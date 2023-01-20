Give children the life they deserve: Registration now open for the 18th Annual Paxton’s Grill Golf Outing

Bolts of colorful cotton line the walls of a building where black and white movies were once shown more than eight decades ago. The Kentucky Theatre opened in 1939 at 15 West Southern Avenue in Covington’s Latonia neighborhood. The 800-seat movie house brought such flicks to its single screen as the 1938 comedy crime caper, “There’s That Woman Again,” starring two-time Academy Award winner Melvyn Douglas and Virginia Bruce, a leading lady of 1930s and 1940s Hollywood.

COVINGTON, KY ・ 3 DAYS AGO