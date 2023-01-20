Read full article on original website
krwc1360.com
Funds Still Available for Heating Assistance
Some 61 thousand Minnesota households have received energy assistance so far this heating season through the Low Income Energy Assistance Program, or, LIHEAP. Spokesman Michael Schmitz says the grants are available to help with a number of situations including current or past due bills for electricity, gas, fuel oil, biofuel, and propane. Emergency fuel delivery is also eligible.
University of Minnesota's medical facilities face uncertain future amid two proposals
MINNEAPOLIS -- What exactly is happening with the University of Minnesota's medical facilities and how much is it going to cost taxpayers?A proposed merger that would put the headquarters of the Medical School in South Dakota, while another proposal is for the university to buy back its medical facilities - but that's going to cost taxpayers a lot of money.The University of Minnesota medical school and its facilities are prized for their research and for the fact that 70% of Minnesota's doctors are trained there. Barreling forward is a proposal that would merge South Dakota-based Sanford Health with Fairview hospitals that oversee...
America's 'best buffets' list includes restaurants in Minnesota, Wisconsin
A national food site has had a go at compiling the best 20 buffets in the United States, and venues in Minnesota and western Wisconsin made the list. Q. Cumbers on Edina's France Avenue is included in Tasting Table's round-up, drawing praise for its "fresh, seasonal ingredients" and its expensive salad selection.
krwc1360.com
St. Cloud Man Injured in Monday Morning Crash in Otsego
A St. Cloud man was injured Monday morning when his SUV collided with a semi truck on Interstate 94 in Wright County. The State Patrol reports that just before 9 AM, the SUV and the semi were both westbound on I-94 near milepost 199 in Otsego. Officials say the SUV...
kvrr.com
Brothers Accused of Running Gambling Scheme on TikTok
ST. PAUL (AP) — Investigators in Minnesota are looking into allegations two men have been running a TikTok gambling scheme in casinos. An Edina man and his younger brother are accused of collecting fees for playing slots on behalf of others watching on TikTok. State law prohibits placing bets...
fox9.com
McLeod Co. sheriff gives update on standoff after 2 deputies were shot in Winsted
A standoff ensued in Winsted, Minnesota, on Jan. 23, after two deputies were shot while serving an arrest warrant. McLeod County Sheriff Tim Langenfeld held a news conference around 4 p.m. Monday to provide an update.
voiceofalexandria.com
Two people die in house fire in central Minnesota
(Sartell, MN)--Authorities say that two people are dead in an apartment fire late last week in central Minnesota. The fire reportedly took place in the 300 block of 11th Avenue East in Sartell late Thursday night. According to the report, first responders found a man's body inside the apartment. There was also an infant that was taken to the hospital where they were also was pronounced dead.
KAAL-TV
Minnesota team wins World Snow Sculpting Championship
(ABC 6 News) – A Minnesota team took first place at the second annual World Snow Sculpting Championship in Stillwater. The Minnesota team named, House of Thune, comprised of three members – Dusty Thune, Kelly Thune, and David Aichinger – carved 10 tons of snow into a sculpture named “Journey.”
Stunning $3.5 Million Minneapolis Home for Sale has a Secret Tunnel
I just love looking at these historic homes when they pop up on the market. Kind of sad that I don't have an extra $3.5 million laying around but ya know. This home that's for sale in Minneapolis, MN is listed for $3.5 mil. and is basically a castle. The...
As questions swirl about former medical examiner, Ramsey County reviews dozens of criminal cases
SAINT PAUL, Minn. — The Ramsey County Attorney's Office is reviewing 71 criminal cases due to questions about the reliability of former medical examiner Michael McGee, partnering with a non-profit in a process that could have broad implications and even potentially lead to convictions being tossed. Ramsey County Attorney...
Two deputies shot in Winsted; residents asked to avoid area
Authorities in Winsted, Minnesota are asking residents to avoid a residential area Monday afternoon where two deputies were reportedly struck by gunfire in an ongoing incident. McLeod County Sheriff Tim Langenfeld said deputies were taken to the hospital with what's believed to be non-life-threatening injuries. In an update around 4...
krwc1360.com
Howard Lake Man Escapes Injury in Weekend Traffic Crash Near New Ulm
A Wright County man escaped injury in a weekend traffic crash near New Ulm. The State Patrol reports that around 1:30 PM Saturday, a Dodge pickup truck and a GMC SUV collided in Cottonwood Township in Brown County. Authorities say that the pickup the SUV were both southbound on Highway 15 when they collided.
fox9.com
Man charged in shooting outside Cowboy Jack's in Apple Valley
APPLE VALLEY, Minn. (FOX 9) - Charges have been filed against a 41-year-old man in a shooting outside Cowboy Jack's bar in Apple Valley, Minnesota, earlier this month. Corey Ryman, 41, is charged with assault for the shooting that left a 20-year-old man injured in the early morning hours of Jan. 15.
tourcounsel.com
Ridgedale Center | Shopping mall in Minnetonka, Minnesota
Ridgedale Center, colloquially known as Ridgedale, is an enclosed shopping mall in Minnetonka, Minnesota, a western suburb of the Twin Cities. It is located directly off of I-394/US 12 between Ridgedale Drive and Plymouth Road. The Ridgedale Center is a shopping mall located in Minnetonka, Minnesota, and is one of...
WDIO-TV
2 deputies shot, standoff going on in Winsted, Minn.
Authorities say two deputies have been shot and wounded while trying to serve a search warrant at a home in the central Minnesota town of Winsted. The McLeod County Sheriff’s Office has released few details so far. But news reports from the scene Monday said the two deputies’ injuries are not considered life-threatening, and that a suspect remains in the home in a standoff with multiple law enforcement agencies.
Pond Hockey Championship sets stage for marriage proposal
MINNEAPOLIS — While some winter events welcomed heavy snowfall, planners for the U.S. Pond Hockey Championships were worried about snow creating lots of insulation on Lake Nokomis. “We had some challenges with that 16-inch snowfall,” said Jody Delorit, owner of WOW Factor Sports and U.S. Pond Hockey Championships.
willmarradio.com
Minneapolis Inches Away from Snowiest Season
(Minneapolis, MN) Minneapolis is inches away from the third snowiest season on record. That's according to data from the Twin Cities National Weather Service, which reports the area has seen more than 52 inches of snowfall so far this winter. The average winter sees around 51 inches of snow. The all time snowiest season, back in 1991, dropped 63 inches of snow on the Twin Cities.
KNOX News Radio
Former medical examiner in Sjodin case under review
The testimony of a former Ramsey County medical examiner is the subject of continued scrutiny. Last week a Minnesota man who served nearly 25 years in connection with his wife’s death walked out of prison after authorities vacated his murder convictions citing a problem with expert testimony. Testimony from...
fox9.com
3 crashes within minutes of each other at Lowry Hill Tunnel in Minneapolis
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Three crashes involving half a dozen vehicles happened within minutes of each other on a slippery stretch of Interstate-94 Sunday morning. The crashes occurred around 9 a.m. near the curve of westbound I-94 right before the entrance to Lowry Hill Tunnel in Minneapolis. The Minnesota State...
Inside Minnesota’s Highest-Priced Home For Sale
If you're anything like me, you love looking at big, beautiful houses. I also like seeing fun and unique homes that stand out from the rest and thankfully, there are plenty of those to browse in both Minnesota and Wisconsin. I was thinking back on homes I have seen or...
