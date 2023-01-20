ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

msn.com

Damar Hamlin's Family Spokesman Delivers Disappointing News

Damar Hamlin went into cardiac arrest on January 2, per CNN. If you recall, the Buffalo Bills player collapsed on the field after tackling Cincinnati Bengals player Tee Higgins. Thankfully, the team's medical personnel immediately jumped into acting performing CPR on Hamlin for nine minutes to restore his heartbeat — actions which Hamlin's doctors have credited with saving his life, per Fox News. Hamlin was then transported to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, where he spent nine days, before being transferred to the Buffalo General Medical Center, per the Bills' Twitter.
Damar Hamlin is attendance at Bills-Bengals playoff matchup

The last time the Buffalo Bills faced the Cincinnati Bengals, safety Damar Hamlin went into cardiac arrest on the field at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati. Hamlin has made incredible strides in his health since that point and has been back in the building at One Bills Drive to get into a routine of sorts. He hasn’t spotted at a Bills game since the injury, but that will reportedly change today.
CINCINNATI, OH
Jalen Hurts is the Eagles’ answer to Michael Jordan. Just ask them. And him. | Opinion

The heavy, silver, spangled chain that encircled Jalen Hurts’ neck late Saturday night would have made Mr. T jealous and sent Lil Wayne to a jeweler with a special request to help him keep pace in the arms race of bling. Dangling from the necklace’s center like a talisman was a fist-sized plate of sparkling stones that spelled out three words: BREED OF ONE. It was no wonder Hurts wore it. He thinks himself that. To listen to the Eagles talk about him in the aftermath of their 38-7 thrashing of the Giants, with the NFC championship game a week away, was to get the sense that they think of him that way, too.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
