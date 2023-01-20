ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Willimantic, CT

Willimantic crews respond to fire at UConn’s historic Whitney House

By Olivia Perreault, Jillian Andrews
WTNH
WTNH
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YobxX_0kLJRyT200

WILLIMANTIC, Conn. (WTNH) — Crews responded to a fire at a historic building at UConn Friday morning.

Willimantic Fire Fighters Local 1033 responded to the fire at the International House building, formerly named the Whitney House, around 6 a.m. The house sits in front of Mirror Lake at Storrs and Oak Hill roads.

No one was inside the International House at the time of the fire, and the building is not currently in use.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Dk5HB_0kLJRyT200
Photo courtesy Willimantic fire officials

Fire apparatus will be on scene for much of the day, and Route 195 will be closed along the east side of UConn Storrs.

Motorists are asked to seek alternate routes and follow detours on-site. The site will be fenced for safety as the UConn Fire Marshal’s Office works to determine the cause of the fire.

The historic Whitney House is among one of the oldest buildings on the UConn campus. While it dates to around 1800, it provided the first land for the school when it was founded in 1881 as Storrs Agricultural College.

“We have a good relationship with our local fire departments and police departments that surround the university when mutual aid is needed and we do the same for them,” said Michael Enright, Deputy Spokesperson for UConn.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1maGbn_0kLJRyT200
Photo courtesy UConn

Fire officials said the house was almost fully engulfed at one point, and the damage to the house was extensive.

As of 8 a.m., the fire was brought under control and fully extinguished.

“When I woke up, it was all over the internet,” said Sam Lampert, a student. “It’s very sad for the school, and from what I can see, it’s been around for a long time, so it’s tough to see.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2v4Eu5_0kLJRyT200
Photos courtesy Omayra Yvelisse Quiles
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0eWgvS_0kLJRyT200

The cause of the fire is being investigated. It’s unclear at this time if the Whitney House will be restored.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTNH.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WTNH

This Week in Connecticut History: Buildings rise and fall

Conn. (WTNH) — This week, News 8 is kicking off its 75th-anniversary celebration as the longest-running television station in Connecticut! In the News 8 archive room, the first drafts of Connecticut’s history have lived for nearly 75 years. These days, News 8 reporters save videos and files on computers or hard drives. But, for years […]
NEW HAVEN, CT
WTNH

Sally’s Apizza reopens New Haven location after being closed for maintenance

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — As the New Haven icon put it, “We’re back.” That two-word statement heralds in the reopening of Sally’s Apizza’s New Haven location, which temporarily closed on Jan. 2 for annual maintenance without a timeline of when its classic pizza would be available again. “The following statement was released today by […]
NEW HAVEN, CT
WTNH

Connecticut Housatonic River receives new designation

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A 41-mile stretch of Connecticut’s Housatonic River has received a new designation from the United States National Park Service. The chairman of the Housatonic River Commission said the Wild and Scenic Designation would help ensure their efforts to maintain the river’s unspoiled beauty and create solid accessibility to groups that […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
WTNH

5 injured, including 4 firefighters in Meriden house fire

MERIDEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Four firefighters and one home occupant were injured in a three-alarm house fire Saturday evening on the corner of Broad Street and Bunker Avenue in Meriden. The victim was found unconscious on the third floor of the three-story home and is now in critical, but stable condition at the Jacobi Medical […]
MERIDEN, CT
WTNH

West Haven neighborhood fed up with trash left illegally on streets

WEST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Neighbors in West Haven are fed up over illegal dumping on their streets — and one neighbor is now offering a reward for information.  David Killeen has lived in the Old Field Creek neighborhood for 15 years. He’s seen trash left in the marshes near his home.  “We see couches, […]
WEST HAVEN, CT
historicbuildingsct.com

Winsted Y.M.C.A. (1916)

The Y.M.C.A. branch in Winsted was first organized in 1887. The opening of the Y.M.C.A. building at 480 Main Street in Winstead was described in the Hartford Courant newspaper on September 3, 1916:. After being two years without the use of a building when the old fashioned dwelling house used...
WINSTED, CT
WTNH

This city has the most expensive home heating oil in Connecticut

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — While the cost of home heating oil has risen sharply to last year, it has hit wallets harder in one Connecticut city. The wholesale price of home heating oil can vary depending on where you live in the Constitution State, according to tracking data from the Connecticut Department of Energy and […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
WTNH

Southbury diner voted best in Connecticut: report

SOUTHBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — In a state packed with incredible diners, locals and tourists are bound to ask themselves which one is the best of the best. Well, for those who wondered, you’re questions are answered. Food & Wine Magazine recently reported on the best diners in every state, including our own. And the trendy, […]
SOUTHBURY, CT
WTNH

What’s Right With Schools: Amity HS restores lost photos to families

WOODBRIDGE, Conn. (WTNH) — Students at Amity High School in Woodbridge are refining their photography skills and learning to restore images that some Florida families thought were lost forever. In Lisa Toto’s classroom, students learned how to restore old photographs. Now, people in Florida whose homes were destroyed by Hurricane Ian in September needed their […]
WOODBRIDGE, CT
Eyewitness News

Crash on Route 15 closes roadway, causes delays

WOODBRIDGE/NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WFSB) - Route 15 in Woodbridge is currently shut down due to an accident investigation. The accident occurred on Route 15 north near Exit 59 in New Haven. According to police reports, the accident happened around 1:27 p.m. Sunday. Emergency services and the local fire departments were...
WOODBRIDGE, CT
WTNH

Police: One killed in Watertown crash on Route 8

WATERTOWN, Conn. (WTNH) – One person was killed in a crash on Route 8 in Watertown on Monday, according to state police. Authorities said a Jeep Wrangler was traveling southbound on Route 8 just before the Exit 38 on-ramp in Watertown. The Jeep Wrangler then traveled off the right side of the roadway and crashed […]
WATERTOWN, CT
WTNH

New Haven announces proposal to redevelop blighted properties

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Big changes may be coming to Dixwell Avenue. The city of New Haven announced a proposal to redevelop four blighted properties there. The goal is to bring life back to the former hot spot area. “I see a lot of change,” says David Britto, who has lived in the neighborhood for […]
NEW HAVEN, CT
WTNH

One dead after tractor-trailer crash on I-84 in Tolland

TOLLAND, Conn. (WTNH) – One person has died after a crash involving a tractor-trailer on Interstate 84 East in Tolland on Monday, according to state police. According to officials, a Mercedes-Benz was traveling in front of a tractor-trailer near Exit 69 when the driver lost control of their car. The tractor-trailer then crashed into the […]
TOLLAND, CT
WTNH

VIDEO: House fire rips through Meriden home, one person in hospital

MERIDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A third-alarm fire in Meriden tore through a house on North Broad Street on Saturday. One person was rescued from the top floor of the home, and one person was brought to the hospital. Extent of injuries is currently unknown. There were some minor injuries to firefighters, and the house is […]
MERIDEN, CT
WTNH

WTNH

37K+
Followers
14K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

WTNH is an ABC-affiliated station serving the Hartford-New Haven television market. WTNH focuses on local news stories around the state of Connecticut. https://www.wtnh.com/

 https://wtnh.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy