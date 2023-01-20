ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stockbridge, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WKMI

Michigan’s Ugliest Building Reminds Me of One of The Three Stooges

Ya know, when it comes to this kind of stuff, it's all a matter of someone's personal taste...or lack of it. I'm sure there are some who feel abandoned, crumbling structures may be among the ugliest – but most people find those interesting, intriguing, mysterious, and historic. Then there are the buildings that have questionable architecture: gaudy, too showy, or just plain ridiculous. I don't know which of the previous categories the following building falls in, but this was named Michigan's Ugliest Building:
MICHIGAN STATE
WKMI

Which County Has Been Named “the Most Obese” in Michigan?

Just off the top of my head, when I hear that question I immediately think of Wayne or Oakland County which encompass Detroit. I mean, it makes sense: Detroit has great food all over the place: pizza, burgers, Mexican food, Greek food, Chinese food, soul food, bakeries...plus they manufacture pop, potato chips, and candy. So it's only natural that I would think that. But I am not even close.
MICHIGAN STATE
WKMI

List of Worst People To Come From Ohio

It turns out that Ohio's biggest export is terrible humans. A hilarious video highlighting the garbage humans that Ohio has forced onto the world was uploaded to TikTok by HummusVacuum. The video is an original emo rock jam that apologizes to the world for the Buckeye state. The viral video that flashes the faces of killers like Jeffrey Dahmer to YouTube influencers like the Paul brothers has been viewed over 200,000 in less than 2 days.
OHIO STATE
WKMI

Top 5 Adventures You Need to Experience in Pure Michigan

How do I love the Great Lake State? Let me count the ways!. No matter the season the Mitten is an enchanting place to explore at any time of the year. From the Porcupine Mountains of the Upper Peninsula to the Motor City, there are so many unique and extraordinary adventures you can only experience in Michigan.
MICHIGAN STATE
WKMI

Cozy East Leroy Treehouse Voted One of the Coolest Airbnbs in Michigan

Proving you don't have to be a kid to enjoy climbing a tree, it's a treehouse making a name for itself on the list of "The Coolest Airbnbs in Michigan for 2023". Travel and adventure blog Have Clothes Will Travel set out to find the coolest and most unique Airbnbs across Michigan. From domes to yachts and even tiny houses, these are the places that make your overnights just a little more interesting.
MICHIGAN STATE
WKMI

Big Prairie, Where Michigan Once Had the Largest Desert East of the Mississippi River

How about one of the four major American deserts: Chihuahuan, Great Basin, Mohave, or Sonoran, all in the southwestern United States?. I’ll betcha Michigan doesn’t come to mind at all when you picture a desert…..but once upon a time, Michigan was home to the United States’ largest desert east of the Mississippi River. It wasn’t a natural desert as the ones out west, but one that was basically an accident…and caused by man.
MICHIGAN STATE
WKMI

Sixteen of Michigan’s Tiniest Restaurants

When going out to eat, what kind of atmosphere do you prefer?. Or the smaller, more intimate eateries and cafe's?. For me, it all depends on my mood...I enjoy 'em all...but if I wanna go somewhere and grab a bite and a cuppa coffee, I prefer the small restaurants – the ones with only a handful of tables. I can sit there, relax, read, and not feel like the Eyes of Laura Mars are upon me.
MICHIGAN STATE
WKMI

These 30 Michigan Kids All Went Missing in 2022

According to the National Center for Missing or Exploited Children, these 30 Michigan kids have gone missing since January 1, 2022, and still have not been found. If you recognize any of these children and can provide any details that may help lead to them being found, please call 800-843-5678, or contact your local law enforcement agency immediately.
MICHIGAN STATE
WKMI

Fire Blazes Through A Battle Creek Home Saturday Evening

It was right around dinner time at 5:18 p.m. when Battle Creek firefighters were alerted of a home that was on fire in the 300-block of West Jackson Street. According to the Battle Creek Fire Department, Car 3 arrived on the scene within two minutes, finding smoke billowing and flames showing from the first floor at the rear of the large, two-story wood-frame home. Engine 2 and Squad 2 arrived just a minute later, to begin attacking the fire on the first floor and begin a search for possible occupants.
BATTLE CREEK, MI
WKMI

Michigan Man Won Lottery Twice Because He’s Forgetful

A man purchased lotto tickets twice by mistake in Stanton, Michigan, which lead to him winning twice. The lucky, yet forgetful man plays the same set of lotto numbers regularly when he plays his favorite lotto game Fantasy Five Double Play according to the anonymous man's interview with the Michigan Lottery,
STANTON, MI
WKMI

WKMI

Kalamazoo, MI
7K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WKMI has the best news coverage for Kalamazoo, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy