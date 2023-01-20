Zelensky pleads for tanks as Austin declares meeting of support group comes at ‘decisive moment for Ukraine’

Read full article on original website
Vladimir Putin Set To 'Disappear' From Leadership Position As Intelligence Official Confirms There Is 'Cleary Something Wrong' With Russian Leader's Health
Vladimir Putin is reportedly set to “disappear” from his leadership position within the Kremlin because there is “clearly something wrong” with his health, RadarOnline.com has learned. In a sudden development to come amid rumors and reports the 70-year-old Russian leader’s health is quickly deteriorating, intelligence officials have revealed Putin is preparing to step down as Russia’s leader. The surprising revelation also comes as Russia’s ongoing war against Ukraine is "going from bad to worse,” and Putin’s political career is “hanging in the balance” as his forces struggle to take the neighboring nation one year after first invading in February 2022....
Washington Examiner
Ukraine's great value in helping test US military equipment
The war in Ukraine is becoming an invaluable innovation lab for battlefield tactics and Western weapons. With limited resources, the Ukrainians have proven to be remarkably effective at innovating low-cost military options. Meanwhile, Kyiv’s allies have had an unprecedented opportunity to study how their weapons systems function in a real-life war. The vital lessons learned from this conflict could enhance the strength and efficiency of the U.S. military, providing an additional return on investment that recoups the costs of Ukrainian aid and buttresses the moral case for continued support.
Russia Proposes Restrictions on Citizens Trying to Leave Country
After President Vladimir Putin announced a partial mobilization order this past September, hundreds of thousands of citizens fled the country.
Washington Examiner
Calling it quits: Wave of Democrat retirements could gift Senate majority to GOP in 2024
As lawmakers prepare for what is likely to be a tough election cycle in 2024, many senators in key battleground states are considering retirement — putting Democrats on edge as they seek to defend their slim majority in the upper chamber. Democrats are already expected to face a challenging...
Washington Examiner
Liberal Media Scream: MSNBC’s Joy Reid says DeSantis likes only 'happy slaves'
This week’s Liberal Media Scream highlights the latest cable TV attack on Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’s war on woke policies in what is likely to become a regular media pattern as the top Republican rival of former President Donald Trump steps closer to a 2024 bid. The attack...
Washington Examiner
Voters: Go ahead, shut down the government
Most voters believe that uncontrolled federal spending is the reason Washington has burst through the debt ceiling again, and they’re OK with shutting the government down until Democrats and Republicans come up with the needed cuts to bring down the debt. According to the latest Rasmussen Reports survey, voters...
Washington Examiner
Building collapse in Syrian city of Aleppo leaves 16 dead
BEIRUT (AP) — A building collapsed in a neighborhood in Syria’s northern city of Aleppo early Sunday, killing at least 16 people, including one child, and injuring four others, state media reported. The five-story building housing about 30 people is in the Sheikh Maksoud neighborhood under the control...
Washington Examiner
MTG and Boebert have been 'spoken' to by Oversight chairman on seriousness of committee
EXCLUSIVE — The House Oversight Committee chairman leading investigations into President Joe Biden said his panel being stacked with "MAGA" firebrands will not undercut the seriousness of the committee's work. Rep. James Comer (R-KY) brushed off reports that the White House was celebrating the appointment of Reps. Marjorie Taylor...
Trump’s golf course photo with Philadelphia mob boss raises questions
Spokesman won’t say if ex-president knows Joseph ‘Skinny Joey’ Merlino, saying he ‘takes countless photos with people’
Washington Examiner
House Republicans delay action on immigration bill as cracks form in GOP
House Republicans will delay action on a border security bill after some centrist members of the party voiced concerns about the scope of the legislation. Republicans initially sought to bring H.R. 29 to the floor for a vote sometime this week, following through with a pledge from House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) to usher in tougher immigration policies quickly. However, the legislation was met with some backlash from centrist lawmakers who argued the bill’s language would threaten the United States’s practice of providing asylum.
Washington Examiner
Poland says it requested German approval to send tanks to Ukraine
Poland says it has asked Germany for approval to send German-made Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine to help in the country's defense against Russia. The Polish defense minister made the announcement on Tuesday, adding that Berlin has received the request. "I also appeal to the German side to join the...
Washington Examiner
Republican bill wrongfully empowers 'broken' FBI background check system, gun groups charge
A new bill pushed by House Republicans that seeks to stop illegal immigrants from gaining access to firearms would only wrongfully empower a "broken" FBI background check system that targets the Second Amendment rights of U.S. citizens, according to pro-gun groups. The Illegal Alien NICS Alert Act would require the...
Washington Examiner
Texas bill to ban Chinese and Russians from purchasing land gains GOP support
Gov. Greg Abbott (R-TX) is the latest supporter of a Texas Senate bill that would ban citizens from China , Russia, North Korea, and Iran from purchasing land in the state. The bill, which was proposed by state state Sen. Lois Kolkhorst (R) in November, aims to stem foreign influence in Texas.
Washington Examiner
Communist China won't escape its economic-demographic trap
Speaking in Davos, Switzerland, this week, Vice Premier Liu He said that the Chinese economy would return to fast growth sooner than expected. Liu offered confidence "that in 2023 China’s growth will most likely return to its normal trend. The Chinese economy will see a significant improvement." Liu is...
Washington Examiner
Ukraine is caught between Biden and victory
Ukraine’s long and winding road to victory just got a lot longer and deadlier. At a multinational summit on Ukraine in Germany last week, Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Gen. Mark Milley made it clear that the Biden administration’s real Machiavellian goal is not for Ukraine to win, but for Russia to be continually weakened in a long, drawn-out war. Milley also asserted the war would likely "end in negotiation" and not decisively on the frontlines.
Washington Examiner
Russia has suffered '180,000 dead or wounded soldiers' in Ukraine, general says
Russia has sustained about “180,000 dead or wounded soldiers” during the war in Ukraine, a senior European general estimates, adding that Moscow’s mobilization of conscripts allows for a long war to come. “They have lost a lot of tanks, armored material, and people,” Norwegian Chief of Defence...
Washington Examiner
Trump's handling of classified documents is 'more serious' than Biden's: Poll
A majority of voters agree that both former President Donald Trump and President Joe Biden acted inappropriately when it comes to their handling of classified documents, but more were inclined to say the former president’s actions were “more serious” than his successor. More than 60% of people...
Washington Examiner
Yuma official says town is on brink of collapse due to Biden administration immigration policies
A Yuma official warned that the city is on the brink of collapse due to the Biden administration's immigration policies. Yuma County Supervisor Jonathan Lines warned that the massive influx of immigrants had overloaded the city's system and that things would only get worse if the United States's immigration policy wasn't altered, he told Fox News. He also requested that President Joe Biden visit the city himself to see the dire situation they were in.
Washington Examiner
Franklin Graham declines to endorse Trump in 2024 primary
Evangelical leader Franklin Graham declined to endorse former President Donald Trump in the 2024 Republican primary. He remained neutral instead. Graham has been one of Trump's longest and most vocal supporters. He first expressed interest in a presidential run in 2011, according to an interview with CBS News. He went...
Washington Examiner
National Archives' defense of Obama-era records rings hollow in wake of Biden documents scandal
The National Archives repeatedly defended itself over its handling of records from the Obama administration — but these statements now appear to ring hollow as the classified documents saga engulfs President Joe Biden. The National Archives released four separate press releases last year, which seemed to cast doubt on...
