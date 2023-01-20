ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Evanston, WY

Comments / 0

Related
101.9 KING FM

2 Buried Alive After Semi Rolls Off I-80 in Wyoming

The Wyoming Highway Patrol says two men were killed early Sunday morning after the semi they were traveling in rolled off Interstate 80, burying them in snow. The crash happened around 2:15 a.m. at the exit 33 interchange, just west of Lyman. According to a crash summary, 39-year-old Saint Peter,...
LYMAN, WY
sweetwaternow.com

Two Die after Trapped in Snow-Filled Semi-Truck Cab near Evanston

EVANSTON — Two Missouri residents succumbed to injuries after a crash on Interstate 80 left them trapped in a snow-filled semi-truck cab, according to the Wyoming Highway Patrol (WHP). The accident occurred on Sunday, January 22, around 5:39 a.m. and troopers responded to the fatal rollover crash at milepost...
EVANSTON, WY
My Country 95.5

26th Wyoming Cutt-Slam Ends on a High Note

The Wyoming Cutt-Slam finished its 26th year in 2022 with 123 anglers who documented catching the state’s four native subspecies of cutthroat trout: Bonneville, Colorado, Snake River and Yellowstone. This per a news release from the Wyoming Game and Fish. This marks the fifth consecutive year more than 100...
WYOMING STATE
oilcity.news

Two Missouri men die in crash outside Lyman

LYMAN, Wyo. — Two Missouri men are dead following a single-vehicle crash in Uinta County near Lyman in the early morning hours on Sunday. It was just after 2 a.m. when Keith Koehler II and Tyler Judd, headed eastbound along I-80, drifted off the road to the left and into a median near milepost 33. At that point, the driver attempted to veer back into the road but overcorrected. The trailer being carried by the vehicle rolled onto the driver’s side as the vehicle crossed the eastbound travel lanes and entered the road ditch at the exit 33 interchange.
LYMAN, WY
cowboystatedaily.com

Bill Would Let Hunters Use Night Vison To Kill Coyotes On Public Land

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Allowing hunters with night vision scopes to kill coyotes and other predators on public land would bring Wyoming policy in line with other states that allow the practice, said proponents of a bill supporting the rule. However, detractors said opening public...
WYOMING STATE
101.9 KING FM

REMINDER: Letting Your Car Idle Unattended is Illegal in Wyoming

According to the National Weather Service in Cheyenne, it's expected to stay cold and wet in southeast Wyoming into the first part of February, with many areas struggling to reach the freezing mark. 19/850PM: The Climate Prediction Center released their 6-10 Day Temperature/Precipitation Outlook for January 25-29, 2023. Unfortunately, the...
WYOMING STATE
Power 102.9 NoCo

Pulling the Plug? Wyoming Might Be Gearing Up to Ban E-Vehicle Sales

The Cowboy State looks to be "stirring the pot" when it comes to the electric vs. gas- powered vehicle debate. They have a point, but will it actually happen?. Wyoming's senate introduced Senate Joint Resolution 4, on January 13, 2022, in the effort to not only show how serious they are about their state, but to show other states that Wyoming is not ready to "jump" like the others.
WYOMING STATE
Greater Milwaukee Today

Getting roped in by Wyoming

We have this habit — my husband and I — of traveling to a destination with one eye on the possibility of it becoming our next home. It’s a twitch to move where the grass is greener, or the water bluer, or the neighbors farther away. When we now reflect on places we once considered, we realize that we had our finger on the pulse of something big. Tulum, San Miguel de Allende, Costa Rica, Cabo, Montana — the list of “we knew back when” goes on, but instead of going “all in,” we went home.
WYOMING STATE
oilcity.news

Heavy snow negatively affecting Wyoming wildlife

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Wyoming Game and Fish officials are asking residents to be aware of and show patience with wildlife that often show up in developed areas during the winter months. Personnel have received several phone calls about wildlife collisions as well as near misses throughout the state, and an overall increase of wildlife in more heavily populated areas.
WYOMING STATE
KUTV

UHP officials warn of 'treacherous driving conditions', advise Utahns to stay home

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Officials have warned of "slick and treacherous driving conditions" along the Wasatch Front as a result of Sunday morning's snow storm. Utah Highway Patrol Colonel Rapich said that extra Troopers are assisting the Utah Department of Transportation Sunday "as this very cold storm system is impacting the Wasatch Front." Colonel Rapich added that roads are frozen, snow covered and slick, prompting many crashes.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
104.7 KISS FM

Wyoming Federal Judges Sentence Five for Assault, Drug, Gun Crimes

Wyoming's three federal judges recently sentenced residents from Riverton, Cheyenne and Torrington for various crimes, according to a news release from the Wyoming U.S. Attorney's Office. Lindburg Shongutsie, 69, of Riverton was sentenced by Chief U.S. District Court Judge Scott Skavdahl to eight months of home confinement for assault, resisting...
RIVERTON, WY
My Country 95.5

My Country 95.5

Casper, WY
24K+
Followers
11K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

My Country 95.5 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Casper, Wyoming. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy