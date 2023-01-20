Willimantic crews respond to fire at UConn’s historic Whitney House

WILLIMANTIC, Conn. (WTNH) — Crews responded to a fire at a historic building at UConn Friday morning.

Willimantic Fire Fighters Local 1033 responded to the fire at the International House building, formerly named the Whitney House, around 6 a.m. The house sits in front of Mirror Lake at Storrs and Oak Hill roads.

No one was inside the International House at the time of the fire, and the building is not currently in use.

Photo courtesy Willimantic fire officials

Fire apparatus will be on scene for much of the day, and Route 195 will be closed along the east side of UConn Storrs.

Motorists are asked to seek alternate routes and follow detours on-site. The site will be fenced for safety as the UConn Fire Marshal’s Office works to determine the cause of the fire.

The historic Whitney House is among one of the oldest buildings on the UConn campus. While it dates to around 1800, it provided the first land for the school when it was founded in 1881 as Storrs Agricultural College.

“We have a good relationship with our local fire departments and police departments that surround the university when mutual aid is needed and we do the same for them,” said Michael Enright, Deputy Spokesperson for UConn.

Photo courtesy UConn

Fire officials said the house was almost fully engulfed at one point, and the damage to the house was extensive.

As of 8 a.m., the fire was brought under control and fully extinguished.

“When I woke up, it was all over the internet,” said Sam Lampert, a student. “It’s very sad for the school, and from what I can see, it’s been around for a long time, so it’s tough to see.”

Photos courtesy Omayra Yvelisse Quiles

The cause of the fire is being investigated. It’s unclear at this time if the Whitney House will be restored.

