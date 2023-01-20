Kasada, the leading independent real estate private equity platform dedicated to hospitality in sub-Saharan Africa, announced today that it will build a new dual-branded hotel in Abidjan within the largest retail-led mixed-use development currently being developed by HCCP. The complex, scheduled to open in 2024, will seek to be certified EDGE, the World Bank’s green building certification program, and will boast over 150 hotel keys, a shopping center with over 60 stores, restaurants, a mini entertainment park, offices, a co-working space, and a clinic.

17 HOURS AGO