Give children the life they deserve: Registration now open for the 18th Annual Paxton’s Grill Golf Outing

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Ohio woman pretends to be deceased mother and must repay over $461,000 in stolen benefitsJake WellsCincinnati, OH
Bengals vs Chiefs AFC Championship Preview, Odds and TicketsFlurrySportsKansas City, MO
Abercrombie & Fitch Closed a Store in CincinnatiBryan DijkhuizenCincinnati, OH
Injured Bills Safety Damar Hamlin Provides Inspiration and Insight Ahead of Playoff Game Against Bengalshard and smartCincinnati, OH
4 Amazing Burger Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Related
dayton247now.com
Buffalo Wild Wings eyes new Miami Valley location
XENIA, Ohio (Dayton Business Journal) -- A popular national food chain has its sights set on another Dayton-area location. The project would provide another restaurant option and create jobs. Xenia Wing Co. LLC, DBA Buffalo Wild Wings has applied for a liquor permit in the city and a zoning permit...
Jan. 25 NKY History Hour to explore Latonia’s Around the Corner fabrics and repurposed Kentucky Theatre
Bolts of colorful cotton line the walls of a building where black and white movies were once shown more than eight decades ago. The Kentucky Theatre opened in 1939 at 15 West Southern Avenue in Covington’s Latonia neighborhood. The 800-seat movie house brought such flicks to its single screen as the 1938 comedy crime caper, “There’s That Woman Again,” starring two-time Academy Award winner Melvyn Douglas and Virginia Bruce, a leading lady of 1930s and 1940s Hollywood.
dayton.com
Popular Hamburger Wagon in Miamisburg undergoes renovation
A downtown Miamisburg business with more than a century of savory service recently made some much-needed structural upgrades. Hamburger Wagon owner Jack Sperry owns several wagons, using some of them for private events, fairs and festivals, but the star attraction is a wooden wagon he parks on the side of the Market Square building every day.
dayton.com
Legendary Dayton drag racer turns 90
Dayton’s legendary drag racer, “Ohio George” Montgomery will turn 90 on Jan. 25, and his family, friends and fans are gathering to honor him. Organizer Dave Thomas said they are expecting 75 to 80 people to join “Ohio George” at the Marion’s Piazza at 3443 N. Dixie Drive at noon on Wednesday. “Everyone is welcome, the more the merrier, " Thomas said.
cincinnatirefined.com
Neighborhood Spotlight: Amberley Village
Thanks to The Gibler Team for giving us a peek into what makes Amberley Village so unique -- click on the video above!. Named after Amberley, a village in England, Amberley Village is full of charm, and such a hidden gem here in Greater Cincinnati. Amberley was designated a Tree...
miamistudent.net
Miami student and family found dead in their home in Dublin
Content warning: This story contains mentions of self-harm and death. Miami University student Anish Rajan Rajaram and his parents were found dead by police in their home in Dublin, Ohio. Officers responded around 2 a.m. on Jan. 18 to a well-being check for the home requested by a friend of...
WKRC
Sugar n' Spice opens newest restaurant location
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - Sugar n' Spice, a popular Cincinnati diner known for its wispy thin pancakes and rubber ducks, just opened its first suburban restaurant location. Sugar n' Spice welcomed its first diners at the Approach at Summit Park in Blue Ash on Jan. 18. Subscribers to the...
Meadowdale hands Dunbar first loss in City League
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – After trailing early in the first half, Medowdale boys basketball stormed back to hand Dunbar its first loss in Dayton City League action on Friday night with a final score of 60-56.
WLWT 5
Cincinnati weather: Tracking snow, rain mix due in Cincinnati area
CINCINNATI — Another strong and potentially high impact storm will arrive in the Greater Cincinnati area late Tuesday into Wednesday morning. WLWT meteorologists said it is expected to be a well-organized storm that could bring accumulating snow by the morning rush and some rain during the day (or a combination of both).
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Cincinnati man sentenced in connection with Chillicothe teen’s death
CLINTON COUNTY, Ohio — A man who pled guilty to the murder of a Chillicothe teen was sentenced Friday in a Clinton County courtroom. According to members of the victim’s family, Ravae Cook, 25, Cincinnati was sentenced to 15-19 years in prison after taking a plea deal. In...
WLWT 5
Crews responding to a crash at Princeton Glendale Road in West Chester
WEST CHESTER TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Crews responding to a crash at Princeton Glendale Road and State Route 129 in Butler County. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert...
lovelandmagazine.com
Loveland PD asks for your help
Loveland, Ohio – On Friday, at 11:21 PM at West Loveland Avenue and Elm Street a black car traveling on Elm ran the red light causing the car with the green signal to strike him. The driver of the black car checked on the other driver but then drove away.
World record: Oldest dog alive found in Preble County
Spike the chihuahua mix was born in November of 1999 and currently lives with the Kimbal family in Camden, Ohio. On Dec. 7, 2022, Guinness World Records verified that Spike was at least 23 years and 7 days old.
dayton247now.com
District Market opens in downtown Dayton
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- An energetic crowd helped celebrate the opening of the District Market on Friday in downtown Dayton. Tae Winston, owner and founder of the market, said she was excited to see the space finally come together. She said it feels like community. District Market includes five merchants:
Winter Blast: Reaction after snow rolls through the Miami Valley
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — People all across the Miami Valley woke up Sunday morning to snow quickly falling. Winter Weather Alerts As several inches of snow the snow fell throughout the Miami Valley, a Winter Weather Advisory was issued by the National Weather Service (NWS) in Wilmington for the entire Miami Valley. A short time […]
WLWT 5
Crash with injuries reported on Hamilton Avenue in North College Hill
CINCINNATI — Crash with injuries reported on Hamilton Avenue in North College Hill. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of...
Fox 19
Wednesday is a First Alert Weather Day: Snow on the way
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - FOX19 NOW Chief Meteorologist Steve Horstmeyer says another La Niña storm will arrive in the Tri-State Wednesday morning bringing with it snow, sleet and/or rain. What type of precipitation you will see depends on how far north or south you are of Cincinnati. Because the weather...
WLWT 5
SNOWFALL TOTALS: How much snow fell in your community?
CINCINNATI — After overachieving Sunday, many areas are left with 4-6 inches of snow coating the ground. Now, as we head through this evening and tonight, snow continues to move out with isolated pockets of snow showers and flurries hanging around at times. So how much snow has fell...
4 Amazing Burger Places in Ohio
If you live in Ohio and you also happen to love burgers, here is a list of four great restaurants that are known for serving absolutely delicious burgers made with fresh ingredients only.
WLWT 5
Crews responding to Georgetown for reported crash with injuries on Hamer Road
GEORGETOWN, Ohio — Crews responding to Georgetown for reported crash with injuries on Hamer Road. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or...
Comments / 0