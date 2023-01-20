ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woodbridge, VA

Inside Nova

Increased safety measures coming to Woodbridge amid uptick in crime

Additional police officers, lights and cameras will be added along a stretch of the U.S. 1 corridor in Woodbridge after a recent uptick in crime, according to officials. There were three homicides — one in 2023, and two in 2022 — in the area surrounding the Prince William Parkway and Richmond Highway, a police spokesman said.
WOODBRIDGE, VA
fox5dc.com

WATCH: Fairfax PD arrest carjacker after highway pursuit

WASHINGTON - Fairfax County police arrested a man who carjacked a Honda in D.C. and then a Chevy Tahoe in Fairfax before leading officers in a pursuit on the Beltway. Fairfax County Police Department tweeted a video of the pursuit, sharing that they had arrested the carjacking suspect. Police say...
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
WJLA

Escaped Maryland inmate captured at Upper Marlboro shopping center

UPPER MARLBORO, Md. (7NEWS) — Police have located and apprehended Jeremiah Ballard, an inmate at the Central MD Correctional Facility in Sykesville who escaped on Jan. 19, The Md. Department of Public Safety and Corrections (DPSCS) announced. Ballard was taken back into custody by the DPSCS and the U.S....
UPPER MARLBORO, MD
WTOP

Teen arrested in deadly shooting outside Metro station

A teenager has been taken into custody following a deadly shooting outside a Metro station in Prince George’s County, Maryland. According to the Metro Transit Police Department, 17-year-old D’Hani Rispus was arrested Monday in D.C. after the Sunday shooting that left a 19-year-old man dead. Rispus will be...
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, MD
arlnow.com

Crime report: Early morning stabbing and pair of assaults on police

A man was stabbed inside his apartment in the Arlington Mill neighborhood early this morning. The stabbing happened after what police described as a dispute between two people who knew each other. A 24-year-old Arlington man was subsequently arrested, charged with Malicious Wounding and held without bond. More from the...
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
Inside Nova

Longview 7-Eleven's ABC license suspended amid spike in crime

The Virginia Alcoholic Beverage Control Authority has temporarily suspended the ABC license for the Longview 7-Eleven in Woodbridge after three murders, a shooting and a stabbing outside the store in the past six months. The license holder, Siddik Enterprises Inc., has had no alcohol-related violations or warnings since obtaining the...
WOODBRIDGE, VA
Inside Nova

After announcing resignation, Prince William County registrar reverses course, will remain in his position

Prince William County Registrar Eric Olsen is sticking around for now. Olsen, who vocally announced his resignation in October, told the Electoral Board last week that he will continue in his position. Olsen’s resignation came amid a dispute with local Republicans over election officers for the 2022 elections. The dispute...
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, VA
Inside Nova

InFive: Fighting crime, union vote and a breezy day ahead

Top news and notes from around Northern Virginia and beyond. Another regional school division is apologizing for failing to notify students of National Merit commendations. Six high school students in Stafford County were not notified of the commendations “in a timely manner,” the school division announced Friday. 4....
VIRGINIA STATE
Shore News Network

22-Year-Old Arrested in D.C. Shooting

WASHINGTON, D.C. – 22-year-old Tavon Lucas of Northwest, D.C. was arrested Thursday and charged with assault with a dangerous weapon in a shooting on January 14th. This incident happened on the 1100 Block of North Capitol Street. Shortly after 12 pm on the 14th, the suspect and two victims were involved in a fight. The suspect displayed his handgun and shot the victims. The victims were not injured in the shooting. The suspect fled the scene. The post 22-Year-Old Arrested in D.C. Shooting appeared first on Shore News Network.
WASHINGTON, DC
fox5dc.com

Man shot, killed in Southwest DC: police

WASHINGTON - A man was killed in a shooting in Southwest D.C. on Saturday night, according to police. The Metropolitan Police Department said officers responded around 10:41 p.m. to the shooting in the 4700 block of 1st Street, near the border of D.C. and Prince George's County. Once there, officers...
WASHINGTON, DC
rockvillenights.com

Purse snatched at Montgomery Mall in Bethesda

Montgomery County police responded to a report of a purse-snatching at Westfield Montgomery Mall in Bethesda last Friday night, January 20, 2023. The theft was reported at 8:00 PM in a department store at the mall.
BETHESDA, MD

