Reply(23)
29
Really?
3d ago

How about our government not giving $$ away to other countries and kick out every illegal then give $$ to seniors and disabled including veterans! Any middle class family should get back also.

Reply(3)
19
Related
AOL Corp

Food Stamps: What Is the Maximum SNAP EBT Benefit for 2023?

Each year, the U.S. government calculates the new maximum benefit for food stamp (Supplemental Nutritional Assistance Program, or SNAP) recipients based on inflation. More: How To Get Free Gift Cards From Your Everyday Purchases. The new Cost-Of-Living Adjustments (COLA) go into effect on October 1 each year and are active...
HAWAII STATE
msn.com

Who Gets Your Social Security If You Die Tomorrow?

Slide 1 of 8: Editor's Note: This story originally appeared on The Penny Hoarder. Most of us never see the first 6.2% of our paychecks. That money goes straight to Social Security, with the primary goal of giving you a monthly retirement benefit someday. But what if you suddenly died tomorrow? What happens to all that money you’ve paid into the system? First, let’s address a common misconception: Social Security doesn’t set money aside in an account for you. Your payroll taxes fund the Social Security trust. Once you’re eligible, you receive benefits from the trust. But the Social Security Administration doesn’t have a pot of money with your name on it. When you die, your Social Security payments will stop. If you die before starting benefits, you won’t get the money you’ve paid in. But sometimes, someone else can receive Social Security benefits based on your record. That’s the case with spousal benefits, ex-spouse benefits and survivor benefits. Another person may be able to receive a Social Security benefit based on your benefit — but they aren’t taking your Social Security. If you have a spouse, ex-spouse or dependents, they may be able to use your record to qualify for survivor benefits when you die. Here’s who gets what. It’s not the usual blah, blah, blah. Click here to sign up for our free newsletter. Sponsored: Add $1.7 million to your retirement A recent Vanguard study revealed a self-managed $500,000 investment grows into an average $1.7 million in 25 years. But under the care of a pro, the average is $3.4 million. That’s an extra $1.7 million! Maybe that’s why the wealthy use investment pros and why you should too. How? With SmartAsset’s free financial adviser matching tool. In five minutes you’ll have up to three qualified local pros, each legally required to act in your best interests. Most offer free first consultations. What have you got to lose? Click here to check it out right now.
Blogging Big Blue

SNAP Benefits: Are there changes in payment schedules?

SNAP benefits, formerly known as food stamps, recipients will shortly get their January payment, which includes the approved cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) of 12.5% for the fiscal year 2023. The COLA began on October 1, 2022, and will continue until September 30, 2023, assisting SNAP recipients with rising food expenses. SNAP...
ILLINOIS STATE
TAPinto.net

Section 8 Housing Pre-Applications Are Available

ELIZABETH, NJ — The New Jersey Department of Community Affairs Section 8 Housing Choice Voucher pre-applications became available starting Tuesday, Jan. 17, through 5 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 3. The New Jersey Department of Community Affairs (DCA), Division of Housing and Community Resources (DHCR) will be accepting Section 8 Housing Choice Voucher Program pre­-applications online for the Section 8 Housing Choice Voucher (HCV) Program waiting list state-wide. A federally financed program called Section 8 Housing Choice Voucher Program offers home subsidies to New Jersey citizens, so they can find good, secure, and hygienic housing. Waiting list applicants must be emancipated minors or...
NEW JERSEY STATE
Q 105.7

Laundry Detergents That Are Now Banned Under New NYS Law

New York is ushering in a slew of new laws in 2023, and one of them may force you to change the way you do laundry. The ban is part of the NYS Department of Environmental Conservation's crackdown on a potentially cancer-causing chemical found in certain detergents, and the new "legal limit" will force some detergents off the shelves.
KCBY

Increased emergency SNAP benefits end in March

SALEM, Ore. — The Oregon Department of Human Services (ODHS) has announced that February is the last month that the federal government will allow Oregon to issue pandemic emergency food benefits. Beginning in March, most people on SNAP will receive only their regular SNAP food benefits. The federal government...
OREGON STATE
New Jersey Monitor

New Jersey Monitor

Trenton, NJ
5K+
Followers
1K+
Post
948K+
Views
ABOUT

The New Jersey Monitor is an independent, nonprofit and nonpartisan news site that strives to be a watchdog for all residents of the Garden State. When policy makers are making decisions, our reporters will tell you what they’re doing, why they’re doing it and how their actions matter to you. When a public official behaves badly, we’ll expose it. When there’s a story that hasn’t been told, we’ll find it. We strive to hold powerful people accountable and explain how their actions affect New Jerseyans from Montague to Cape May.

 https://newjerseymonitor.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy