PICS: As Seen In Sioux Falls – Hoarfrost

The conditions were just right in Sioux Falls for the creation of hoarfrost. Sioux Falls woke up on Sunday morning to just about everything covered in fluffy frost. Grass, trees even chainlink fences were covered in hoarfrost. It made for a scene that would be straight out of a book or movie. Check out the gallery below.
New Survey Shows This Sioux Falls Restaurant Is ‘Top Notch’

You cannot go wrong with any local restaurant in Sioux Falls. They have their own unique flavor. But one stands out from the rest. A reservation site called OpenTable is making this decision a little bit easier for couples who are determining where to enjoy a nice meal. OpenTable reviewed over 400,000 restaurant reviews from Sioux Falls to identify the best restaurants in the state. Based on the reviews the restaurant-reservation service perused, one of the best restaurants in Sioux Falls just opened its doors a few months ago.
Construction Set to Begin on I-229 Bridge in Sioux Falls

Late January isn't typically a time we associate with road construction in this area, but there's an ongoing project that will enter its latest phase next week. The South Dakota Department of Transportation says that work will begin Tuesday, January 24 on the 60th Street North bridge over Interstate 229 just south of the Interstate 90/229 interchange.
Augustana Basketball Wins 3 of 4 Over the Weekend

The Augustana women's and men's basketball teams took a trip away from the Sanford Pentagon over the weekend and played a couple of games back on campus. The Elmen Center played host on Friday and Saturday for the Vikings as they hosted Minnesota-Crookston and Bemidji State. The Augustana women's basketball...
