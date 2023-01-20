Read full article on original website
Related
cowboystatedaily.com
Cab Of Semi Fills With Snow After Crashing On I-80, Trapping And Killing Two Drivers
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. A pair of truckers from Missouri died early Sunday morning after being trapped in packed snow in the cab and sleeper compartment of their semitrailer. The truck lost its windshield, then the cab packed with snow as it slid forward and...
2 Buried Alive After Semi Rolls Off I-80 in Wyoming
The Wyoming Highway Patrol says two men were killed early Sunday morning after the semi they were traveling in rolled off Interstate 80, burying them in snow. The crash happened around 2:15 a.m. at the exit 33 interchange, just west of Lyman. According to a crash summary, 39-year-old Saint Peter,...
sweetwaternow.com
Two Die after Trapped in Snow-Filled Semi-Truck Cab near Evanston
EVANSTON — Two Missouri residents succumbed to injuries after a crash on Interstate 80 left them trapped in a snow-filled semi-truck cab, according to the Wyoming Highway Patrol (WHP). The accident occurred on Sunday, January 22, around 5:39 a.m. and troopers responded to the fatal rollover crash at milepost...
cowboystatedaily.com
Google Maps Still Sending Drivers To Unmaintained Dirt Roads During Blizzards
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. It was easy to make jokes last summer when reports surfaced that Google Maps and other navigation systems were wrongly directing people off of Interstate 80 and rerouting drivers through Colorado. Sure, it added eight hours to a trip, but it...
26th Wyoming Cutt-Slam Ends on a High Note
The Wyoming Cutt-Slam finished its 26th year in 2022 with 123 anglers who documented catching the state’s four native subspecies of cutthroat trout: Bonneville, Colorado, Snake River and Yellowstone. This per a news release from the Wyoming Game and Fish. This marks the fifth consecutive year more than 100...
oilcity.news
Two Missouri men die in crash outside Lyman
LYMAN, Wyo. — Two Missouri men are dead following a single-vehicle crash in Uinta County near Lyman in the early morning hours on Sunday. It was just after 2 a.m. when Keith Koehler II and Tyler Judd, headed eastbound along I-80, drifted off the road to the left and into a median near milepost 33. At that point, the driver attempted to veer back into the road but overcorrected. The trailer being carried by the vehicle rolled onto the driver’s side as the vehicle crossed the eastbound travel lanes and entered the road ditch at the exit 33 interchange.
Neighborhood Moose Attack Leaves Idaho Woman Severely Injured
After multiple neighborhood sightings, an encounter between her small, unleashed dog and a moose prompted an Idaho woman to intervene. As she did, the moose switched its focus to her, charging her while she stood in her driveway. There it attacked and knocked her unconscious. The victim’s identity is not...
buffalobulletin.com
Sheriff’s office advises public not to ‘rescue’ livestock guardian dogs
ROCK SPRINGS (WNE) — Over the years, livestock guard dogs have become an increasingly popular, and non-lethal, tool in livestock management. Ranchers in Wyoming depend on special breeds to protect their livestock from predators. But every year across the state, especially during the winter grazing season, a number of...
oilcity.news
Colorado man dies in single-vehicle crash outside Wheatland; 2 others injured
WHEATLAND, Wyo. — A 49-year-old Colorado man died Saturday evening in a single-vehicle wreck along I-25 outside Wheatland. The deceased, identified as Adam Mitchell, was a passenger at the time of the crash. The wreck occurred when the Dodge pickup truck Mitchell was riding in lost control while heading...
cowboystatedaily.com
Bill Would Let Hunters Use Night Vison To Kill Coyotes On Public Land
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Allowing hunters with night vision scopes to kill coyotes and other predators on public land would bring Wyoming policy in line with other states that allow the practice, said proponents of a bill supporting the rule. However, detractors said opening public...
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming’s Out-Of-State Snowmobile Industry Explodes; “Wyo Has Definitely Been Discovered”
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. With more than 2,000 miles of groomed snowmobiling trails and millions of acres of back country powder, Wyoming offers an unparalleled winter recreation experience that includes the elusive feel of exploring undiscovered country. But more and more snowmobilers are discovering Wyoming.
REMINDER: Letting Your Car Idle Unattended is Illegal in Wyoming
According to the National Weather Service in Cheyenne, it's expected to stay cold and wet in southeast Wyoming into the first part of February, with many areas struggling to reach the freezing mark. 19/850PM: The Climate Prediction Center released their 6-10 Day Temperature/Precipitation Outlook for January 25-29, 2023. Unfortunately, the...
Pulling the Plug? Wyoming Might Be Gearing Up to Ban E-Vehicle Sales
The Cowboy State looks to be "stirring the pot" when it comes to the electric vs. gas- powered vehicle debate. They have a point, but will it actually happen?. Wyoming's senate introduced Senate Joint Resolution 4, on January 13, 2022, in the effort to not only show how serious they are about their state, but to show other states that Wyoming is not ready to "jump" like the others.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Getting roped in by Wyoming
We have this habit — my husband and I — of traveling to a destination with one eye on the possibility of it becoming our next home. It’s a twitch to move where the grass is greener, or the water bluer, or the neighbors farther away. When we now reflect on places we once considered, we realize that we had our finger on the pulse of something big. Tulum, San Miguel de Allende, Costa Rica, Cabo, Montana — the list of “we knew back when” goes on, but instead of going “all in,” we went home.
oilcity.news
Heavy snow negatively affecting Wyoming wildlife
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Wyoming Game and Fish officials are asking residents to be aware of and show patience with wildlife that often show up in developed areas during the winter months. Personnel have received several phone calls about wildlife collisions as well as near misses throughout the state, and an overall increase of wildlife in more heavily populated areas.
Mysterious Bipedal Creature Caught on Montana Trail Camera
The camera was miles from expected human activity.
Why Have Wyoming Gas Prices Jumped UP Again?
The price of gas in Wyoming has snuck up a bit since the end of last year. In fact, look across the nations and the price has crept up everywhere. There are many reasons for the price of gas. Often people will just blame the president or just blame the...
KUTV
UHP officials warn of 'treacherous driving conditions', advise Utahns to stay home
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Officials have warned of "slick and treacherous driving conditions" along the Wasatch Front as a result of Sunday morning's snow storm. Utah Highway Patrol Colonel Rapich said that extra Troopers are assisting the Utah Department of Transportation Sunday "as this very cold storm system is impacting the Wasatch Front." Colonel Rapich added that roads are frozen, snow covered and slick, prompting many crashes.
Wyoming Federal Judges Sentence Five for Assault, Drug, Gun Crimes
Wyoming's three federal judges recently sentenced residents from Riverton, Cheyenne and Torrington for various crimes, according to a news release from the Wyoming U.S. Attorney's Office. Lindburg Shongutsie, 69, of Riverton was sentenced by Chief U.S. District Court Judge Scott Skavdahl to eight months of home confinement for assault, resisting...
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming’s Winter Rodeos: Big Skijoring Events Taking Place In Sheridan, Saratoga, Pinedale, Sundance
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Saddle up a horse with a trusted rider. Grab a pair of skis or a snowboard and strap them on a second person. Now hold onto that rope that’s – hopefully – tied tightly to the horse. Welcome...
My Country 95.5
Casper, WY
24K+
Followers
11K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT
My Country 95.5 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Casper, Wyoming. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0