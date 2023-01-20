ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Comments / 6

David V. Locke
3d ago

In other words, those of us who have paid our bills all along are going to be paying the bills of people who didn't pay their bills. I wonder why people are leaving New York State?

Concerned Citizen
4d ago

At hard working tax payers expense. You wonder why NY pays very high taxes!

