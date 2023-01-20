Read full article on original website
Lakers are guaranteed to make another trade after Rui Hachimura deal
The Los Angeles Lakers finally made a trade as it was reported on Monday that the team would be trading three second-round picks to the Washington Wizards for Rui Hachimura. While a trio of second-round picks may initially seem like a lot, Rob Pelinka structured the trade in a genius way to keep Los Angeles from offering too much for the former lottery pick. The Lakers are sending the Chicago Bulls’ 2023 second-round pick as well as their own pick in 2029 and a second-round pick swap in 2028.
Clippers vs. Lakers prediction and odds for Tuesday, January 24 (Clips dominate rivalry)
The battle for Los Angeles takes place on Tuesday night with the Los Angeles Clippers looking to make it 10 straight wins over the Los Angeles Lakers. It’s crazy that the Clippers have dominated this series so much with LeBron James and Anthony Davis on the other side, they’ve won the matchups this season by six and 13 points.
3 Cowboys most to blame for another playoff disappointment vs 49ers
The Dallas Cowboys flamed out in the playoffs again. These three people are the most responsible for another disappointing exit in San Francisco. Another January has come to a bitter end for the Dallas Cowboys, who were eliminated from the NFL playoffs after a pathetic 19-12 loss to the San Francisco 49ers. The most frustrating part for Cowboys fans is that this game felt extremely winnable thanks to a tremendous effort from the Dallas defense, which held the 49ers to only 312 yards of offense.
WNBA’s huge Brittney Griner problem revealed
After nearly 10 months in a Russian prison colony, Brittney Griner was finally released following drug charges and a surprising nine-year prison sentence. And now that she’s back home and even making public appearances, her next step is to get back on the basketball court as she plans to play for the Phoenix Mercury this season. But that could Read more... The post WNBA’s huge Brittney Griner problem revealed appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Jerry Jones says what no Cowboys fan wants to hear after loss
Owner Jerry Jones made every Dallas Cowboys fans’ night worse after their Divisional Round loss — he’s sticking by head coach Mike McCarthy. The Dallas Cowboys hoped that this was the season that they would finally make it to the NFC Championship Game for the first time since the 1995 campaign. Once again, their dreams did not become fulfilled, as owner Jerry Jones pursuit of his fourth Super Bowl title will be extended by another year.
Eagles fans savage Odell Beckham Jr. after Giants tweet immediately backfires
Odell Beckham Jr. could be the class of the free-agent wide receiver market this offseason. His pro-Giants tweet prior to a first-half blowout is further proof he should sign elsewhere. If Odell Beckham Jr. values winning above all else, then the New York Giants are not the team for him.
Ezekiel Elliott’s response to ‘overpaid’ label is hard to argue with
Ezekiel Elliott is taking accountability for his performance in an effort to stick with the Dallas Cowboys. A glaring reason the Dallas Cowboys lost to the San Francisco 49ers in the Divisional Round of the NFL Playoffs is that Tony Pollard went out with an injury. The Cowboys rushed for just 76 yards in that game, Ezekiel Elliott’s 2.6 yards per carry a far cry from Pollard’s seasonal 5.2 average.
What time do the Cowboys play today, Sunday January 22?
When do the Cowboys kick off their NFC Divisional Round game on Sunday, January 22nd?. The Dallas Cowboys will cap off the NFL Divisional Round games when they travel to take on the NFC West Champion San Francisco 49ers. What is Cowboys vs 49ers in the NFC Divisional Round?. Cowboys...
Everything Dak Prescott said after Cowboys playoff loss to 49ers
Dak Prescott faced the media after the Cowboys fell to the 49ers in the NFC Divisional Round and made promises about the future. Another year brought another disappointing Cowboys playoff exit. It’s now been 27 years since Dallas made it to the NFC Championship Game. The weight of that...
