Biden docs spin, search: Darcy cartoon

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- A day after President Joe Biden responded to a question about his dripping docs drama saying “there’s no there, there,” there was a 13 hour search of his Wilmington, Delaware home by the FBI who found there were 6 more documents with classification markings there.
