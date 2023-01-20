Read full article on original website
A Googler who's 8 months pregnant said her 'heart sank' when she found out she'd lost her job in its mass layoffs
Katherine Wong, who was about to go on maternity leave, said she couldn't "control her shaky hands" after being caught up in Google's mass layoffs.
Best T-Mobile phones in 2023
When it comes to your choice of wireless carriers here in the U.S., the magenta-clad T-Mobile is a strong contender for many people, even though it's a bit smaller than Verizon or AT&T. However, since merging with Sprint, T-Mobile has been doing a lot of work on expanding its 5G network and making itself an even stronger competitor in the market.
Google Messages can now keep group chats with up to 100 people private and secure
Google is heavily pushing RCS as the next big thing to replace text messaging in the US. To win over users and to persuade Apple to adopt RCS for iMessage, Google added end-to-end encryption (E2EE) for 1-on-1 chats in the Messages app in June 2021. A year later, in May 2022, the company teased E2EE coming to group chats in Google Messages, with the feature finally rolling out to beta members towards the end of the year. One limitation of Google's implementation was that E2EE in group chats was restricted to 21 people. That's changing now, with the limit seemingly being raised to 100 people.
Material You seeps deeper into Google Photos with Partner Sharing
Google Photos makes the storing and sharing of memories effortless. But the app achieves its greatest synergy when users share their photo and video libraries with their partners, letting one see snaps they've taken on the other's device from their own phone almost immediately. But as much as Partner Sharing makes life easy, a Material You makeover should make the feature easier to get on board with and it's hitting people's eyes right now.
Android 14 may not let you install outdated apps anymore
It feels like Android 13 hasn't been out all that long, but Google is already preparing to launch Android 14 to power the next generation of excellent smartphones. We can expect a developer preview in a month or two, so the company already needs to prepare some code ahead of the public release. One of these code changes has just been spotted, and it looks like Android 14 will prevent you from installing apps that target outdated versions of Android on your devices.
How to use the same WhatsApp account on two Android phones
WhatsApp is one of the most popular instant messaging apps globally, with over two billion people using it frequently. The app's multi-device mode is particularly praised, as you can use the app on several other computers without the need to keep your phone on. However, the app does not officially let you use your account from another Android phone. Still, a recent update has made it possible to use a tablet as a companion device. This means you can use an Android tablet to text and call your loved ones just like you normally would using your phone, without having to keep it online or powered on.
Google strips more features from older Fitbit smartwatches
Fitbit smartwatches were never on the same level as many of their excellent Wear OS competitors or even the Apple Watch. After Google's acquisition of the company, the problem just seems to have gotten worse. For example, the latest two Fitbit watches, the Sense 2 and the Versa 4, no longer offer any form of local audio playback. Sadly, their predecessors are now also fully losing this capability with Deezer and Pandora support stripped.
Android Auto’s 8.7 update is probably not the one you’ve been waiting for
Google has been working on an Android Auto redesign for years now. The new look first leaked in September 2021 before the company made it official at I/O 2022. The Coolwalk UI entered beta testing in November 2022, with the big G finally announcing a stable release in January this year. As it turned out, though, Google's rollout pace has been languid, with only some lucky users getting access to the new design weeks after the announcement. The company has now released Android Auto 8.7 to the public through the Play Store, but sadly, it does not bring the new Coolkwalk redesign.
Google's Stadia Controller Bluetooth upgrade tool has arrived
Cloud gaming may be a surprise hit, with services like Xbox Cloud Gaming and GeForce Now really taking off with gamers, but Google just couldn't figure out how to capture that magic with its own Stadia, and in just a few short hours from now, Google's going to pull the plug for good. But while Stadia is going to the way of so many abandoned Google services, we just got one last-minute reprieve in the form of news that Google would upgrade existing Stadia Controllers to support Bluetooth connections, so they could be used wirelessly with other devices. Today, Google is finally making that update tool available for use.
Samsung's paltry Galaxy S23 preorder bonus sends the wrong message to its most loyal customers
As Commerce Editor for Android Police, balancing the myriad array of price histories and deals for anything and everything tech-related you can buy isn't just part of the job, it's a skill I've spent a decade honing. And more important than being able to spot a good deal is being able to recognize an inadequate or disingenuous "deal" — promotions that masquerade as deals (while just being what a 2019 product should be sold at in 2023), jacking up the "list price" in order to make the normal cost look discounted, or trying to sell you something you should not be buying at all in 2023 (like basically anything that charges over micro USB). These are what I hunt because they not only waste my time, they waste your money if I can't stop you.
Mozilla Firefox 109 adds Manifest V3 support, but it’s not the end of ad blocking
Firefox is one of the few browsers left that isn't powered by Google's Chromium rendering engine. Even then, there are common standards that Google, Mozilla, and Apple must follow in order to make the web work as expected across any and all major browsers out there. Firefox and Chrome also share some resources when it comes to extensions, making it easier for developers to create add-ons for both platforms.
Fullscreen YouTube is glitching all over for some Google Pixel 7 users
Compared to the Pixel 6 launch two years ago, Google's latest series of flagship phones have been relatively bug-free. That's not to say the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro are flawless, of course — just this month alone, we've seen delayed patches and Bluetooth issues causing drivers to miss out on music, turn-by-turn navigation, and more. Now, it seems like another pressing software bug is rearing its ugly head, this one causing problems with fullscreen playback on YouTube's various apps.
Amazon shutters customer-backed charity program in latest cost-cutting measure
Amazon has been looking to tighten its belt in the face of global economic challenges since last year, highlighted by the recent layoff of over 18,000 employees, the biggest in its history. Its devices and Alexa teams were not even spared from the e-commerce giant's cost-cutting measures, nor Comixology, and now the latest casualty is its customer-backed charity program. Amazon is shutting down AmazonSmile, which allowed customers to donate a portion of their purchases to a charity of their choice.
Google Search makes it harder to find and listen to podcasts
Some of the most popular entertainment apps out there have sections devoted to curating the best podcasts for their users. Spotify, Apple Music, and Google are no strangers to the importance of podcasts. In fact, Google spun off long-form audio content into a dedicated Google Podcasts app pre-installed on Pixel phones. The service was also tightly integrated into Google Search, but it has recently disappeared without any explanation.
Apple announces a new full-size HomePod speaker
When you hear "smart speaker," you probably think of companies like Amazon, Google, or maybe Sonos — but Apple's also been making smart speakers in the HomePod series for nearly five years now. The original HomePod was discontinued in 2021 in favor of the smaller, less expensive HomePod Mini, but today, Apple's announced a full-size HomePod sequel. The second-gen HomePod goes for $299, and it's available for pre-order from Apple right now.
Google Pixel 7 and 6 are finally getting the January 2023 Play system update
Google has been rolling out monthly Play system updates for a few years now. Beginning in January 2022, the company started publishing detailed changelogs highlighting everything new in these releases. The problem is that despite being a monthly update, they don't always roll out every month. The December 2022 Play system update never made it to Pixel devices, and while Google published the January 2023 update's release notes right at the beginning of the month, the build was nowhere to be seen. Three weeks into January, Pixel 6 and 7 owners report getting the latest Play system build.
Android 13 QPR2 Beta 2.1 arrives with some crucial fixes for 5G and Bluetooth
There's nothing like kicking off your weekend with a brand-new Android beta. Not even two weeks after Google rolled out Android 13 QPR2 Beta 2 to those who love to live on the cutting edge, the company has returned with a couple of crucial fixes that can't wait for next month. If your Pixel is currently enrolled in the beta program, QPR2 Beta 2.1 is headed to your device right now.
Google I/O 2023 is sounding more like Google AI 2023
OpenAI's latest project, ChatGPT, has taken the internet by storm. It's a chatbot that's capable of answering complex questions with ease and confidence (sadly, often enough not too accurately), and its potentially disruptive qualities have Google scared. After all, why wade through pages of Google Search results when you could just ask a chatbot for a quick answer to a question? According to a report, Google is doubling down on its own AI efforts to combat rising competitors like OpenAI, and could introduce a whole plethora of them during its Google I/O 2023 developer conference in May.
How Google Maps leverages government knowledge to improve cycling features
Google Maps is an invaluable tool for navigating and finding places in the world around you. But the mapping service doesn't excel in all areas, and bike navigation is one of them. With more and more cities around the world finally taking cycling infrastructure more seriously, Google seems to have realized it's time to properly help cyclists find the best routes to their destinations. In Berlin, Germany, the company has even teamed up with the local government to do just that.
Twitter policy change reveals why third-party clients are dead
Twitter is one of the most popular social media platforms around. It caters to millions of users through the website, mobile apps, and a bunch of third-party Twitter clients. At least, that was the case until January 12 when a then seemingly accidental shutdown of Twitter's third-party API took place. Now, the platform has announced a change in its terms for developers, effectively sealing the fate of the now-defunct third-party clients.
