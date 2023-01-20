The Aston Martin DBS 770 Ultimate is guaranteed to get your blood pumping

I have some good news and some bad news...

The bad news is that Aston Martin is is ending production of its flagship grand tourer DBS. Since 2018 the DBS has stood at the pinnacle of Aston Martin’s series production range, with a twin-turbo V12 powerhouse blessed with ferocious performance and unmatched style.

The good news is, to send off the DBS in style, Aston Martin has created a DBS to surpass all others; the DBS 770 Ultimate.

The DBS 770 Ultimate, as the name suggests, is the most powerful production Aston Martin ever, and the fastest and most powerful DBS to date. It features extensive design and engineering enhancements to ensure it's an unforgettable and highly-collectable celebration of Aston Martin’s flagship Super GT.

(Image credit: Aston Martin)

The DBS 770 Ultimate features a ferocious iteration of Aston Martin’s 5.2-litre V12 engine, now developing 770PS at 6500rpm and a colossal 900Nm of torque from just 1800rpm to 5000rpm.

This will propel the Ultimate to a top speed of 211mph.

Aston Martin has tuned the power and torque curves to give the driver a sense of boundless performance, with an intoxicating blend of exceptional response, outstanding in-gear acceleration and the authentic V12 soundtrack.

It's that V12 soundtrack that's really important here - I've driven hundreds of cars over my time at T3, but one that stands out in my memory is the DBS due to how it sounded (even at slow speeds).

(Image credit: Aston Martin)

Power is fed through a ZF 8-speed automatic transmission and mechanical limited-slip differential mounted at the rear of the car. In addition, DBS 770 Ultimate receives a unique transmission calibration to enhance shift speeds and driver interaction, contributing to a truly connected driving experience.

To further improve the direct nature of the steering response and increase the level of detailed feedback, DBS 770 Ultimate introduces a new solid-mounted steering column, which Aston Martin claims allows the driver to enjoy a more precise connection with the road ahead.

Integral to achieving the engaging character and heightened steering feel of the DBS 770 Ultimate, front-end lateral stiffness has been improved to provide maximum performance feel and response.

Enhancements have also been made to the Adaptive Damping System (ADS), DBS 770 Ultimate receiving unique damper calibration and software tune focusing on control and composure without compromising ride quality.

(Image credit: Aston Martin)

Just as the DBS 770 Ultimate has been mechanically honed, its appearance has also been updated, although, it must be noted that these changes haven't been done just for the sake of it.

The clamshell bonnet now features a dramatic ‘horse-shoe’ engine vent and a new front splitter integrates two new outboard vents. Together these serve to enhance cooling and echo the design signatures of previous DBS and V12 engine models.

Other design changes for DBS 770 Ultimate include twill carbon fibre cantrail, windscreen surround, mirror caps, and fender louvre as standard.

DBS 770 Ultimate is further distinguished by a new and unique 21” wheel style available in three finishes. These take inspiration from the formidable Aston Martin Valkyrie and Victor.

(Image credit: Aston Martin)

Inside, the DBS 770 Ultimate delights with a dazzling array of fresh design treatments that set it apart. Sports Plus Seats are trimmed in full semi-aniline leather and Alcantara, featuring a ‘fluted’ quilt and perforation pattern as standard. A bespoke trim split has been introduced, with contrast colours linked to welt and stitching, along with a tailor-made strap and buckle badge featuring a laser-etched DBS 770 Ultimate logo found on the centre armrest.

Oh, and if that wasn't enough carbon fibre gearshift paddles are also fitted as standard.

Finally, DBS 770 Ultimate is fitted with a unique set of sill plaques showcasing the Aston Martin Wings, DBS 770 Ultimate logo and Limited-Edition numbering signifying the vehicle as one of 300 Coupes or 199 Volantes.

Unfortunately, we've got some more bad news - all examples have already been sold ahead of the release.

Production of the DBS 770 Ultimate is due to commence in Q1 of 2023, with first deliveries scheduled to begin during Q3 2023.