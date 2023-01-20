CASPER, Wyo. — After several days of winter weather in the past few weeks, even more can be expected in the near future, as snow is forecast for Natrona County on Sunday. According to the National Weather Service in Riverton, there is a chance of snow in the afternoon. Later at night, however, the chance becomes a likelihood, rising from 40% to 60%. The NWS in Riverton reports that as much as 2 inches of accumulation is possible.

CASPER, WY ・ 3 DAYS AGO