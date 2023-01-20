Read full article on original website
Biden docs spin, search: Darcy cartoon
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- A day after President Joe Biden responded to a question about his dripping docs drama saying “there’s no there, there,” there was a 13 hour search of his Wilmington, Delaware home by the FBI who found there were 6 more documents with classification markings there.
