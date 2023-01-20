Read full article on original website
Michigan’s Ugliest Building Reminds Me of One of The Three Stooges
Ya know, when it comes to this kind of stuff, it's all a matter of someone's personal taste...or lack of it. I'm sure there are some who feel abandoned, crumbling structures may be among the ugliest – but most people find those interesting, intriguing, mysterious, and historic. Then there are the buildings that have questionable architecture: gaudy, too showy, or just plain ridiculous. I don't know which of the previous categories the following building falls in, but this was named Michigan's Ugliest Building:
Which County Has Been Named “the Most Obese” in Michigan?
Just off the top of my head, when I hear that question I immediately think of Wayne or Oakland County which encompass Detroit. I mean, it makes sense: Detroit has great food all over the place: pizza, burgers, Mexican food, Greek food, Chinese food, soul food, bakeries...plus they manufacture pop, potato chips, and candy. So it's only natural that I would think that. But I am not even close.
List of Worst People To Come From Ohio
It turns out that Ohio's biggest export is terrible humans. A hilarious video highlighting the garbage humans that Ohio has forced onto the world was uploaded to TikTok by HummusVacuum. The video is an original emo rock jam that apologizes to the world for the Buckeye state. The viral video that flashes the faces of killers like Jeffrey Dahmer to YouTube influencers like the Paul brothers has been viewed over 200,000 in less than 2 days.
Top 5 Adventures You Need to Experience in Pure Michigan
How do I love the Great Lake State? Let me count the ways!. No matter the season the Mitten is an enchanting place to explore at any time of the year. From the Porcupine Mountains of the Upper Peninsula to the Motor City, there are so many unique and extraordinary adventures you can only experience in Michigan.
What’s The Shortest River in Michigan and How Short Is It?
When you think of Michigan the Great Lakes are typically one of the first things that come to mind, but the Mitten is so much more! Michigan is truly a winter-water wonderland. In addition to the largest bodies of freshwater on the planet, we're also home to plenty of inland...
Cozy East Leroy Treehouse Voted One of the Coolest Airbnbs in Michigan
Proving you don't have to be a kid to enjoy climbing a tree, it's a treehouse making a name for itself on the list of "The Coolest Airbnbs in Michigan for 2023". Travel and adventure blog Have Clothes Will Travel set out to find the coolest and most unique Airbnbs across Michigan. From domes to yachts and even tiny houses, these are the places that make your overnights just a little more interesting.
What’s Up With the Leaning Trees in This Battle Creek Cemetery
I'm positive that the only reason this is deemed "weird" is because of the location. Earlier today, my boss showed me a few photos of a cemetery in Battle Creek where the trees all seem to be leaning in one direction. Check them out below:. She wondered why all of...
Big Prairie, Where Michigan Once Had the Largest Desert East of the Mississippi River
How about one of the four major American deserts: Chihuahuan, Great Basin, Mohave, or Sonoran, all in the southwestern United States?. I’ll betcha Michigan doesn’t come to mind at all when you picture a desert…..but once upon a time, Michigan was home to the United States’ largest desert east of the Mississippi River. It wasn’t a natural desert as the ones out west, but one that was basically an accident…and caused by man.
This Amazing School Is The Oldest In Michigan Opening Back In 1863
School for most Michiganders takes up at least twelve years of our lives. Then, for you smarty pants that went to college, it could be 16 years or more. A lot can change in that short time. Now, imagine how much change has happened to Michigan's oldest school which opened way back in 1863.
Geezer Happy Hour: Michigan’s Coolest Night Club Is Exactly What It Sounds Like
If you haven't heard of this underground night club in Ann Arbor, MI it's probably because you're too young!. A secret weekly dance party in Michigan is gaining national attention for its unique concept: the party is for old people. In a recent New York Times piece, contributor Joe Bernstein...
Who Remembers the Asylum That Used to Be in Michigan’s U.P.?
It's funny how you accidentally learn about the history of your current state of residence. As part of a New Year's resolution, I'm attempting to read more books. I started with one written by a Michigan author: The Wicked Sister by Karen Dionne. The story is fictional but starts off...
Sixteen of Michigan’s Tiniest Restaurants
When going out to eat, what kind of atmosphere do you prefer?. Or the smaller, more intimate eateries and cafe's?. For me, it all depends on my mood...I enjoy 'em all...but if I wanna go somewhere and grab a bite and a cuppa coffee, I prefer the small restaurants – the ones with only a handful of tables. I can sit there, relax, read, and not feel like the Eyes of Laura Mars are upon me.
These 30 Michigan Kids All Went Missing in 2022
According to the National Center for Missing or Exploited Children, these 30 Michigan kids have gone missing since January 1, 2022, and still have not been found. If you recognize any of these children and can provide any details that may help lead to them being found, please call 800-843-5678, or contact your local law enforcement agency immediately.
Perfect for the Summer, Rail-Bike Tours Come to North Michigan
Bicycles for railroads. They are a thing and, yes, you can experience it for yourself this summer. It was just last year that I learned, for the first time in my 34 years of life, about the existence of rail bikes:. A few of these contraptions look like they were...
Fire Blazes Through A Battle Creek Home Saturday Evening
It was right around dinner time at 5:18 p.m. when Battle Creek firefighters were alerted of a home that was on fire in the 300-block of West Jackson Street. According to the Battle Creek Fire Department, Car 3 arrived on the scene within two minutes, finding smoke billowing and flames showing from the first floor at the rear of the large, two-story wood-frame home. Engine 2 and Squad 2 arrived just a minute later, to begin attacking the fire on the first floor and begin a search for possible occupants.
Upcoming Birthday? Celebrate With These Freebies Across Southwest Michigan
I have a birthday coming up next month and I'll be honest, I'm not exactly thrilled about it. Of course I'm looking forward to celebrating with friends and family, but what's really keeping me hopeful about turning another year older is taking advantage of the many birthday freebies across Southwest Michigan.
Sneak Peek: Automakers Are Testing New EVs in Downtown Sault Ste. Marie, MI
Let me be clear: I am not a car person, or gear head, or whatever car enthusiasts are called! That being said, I'm still a person who likes to be in the know. That's why I was so intrigued when I heard about the mysterious cars that were flooding the streets of downtown Sault Ste. Marie.
Michigan Could Set Some of the Highest AND Lowest Winter Records This Year
It's winter in Michigan, and depending on where you're at in the state, you're either asking "Where's the snow?" Or, "Can it PLEASE STOP SNOWING?" By now, most places have a pretty even layer of snow on the ground, but things have been a bit different this year. Between record...
Michigan Man Won Lottery Twice Because He’s Forgetful
A man purchased lotto tickets twice by mistake in Stanton, Michigan, which lead to him winning twice. The lucky, yet forgetful man plays the same set of lotto numbers regularly when he plays his favorite lotto game Fantasy Five Double Play according to the anonymous man's interview with the Michigan Lottery,
Why Is Aretha Franklin’s Detroit Home Listed On Zillow With No Interior Photos?
Detroit is no stranger to great musical talent as many of the music industry's best have come from Motown Records or just the city of Detroit in general. Famous American singer Aretha Franklin is a Detroit, Michigan native, and her childhood home is up for sale. It's not uncommon for...
