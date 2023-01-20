ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Google axing 12,000 jobs, as tech industry layoffs widen

By The Associated Press
 4 days ago

LONDON (AP) — Google is laying off 12,000 workers, becoming the latest tech company to trim staff after rapid expansions during the COVID-19 pandemic have worn off.

CEO Sundar Pichai shared the news Friday in an email to staff at the Silicon Valley giant that was also posted on the company’s news blog .

“Over the past two years we’ve seen periods of dramatic growth,” Pichai wrote. “To match and fuel that growth, we hired for a different economic reality than the one we face today.”

He said the layoffs reflect a “rigorous review” carried out by Google of its operations.

The jobs being eliminated “cut across Alphabet, product areas, functions, levels and regions,” Pichai said.

Earlier this week, Microsoft announced 10,000 job cuts, or nearly 5% of its workforce. Amazon is cutting 18,000 jobs and Facebook parent Meta is shedding 11,000 positions.

FBI searched Biden home, found items marked classified

WASHINGTON (AP) — Another search, this one by the FBI at President Joe Biden’s home in Wilmington, Delaware, has turned up more material containing classified markings. Biden’s personal lawyer, Bob Bauer, says in a statement that Friday’s search overseen by the Justice Department lasted nearly 13 hours. The FBI also took some of Biden’s notes dating to his years as vice president. Two previously reported document discoveries have created a political headache for Biden as he prepares to launch a reelection bid. The discoveries also complicate the Justice Department’s probe into former President Donald Trump’s retention of classified documents and official records after he left office.
WPRI 12 News on WPRI.com is news, weather and sports coverage you can count on for Rhode Island and southeastern Massachusetts.

