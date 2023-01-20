ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntington, WV

West Virginia woman’s body found after police chase; Police release identity

By AP
WTRF- 7News
WTRF- 7News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nkg5o_0kLJRn0H00

Kentucky State Police have released the identity of a West Virginia woman whose body was found in the back of a vehicle that led officers on a police chase along Interstate 75.

Close

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

WTRF Daily News

The body of Rachel Louise Carder, 53, of Huntington, West Virginia, was recovered from the vehicle on Wednesday, state police spokesman Scottie Pennington said in a news release. Her body was sent to a medical examiner to determine a cause of death.

A state trooper noticed a vehicle driving in a careless manner along the interstate in Madison County and pulled the vehicle over. But as troopers approached the vehicle, it sped away, and state police pursued the vehicle southbound along I-75 into Laurel County. The vehicle struck two state police cruisers in Laurel County before it was stopped and the driver was taken into custody. Carder’s body was found in the back seat, Pennington said.

The vehicle’s driver, David Maurice Reed, 54, of St. Petersburg, Florida, faces multiple charges, including murder, fleeing, and abuse of a corpse. Reed remained held Thursday in the Laurel County Detention Center. Jail records didn’t indicate whether Reed has an attorney who could comment on the charges on his behalf.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTRF.

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WSAZ

Man’s death investigated as homicide

MALDEN, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The death of a man whose family and friends found him is being investigated as a homicide case. According to the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office, deputies went to 49 Distribution Drive in Malden to investigate an unattended death on January 18, 2023. The man was...
MALDEN, WV
WOWK 13 News

Police seek theft suspect in Portsmouth, Ohio

PORTSMOUTH, OH (WOWK) – The Portsmouth Police Department is asking the public for help identifying a theft suspect. According to the PPD, the suspect is accused in a “retail theft” where he allegedly stole over $1,500 in tools. Police say the suspect is also wanted in an incident from Saturday, Jan. 21 where he allegedly […]
PORTSMOUTH, OH
Lootpress

Man intoxicated on methamphetamine crashes stolen car into house

HERNSHAW, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A Marmet man has been charged in an ongoing investigation involving a vehicle being driven through a residence on Wednesday. The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office reports that, on Wednesday, January 18, 2023, at around 9:45 pm, Sheriff Deputies were dispatched to the 3500 block of Lens Creek Rock in Hernshaw, Kanawha County, WV regarding reports of a vehicle which had crashed into a house.
HERNSHAW, WV
lootpress.com

WV House of Delegate employee’s death being investigated as murder

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Family members found a family member dead, and the death has been ruled as a homicide. According to Kanawha County Sheriff’s Department, a homicide investigation is underway after a call came in about a death on January 18, 2023. When deputies responded to 49 Distribution Drive in Malden, they found Edward Belcher, II, 63, dead at his home around 8 pm on Wednesday night.
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
WSAZ

Police investigating robbery at business

SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -South Charleston Police are investigating a robbery at a business. Dispatchers tell WSAZ.com the robbery was reported just after 6:30 p.m. at a business in the 600 block of Short Street. A spokesperson for the South Charleston Police said a suspect brandished a knife at the...
SOUTH CHARLESTON, WV
WSAZ

Detectives identify woman wanted in theft from Wal-Mart

BARBOURSVILLE, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Cabell County Sheriff’s Office has identified a woman suspected of stealing from a retail store after asking for the public’s help. Detectives released this picture in hopes someone recognized her. Investigators received numerous calls and have positively identified the suspect. She has not yet been arrested.
BARBOURSVILLE, WV
WSAZ

Bond set for man charged after body found inside car after police chase

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A bond of $1 million has been set for the man police say led them on a chase with a woman’s body in the back of his vehicle. Yesterday, Jan. 19, Kentucky State Police released the identity of the body found in the back of David Reed’s vehicle as Rachel Louise Carder, 53, of Huntington, West Virginia.
HUNTINGTON, WV
WHAS11

'What helps me get through it is thinking it's not her': Andrea Knabel's family in contact with police after human remains found in Boyle County

PERRYVILLE, Ky. — An investigation is underway after human remains were found, possibly linking the remains to a missing Louisville mother: Andrea Knabel. Kentucky State Police (KSP) and Richmond Post were contacted Friday around 7 p.m. in connection to possible human remains found in Boyle County. KSP says the...
BOYLE COUNTY, KY
wchstv.com

Woman found dead at Huntington structure fire

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — A woman was found dead Sunday night at the scene of a structure fire in Huntington. Crews were answering a fire alarm at 8:05 p.m. in the 500 block of Washington Avenue when they found the woman, a city spokesperson said. Huntington police and the...
HUNTINGTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

West Virginia man arrested for phone line theft

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)– A Sissonville man is in custody for grand larceny and destruction of property after allegedly stealing $9,000 worth of telephone line wire. The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office was called to investigate a theft at Frontier Communications on Wednesday, Jan. 18 on Sissonville Drive. Deputies say the call came in from two […]
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
WTRF- 7News

WTRF- 7News

84K+
Followers
10K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

We tell local Wheeling/Steubenville news & weather stories, and we do what we do to make the Ohio Valley & the rest of West Virginia a better place to live.

 https://www.wtrf.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy