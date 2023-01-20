Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
PICS: As Seen In Sioux Falls – Hoarfrost
The conditions were just right in Sioux Falls for the creation of hoarfrost. Sioux Falls woke up on Sunday morning to just about everything covered in fluffy frost. Grass, trees even chainlink fences were covered in hoarfrost. It made for a scene that would be straight out of a book or movie. Check out the gallery below.
Sioux Falls Installs New Population Signs – Now Over 200K Call SF Home
About a year ago, in January 2022, the City of Sioux Falls said that the city's population had surpassed 200,000 people. And people are still discovering the magic of Sioux Falls. Thousands more folks have joined us over the past year. And what has become a pretty frequent tradition, the...
Here’s Why Your South Dakota, Iowa and Minnesota Hy-Vee Is Called Hy-Vee
I stop into Hy-Vee every week. OK, maybe not literally every week, but some weeks it's twice so it all averages out. Yes, Hy-Vee is all over Sioux Falls, so there's one close to wherever you might live. In fact, not just Sioux Falls. With over 240 stores and thousands...
South Dakota’s Most Underrated Town is in Sioux Falls’ Own Backyard
Where is South Dakota's most underrated town? Well, if you live in the Sioux Falls metro, you won't have to drive far to get there. Cheapism recently compiled its list of the 'Most Underrated' town in each of the fifty U.S. states. The common thread for most of them? Affordability, safety, and a great place for education.
Which Are the Ugliest Buildings in Iowa, Minnesota, South Dakota?
They say beauty is in the eye of the beholder. But sometimes when an architect is designing a building, their hopes of creating something visually appealing to the masses can sometimes fall well short of the mark. In some cases, bold choices don't work. In other cases, a design is...
New Survey Shows This Sioux Falls Restaurant Is ‘Top Notch’
You cannot go wrong with any local restaurant in Sioux Falls. They have their own unique flavor. But one stands out from the rest. A reservation site called OpenTable is making this decision a little bit easier for couples who are determining where to enjoy a nice meal. OpenTable reviewed over 400,000 restaurant reviews from Sioux Falls to identify the best restaurants in the state. Based on the reviews the restaurant-reservation service perused, one of the best restaurants in Sioux Falls just opened its doors a few months ago.
Zach Bryan to Denny Sanford Premier Cener in Sioux Falls
He's a Country Artist. He's a Neo-Traditional Country Artist, he's a, well, let's not paint him into a corner. Zach Bryan is a one of a kind and he is coming to The Denny Sanford Premier Center in Sioux Falls. See Zach Bryan August 14, 2023. Zach Bryan is coming...
Construction Set to Begin on I-229 Bridge in Sioux Falls
Late January isn't typically a time we associate with road construction in this area, but there's an ongoing project that will enter its latest phase next week. The South Dakota Department of Transportation says that work will begin Tuesday, January 24 on the 60th Street North bridge over Interstate 229 just south of the Interstate 90/229 interchange.
Another South Dakota State Jackrabbit Returning for 2023 Season
South Dakota State Jackrabbit football finished the 2022 season with the first-ever National Championship in program history. With the big win over the North Dakota State Bison and the ensuing retirement of longtime Head Coach John Stiegelmeier, many would assume the Jacks may lose a large contingent of their Juniors and Seniors to the NFL.
Gigantic Sioux Falls Farm Show Returns to the Denny!
This annual, gigantic, three-day exposition will offer thousands of ag producers from the tri-state area and beyond, the chance to check out over 320 exhibitors who will feature over 1000 agricultural products and services. All of the exhibitors and seminars can be found at the Denny Sanford Premier Center in...
USF Men’s Basketball Takes Down St. Cloud and Splits Weekend
SIOUX FALLS – The University of Sioux Falls men's basketball team defeated St. Cloud State, 83-73, in today's NSIC cross-conference match-up. WHAT HAPPENED. The Cougars hit a season-high 19 three-pointers against the Huskies today as they surpassed their previous high of 17 set back in December against Concordia – St. Paul.
Snow Alert Issued For Sioux Falls, South Dakota Beginning Thursday, January 19
The Public Works Street Division declared a snow alert beginning at 5:30 a.m. on Thursday, January 19, 2023. Plowing of emergency snow routes began Wednesday, January 18, 2023, and will continue until routes are clear. All vehicles parked on emergency snow routes are subject to ticketing and towing. Zone 3:...
South Dakota State Football Introduces New Head Coach Jimmy Rogers
There are some major changes going on with the South Dakota State football team, but a familiar face is making that transition a bit easier for the fans to handle. This week, longtime SDSU head football coach John Stiegelmeier announced his retirement after 26 years as head coach on the Jacks.
How Can You Stay Up To Date With USD Sports?
How can you stay up to date on the University of South Dakota sports scene throughout the year?. The answer is very simple, you can always get updates on USD sports at GoYotes.com. On their home page, you will find access to all the sports under the USD Athletic Department,...
UPDATE: Schools Now Closing, Delayed Start Thursday, January 19
School delays and cancellations - Thursday, January 19. Bishop O'Gorman Catholic Schools - Delayed 2 Hours. George/Little Rock School District - Delayed 2 Hours. Northwest Iowa Community College - Opening 10:00 AM. Parker School District - Delayed 2 Hours. Parkston School District - Closed. Plankinton - Delayed 2 Hours. Scotland...
Augustana Basketball Wins 3 of 4 Over the Weekend
The Augustana women's and men's basketball teams took a trip away from the Sanford Pentagon over the weekend and played a couple of games back on campus. The Elmen Center played host on Friday and Saturday for the Vikings as they hosted Minnesota-Crookston and Bemidji State. The Augustana women's basketball...
Kickin Country 100.5
Sioux Falls, SD
12K+
Followers
12K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Kickin Country 100.5 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Sioux Falls, South Dakota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://kikn.com/
Comments / 0