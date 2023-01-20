Read full article on original website
Fire destroys Tonkawa marijuana facility; Cause under investigation
TONKAWA — Tonkawa police chief Nick Payne said today that the marijuana grow facility, located at 105 N. Main Street, is totally destroyed following Thursday’s fire. Blackwell and Tonkawa firefighters responded to the call at 9:28 a.m. and were forced into defensive mode by the smoke and flames. (see related story)
Sheriff: Kansas hunter dies after dog steps on rifle in backseat of pickup truck
GEUDA SPRINGS, Kan. (KAKE) - The Sumner County Sheriff's Office says a man died over the weekend after his dog stepped on a rifle, causing the firearm to discharge. The incident happened at around 9:40 a.m. Saturday in the 1600 block of 80th Street, north-northeast of Geuda Springs. The sheriff's office said the man was sitting in the front passenger seat of his pickup and he had hunting gear and a rifle in the backseat.
Northern parts of Oklahoma prepared despite not much snow expected
ENID, Okla. — Northern parts of Oklahoma are prepared for whatever may come their way, though not much snow is expected. | TIMELINE | Rain, snow expected as winter weather moves into Oklahoma. City officials in Enid said with this weather and warm ground temperatures, they’re not too worried...
Law enforcement logs Jan. 19-20
The following information is provided by Ponca City police. At 1:27 a.m. police responded to Holiday Inn and collected illegal drugs for destruction. At 8:20 a.m. Osage County advised they were searching for a stolen 2002 Chevy Tahoe with chrome wheels tag number NES751. The vehicle was reported missing before 7 a.m. from Canyon Creek RV Park in Tulsa.
Supporters from across Oklahoma plan to attend Athena Brownfield's funeral
CYRIL, Okla. — The investigation into a missing 4-year-old girl crushed the small community of Cyril, but now Oklahomans are coming together to honor her. City Hall has been a gathering place for people to come together in the town as they mourn the loss of Athena Brownfield, who was reported missing 10 days ago.
Warren D. Rouse
Warren D. Rouse, 90, beloved husband and father, was called to his eternal resting place on January 19, 2023. He entered this world on February 19, 1932 in Newkirk, Oklahoma, born to Charlie and Rhoda (Talley) Rouse. He enjoyed all kinds of outdoor sports such as skiing, mountain climbing, as...
Young truck driver charged with manslaughter in fatal highway collision
(Stillwater, Okla.) — A young truck driver, who did not have a commercial driver’s license, has been charged with second-degree manslaughter in a 2022 fatal collision north of Cushing at the Highway 51 and Highway 18 intersection, which was under construction with marked stop signs, according to court documents filed last week.
Old School Bagel Coming To Enid
ENID, OK - You'll soon be able to grab a great bagel and a cup of coffee from Old School Bagel Cafe in Enid, Oklahoma. The new little bagel shop will be serving up some delicious bagels like those that you find in the big cities. Old School Bagel Cafe...
Lora Alice Holmes
Lora Alice Holmes passed away on December 30th, in Oklahoma City at the age of 97. She was born Lora Alice Harden on June 19, 1925, to John Bluford and Mary Olive (Horton) Harden, in Ponca City. Lora was known as Alice to most people, Topsy to some, and also Mom, Grandma, Oklagrandma, and Namaw (Grandma) Great. She spent most of her life in Ponca City and graduated from Ponca City High School in 1943. In 1945, she was married to Leslie H. Barthel for 15 year and raised three children L. Harlen Jr. (1946), Sharon A. (1948), and Roger L. (1952). She married Fred A. Holmes Sr. in 1966 and became a step-mother for Cheryl A., Chris L., and Fred A. Jr. They remained married until Fred Sr.’s death in 1986. She worked as a dental assistant to Dr. R.L. Moore at a dental office in Ponca City from 1960 until retiring in 1992. In 1997 she returned to work providing tours at the Marland Mansion in Ponca City until finally retiring in 2018, at the age of 94. She lived in the Ponca City until 2020 when she moved to Moore, OK to be closer to family.
Jail bookings Jan. 9-17
The following information is provided by the Kay County Detention Center. Those booked in the county jail Jan. 9-17 include:. Toby John Alexander, 30, Ponca City, drug charges. Deon James Anderson, 30, Coyle, DUI. Brittany Suzann Bagnell, 34, Oklahoma City, driving with suspended license. Noah Jack Ballard, 20, DUI and...
Warrant issued in animal cruelty case
NEWKIRK — Warrants are issued by the Kay County District Court for Kelsey Lee Nichols, 31, Ponca City, who is charged with a felony count of cruelty to animals. Ponca City police report that on Aug. 21, an officer responded to a residence in the 800 block of N. Osage regarding animal abuse.
Man Accused Of Leading Osage Co. Deputies On Chase On Stolen Motorcycle Arrested
A man is in custody on Friday morning accused of leading Osage County Deputies on an early-morning chase on a stolen motorcycle. Deputies say the chase ended in a crash near Apache and Gilcrease Museum Road. Police say a TPD K9 unit was brought in to help locate the suspect.
Water will be shut off in some areas on Monday and Tuesday
PONCA CITY — Officials report that water will be shut off in the following locations on Monday and Tuesday. At 8 a.m. Monday the water will be off north of Hartford on El Camino to possibly Willow Ave. On Tuesday, water will be off south of Hartford on El...
Perkins woman charged with child neglect & meth possession
(Stillwater, Okla.) — A Perkins woman, who admitted to a Stillwater police officer she was using methamphetamine and pressed fentanyl pills, has been ordered to appear in court on Feb. 7 on a charge of neglecting her two small children by sheltering them in a vacant apartment and exposing them to drug use, court documents allege.
Shirley Ruth (Bain) Patten
Body Shirley Ruth (Bain) Patten left this earthly world on December 22, 2022, at the age of 83. ShirleywasbornonNovember 26, 1939, in Newkirk, Oklahoma to John and Fern Bain. She grew up in Uncas, Oklahoma and attended the local church and schools. After her early education in Uncas, she graduated from Ponca City High School in 1958. Shortly after graduation, she married the love of her life, Charles Patten.
3 Arrested For Allegedly Trafficking Illegal Drugs In Stillwater
Three people have been arrested over the span of two days for allegedly trafficking illegal drugs, according to Stillwater Police. On Jan, 12, police arrested Rocky Bradford, 46, for an outstanding Payne County warrant, and an investigation revealed that he was also in possession of six grams of Fentanyl and 11 grams of Methamphetamine.
Toby Keith makes surprise stop at Stillwater restaurant
STILLWATER, Okla. — Country music singer Toby Keith made an impromptu stop at Eskimo Joes this week. Keith, who last year announced he had been battling stomach cancer, surprised fans at the popular Stillwater eatery with a rendition of “Should’ve Been a Cowboy.”. Customers joined in as...
Pioneer Tech Children’s Lab receives top accreditation
Ponca City, OK ----- The Pioneer Technology Center (PTC) Children’s Lab has once again received accreditation through the National Association for the Education of Young Children (NAEYC) program. Oklahoma has only 53 early childhood programs that boast this accomplishment. This honor signifies high standards of early childhood education for the Children’s Lab. For nearly 90 years, NAEYC has…
Toby Keith Had The Whole Bar Singing Along To “Should’ve Been A Cowboy”
Toby Keith knows how to celebrate a win—or, for that matter, a loss. The Oklahoma-born "Red Solo Cup" singer was spotted at a local watering hole after a big basketball game where he was leading the crowd in a singalong, even though his team had lost. Oklahoma University and...
Toby Keith Leads A Sing-Along Of “Should’ve Been A Cowboy” In An Oklahoma State University Bar
Man, it feels good to be an OK State Alum today. Last night during the annual Bedlam basketball game against rival OU, Oklahoma State came out on top. After the game, notorious OU fan Toby Keith hit the iconic Eskimo Joes right around the corner from Gallagher-Iba Arena and led a sing-along of “Should’ve Been A Cowboy.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Old Row (@oldrowofficial) It truly shaped up to be one of the best Wheel […] The post Toby Keith Leads A Sing-Along Of “Should’ve Been A Cowboy” In An Oklahoma State University Bar first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
