Fancy a change of scenery? ‘The happiest country in the world’ is giving entrepreneurs a 90-day trial to fall in love with the Nordic capital

From Spain to Greece, most corners of the continent are offering some form of digital nomad visa in the aftermath of the pandemic.

But if you’re looking for something a little less permanent, then listen up: Finland is looking for entrepreneurs, investors, corporate executives, event organizers and tech talent from all over the world to relocate to its capital Helsinki for three months.

The 90 Day Finn program promises to support applicants with the relocation process, including identifying growth opportunities for your company, introducing you to leaders and policymakers in the city and organizing accommodation.

But here’s the catch: It’s open to just 15 applicants. In previous years, the scheme attracted well over 5,000 applicants within one month, with most interest coming from the U.S. and Canada.

Why should entrepreneurs move to Finland?

Run by Helsinki Partners, a non-profit attracting international talent and investment to the city, the program's organizers are making no secret of their mission to make you “fall in love” with the Nordic capital.

If the thought of a morning dip in sub-zero waters, a lunchtime trip to the sauna and a post-work ski don’t appeal to you, Helsinki Partners wants you to know that the country is also hotbed for start-ups.

Last year, the total amount of venture capital funding raised by Finnish startups exceeded €1.3 billion (approx. $1.4 billion). According to Invest Europe statistics, Finnish startups received the most VC funding in Europe in 2020. It was 77% ahead of the U.K., which came in at second place.

“Helsinki is home to some of the most innovative businesses in the world. Freedom for trial and error is part of what makes Helsinki so unique. Importantly, no one is scared of failure, success comes from learning what works and what doesn’t,” said Clarisse Berggårdh, CEO of Helsinki Partners.

Most notably, the “ happiest country in the world ” is home to Nokia , Angry Birds and Google’s shiny new data center, as well as, around 2,267 startups and scaleups.

Newcomers, particularly from the U.S., are reportedly attracted not just by the country’s entrepreneurial culture but also its universal healthcare, generous parental leave, work-life balance and low crime rate. According to Visit Finland, 11 out of 12 lost wallets are returned to their owners.

As such, 20% of alumni from the scheme's previous two years are still living in the city today. The scheme claims it will support those wishing to stay beyond 90 days with applying for residency permits.

Damon Hernandez, entrepreneur and former participant said that he chose to stay in Helsinki because it offers something “that other cities didn’t — a genuine work-life balance.”

“My daily routine is completely different. I now have more free time to do things that are totally unrelated to work and there is a real close-knit community feel,” he added.

Applications for the program are open from the Jan. 24 until Feb. 24 2023.

This story was originally featured on Fortune.com