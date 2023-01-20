Read full article on original website
u.today
2.5 Trillion Shiba Inu (SHIB) Grabbed by Top Whales Overnight, Here's What Happened
u.today
'If SHIB Gets to $0.01,' David Gokhshtein Might Take This Action: Details
u.today
XRP, Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH) Five Years' Time Prediction Made by John Deaton
u.today
2 Billion SHIB Gone as Shiba Inu Token Burning Spikes in January
u.today
Prominent Tesla Investor Compares Bitcoin to Cockroach
Prominent Tesla investor Ross Gerber believes that Bitcoin is here to stay after the largest cryptocurrency managed to defy the odds yet again with its spectacular performance in January. Taking to Twitter this morning, Gerber The co-founder and CEO of Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management wrote: “Another fun day...
u.today
Influencer Lark Davis Unveils Biggest Cryptos in His Portfolio
u.today
DOGE and SHIB Price Analysis for January 22
u.today
Ancient Ethereum ICO Era Wallet Starts Moving Almost $60 Million Suddenly
u.today
XRP Suddenly Jumps 6% in Hour as This Positive Catalyst Appears: Details
XRP (XRP) suddenly jumped within hours as what seemed like a positive catalyst appeared for its price. According to Santiment, an on-chain analytics firm, the pattern of large social dominance spikes often led to XRP price gains. In the last 24 hours, XRP has been a top trending item on...
u.today
Did Someone Just Pay Over $39,000 in Gas Fees for Ethereum Transaction?
u.today
Pro-Ripple Lawyer Shares Evidence on Why SEC Is Wrong About XRP: Details
u.today
Jim Cramer Pours Cold Water on Recent Bitcoin (BTC) Gains
Despite the massive surge in Bitcoin this month, CNBC's Jim Cramer warned against entering the crypto space on Monday. Referencing Carley Garner, senior commodity market strategist and broker at DeCarley Trading, Cramer cautioned investors to stay away from cryptocurrencies and instead opt for gold as a hedge against inflation or economic chaos.
u.today
Cardano (ADA) Djed Stablecoin Achieves Listing on Singapore's Major Exchange
Major Singaporean crypto exchange Bitrue has announced the listing of Djed, a decentralized algorithmic stablecoin built on Cardano by COTI. In addition to Djed itself, SHEN, the protocol's backup token - which is collateral for the stablecoin and, in return is itself collateralized by Cardano's native token, ADA - will also be available for trading on the exchange.
u.today
Solana (SOL) Hits 4x in Open Interest, Here's Why It Might End Ugly
u.today
Hashflow (HFT) up 20%, Here’s Why It Could Be Next Aptos (APT)
u.today
Coinbase's Conor Grogan Slams 'Binance Front-Running Pattern' Community Disagrees
Coinbase's Grogan unveils two possible scenarios of "Binance's front-running" According to a high-level Coinbase executive, someone has been using its rival exchange Binance (BNB) to front-run the market for at least a year and a half. Is the Binance (BNB) team to blame for insider trading?. Coinbase's Grogan unveils two...
u.today
Bernstein Names Real Reason Behind Recent Bitcoin (BTC) Price Surge
A recent surge in the crypto market has been triggered by a reversion to the mean, according to an analysis by Bernstein that was released on Monday, CNBC reports. The largest cryptocurrency recently managed to reclaim the $23,000 level, starting the new year with a bang. Reversion to the mean...
u.today
Cardano to Get Support of Binance's BUSD Thanks to This Bridge
u.today
Axie Infinity (AXS) up 42%, What's Happening?
u.today
Justin Sun's Tron DAO Moves $180 Million to Binance, Here's Potential Reason
