4 teens arrested after Ohio police chase involving 2 stolen vehicles

PARMA , Ohio (WJW) – Four teenagers have been arrested after a police chase involving stolen vehicles ended in a crash on Tuesday, Jan. 10.

According to a press release from the Parma Police Departmen t, a police officer was driving through the Westview Acres apartment complex around 2:07 a.m. after suspicious activity was reported in the area.

The officer saw two vehicles, a blue 2019 Hyundai Elantra and a copper-colored Kia SUV, trying to leave the area. Those vehicles were later determined to be stolen, the release said.

Just before the officer arrived at the scene, the group of people in the Kia tried to steal another vehicle in the complex.

After seeing the officer, both of the vehicles sped away from the complex. The officer then followed both vehicles, the release said.

The vehicles then split up and the officer continued to follow the Hyundai.

The police chase ended with the Hyundai losing control and hitting a utility pole in the 3800 block of West 79th Street in Cleveland, according to the release.

After hitting the pole, the driver and front-seat passenger fled the scene.

Three other teens in the backseat were taken into custody by Parma officers, the release said.

The front-seat passenger was later found hiding in a nearby yard and also taken into custody.

Police said the Hyundai involved in the chase was reported stolen from Bedford and the Kia was reported stolen from Warrensville Heights.

The vehicle was being driven by an unknown teenager who has not yet been charged.

