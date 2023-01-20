Read full article on original website
infomeddnews.com
Kasada to Develop a Dual Branded Hotel Within the Largest Retail Led Mixed Use Development in Côte d’Ivoire
Kasada, the leading independent real estate private equity platform dedicated to hospitality in sub-Saharan Africa, announced today that it will build a new dual-branded hotel in Abidjan within the largest retail-led mixed-use development currently being developed by HCCP. The complex, scheduled to open in 2024, will seek to be certified EDGE, the World Bank’s green building certification program, and will boast over 150 hotel keys, a shopping center with over 60 stores, restaurants, a mini entertainment park, offices, a co-working space, and a clinic.
infomeddnews.com
Relay Robotics Adds Senior Product Leadership
Relay Robotics, Inc. a leading supplier of service robots to the hospitality, healthcare, and real estate industries, announced today the addition of three key executives to its Product team. Matt Townsend joins as Vice President, Software Engineering; Eric Nguyen joins as Vice President, Product Management; and Jason Hu joins as Senior Designer.
infomeddnews.com
Inspira Technologies Granted Patent by U.S. Patent Office for the INSPIRA(TM) ART System’s Convertible Dual Lumen Cannula Device and Method of Use
Inspira™ Technologies OXY B.H.N. Ltd. (NASDAQ: IINN) (NASDAQ: IINNW) (the “Company” or “Inspira Technologies”), a groundbreaking respiratory support technology company, announced today that the novel convertible dual lumen cannula device and method of use, being developed for the INSPIRA™ ART System, has been granted a patent by the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO). The patent approval includes 20 claims that were found to be novel, with inventive step and industrial applicability.
infomeddnews.com
Ferronova Secures A$11 Million to Advance Nanotech Image-guided Cancer Therapy
Australian biotech company Ferronova announced today it has secured a further A$11 million to progress the company’s nanoparticle platform to assist surgeons to more accurately locate and remove malignant cells during treatment of gastrointestinal and brain tumors. Irish company Renew Pharmaceuticals Limited (Renew) led an A$8 million capital raise,...
