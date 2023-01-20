ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rotterdam, NY

103.9 The Breeze

Beloved Capital Region Tavern Group Reveals Plan For New Taco Joint

A Capital Region favorite is getting ready to branch out for a new taco cantina. Whenever the Tipsy Moose Tap & Tavern comes up in conversation, the words "I love that place!" are always voiced. Known for its great eats and beer list at all three of its locations in Latham, Troy, and Albany, the Moose is a local favorite to gather with family and friends. All three locations have become super popular over the years!
ALBANY, NY
103.9 The Breeze

10 More Unique Roadside Attractions in Upstate NY

Long rides can be fun if you have something to entertain you along the way. Fortunately for us upstaters, there's more than enough going on regionally to occupy us during car rides. If you've read our previous list of roadside attractions then you know upstate NY has plenty of unique...
ALBANY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

5 things to know this Monday, January 23

An unnamed victim is recovering in the hospital after they were shot in Troy. Also, this morning, a Siena poll gave new insight into how New Yorkers feel about Governor Hochul's recent State of the State address. Here are five of the top stories we're following to start your Monday.
ALBANY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Amsterdam is ready for the snow

AMSTERDAM, N.Y.(NEWS10) – Montgomery County is prepared for the snowstorm that is expected to drop anywhere from 6 to 10 inches of snow by Monday afternoon. The snow was steadily falling in Amsterdam by 6 p.m. at the Mocha Café, Mobil gas station on State Route 67 and Manny’s Corners Road in Amsterdam. The roads already getting slick and becoming dangerous for travel.
AMSTERDAM, NY
WNYT

Lake George Ice Castles to offer free preview

Operators are opening part of the Lake George Ice Castles for free on Friday and Saturday evening. They’re having a free preview of their Mystic Lake Trail and their new Polar Ice Bar. People will access the trail at the east end of the park, closest to Canada Street.
LAKE GEORGE, NY
iBerkshires.com

Wayfair Closing Pittsfield Call Center; Employees Will Go Virtual

PITTSFIELD, Mass. — Wayfair opened a $5 million call center in the Clock Tower Building three years ago with plans to bring 300 jobs to the city. It was a pledge by Chairman and CEO Niraj Shah, a Pittsfield High graduate, to ensure his hometown benefited from his burgeoning home goods business.
PITTSFIELD, MA
Schenectady, NY
The Capital Regions relaxing favorites at work. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

