The Detroit Pistons were embarrassed at home last night by the Milwaukee Bucks in a game that was all but over before it was five minutes old. I have to admit, it takes some kind of effort to go down by 25 points in the first quarter, but the Pistons managed to pull it off, spearheaded by a defense that may as well not have come out of the locker room.

DETROIT, MI ・ 1 HOUR AGO