Stockbridge, MI

1077 WRKR

Michigan’s Ugliest Building Reminds Me of One of The Three Stooges

Ya know, when it comes to this kind of stuff, it's all a matter of someone's personal taste...or lack of it. I'm sure there are some who feel abandoned, crumbling structures may be among the ugliest – but most people find those interesting, intriguing, mysterious, and historic. Then there are the buildings that have questionable architecture: gaudy, too showy, or just plain ridiculous. I don't know which of the previous categories the following building falls in, but this was named Michigan's Ugliest Building:
MICHIGAN STATE
US 103.1

Parts of Michigan Could Get Hammered With Snow This Week

There's a winter storm brewing that could sweep through Michigan this week. The question is, where and how brutal will it get?. When it comes to snow, you have to admit, we've had it pretty good this winter season. The only snowstorm that Genesee County residents faced was back in late December.
MICHIGAN STATE
US 103.1

5 Flavorful, Road Trip Worthy Pickle Pizzas For You In Michigan

Remember when pineapple on pizza was controversial? Now, pickle pizza is trend-worthy and equally controversial. These are the five best, 'drive-worthy' pickle pizza pies in Central and Lower Michigan, in no particular order. 1. Chubby Charlie's Pizza (Waterford & other Michigan locations). Reviewers love the pickle pizza with a side...
MICHIGAN STATE
morethanjustparks.com

10 MUST-SEE Historic Sites In Michigan (Expert Guide + Photos)

Historic Sites In Michigan. More Than Just Parks has 10 incredible must-see sites for you to visit. I’ve been to so many of these amazing places since retiring from teaching in 2018. Did I mention that I taught history? I spent a lifetime teaching about the history behind these momentous sites. Then I got to see them firsthand. And now I’m sharing the stories of these incredible places with you. It doesn’t get any better than that!
MICHIGAN STATE
Banana 101.5

Which County Has Been Named “the Most Obese” in Michigan?

Just off the top of my head, when I hear that question I immediately think of Wayne or Oakland County which encompass Detroit. I mean, it makes sense: Detroit has great food all over the place: pizza, burgers, Mexican food, Greek food, Chinese food, soul food, bakeries...plus they manufacture pop, potato chips, and candy. So it's only natural that I would think that. But I am not even close.
MICHIGAN STATE
1077 WRKR

Utica, Michigan Was Once Called Hog’s Hallow

The town of Utica is small but has a lot of history to it. Growing up next to it in Rochester Hills, it was always a fun area that, even though set up in the suburbs, always kind of had, and still has, a small-town feel to it. But while...
UTICA, MI
radioresultsnetwork.com

Michigan DNR Working To Plow U.P. Ice Fishing Locations

The Michigan Department of Natural Resources is continuing a successful program begun in 2021 to keep boating access sites plowed at more than two dozen popular Upper Peninsula ice fishing locations. Various local partners have agreed to assist the DNR with the program to ensure access to ice fishing opportunities...
MICHIGAN STATE
1077 WRKR

List of Worst People To Come From Ohio

It turns out that Ohio's biggest export is terrible humans. A hilarious video highlighting the garbage humans that Ohio has forced onto the world was uploaded to TikTok by HummusVacuum. The video is an original emo rock jam that apologizes to the world for the Buckeye state. The viral video that flashes the faces of killers like Jeffrey Dahmer to YouTube influencers like the Paul brothers has been viewed over 200,000 in less than 2 days.
OHIO STATE
1077 WRKR

1077 WRKR

