Yardbarker
Josh Allen Has Words For Stefon Diggs After WR Throws Tantrum After Playoff Loss (+Video)
Josh Allen and Stefon Diggs weren’t on the same page Sunday. Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills experienced tense emotional moments Sunday. The Buffalo Bills’ offense didn’t show up in their Divisional Round matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals. The offense scored just ten points in the 27-10 blowout at home. Wide receiver Stefon Diggs was caught by CBS television cameras getting upset with Allen late in the game Sunday.
Bill O’Brien back with Patriots as Tom Brady speculation percolates
Bill O’Brien is returning to the Northeast. The former Patriots assistant coach has been named New England’s offensive coordinator, ESPN’s Adam Schefter and Chris Low reported Tuesday. O’Brien, who most recently served as Alabama’s offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach, will work with former Crimson Tide signal-caller Mac Jones, who sputtered this season under the Patriots’ senior football advisor, Matt Patricia. O’Brien previously served as the Patriots’ offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach in 2011, when he worked with the team’s then-quarterback, Tom Brady. O’Brien’s last NFL stop was with the Houston Texans, where he was the head coach for six-and-a-half seasons before...
Which Gators Officially Entered the 2023 NFL Draft?
Following Jan. 16's deadline to apply for special eligibility, the NFL released a list of 69 underclass college players that were granted entry into the pool of prospects for the upcoming 2023 NFL Draft. Of Florida's ten known draft entrants, third-year sophomores quarterback Anthony Richardson, defensive lineman Gervon Dexter Sr....
WNBA’s huge Brittney Griner problem revealed
After nearly 10 months in a Russian prison colony, Brittney Griner was finally released following drug charges and a surprising nine-year prison sentence. And now that she’s back home and even making public appearances, her next step is to get back on the basketball court as she plans to play for the Phoenix Mercury this season. But that could Read more... The post WNBA’s huge Brittney Griner problem revealed appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Nick Sirianni Looks Ahead to NFC Championship Game
The Eagles are the party crashers in this year’s version of the NFL’s Final Four. The other three teams - been here, done that. The AFC title game is a rematch between the Chiefs and Bengals. The 49ers were here last year and lost to the Rams, who...
Where Tennessee Signees Finished In ESPN 300
With 2023 early enrollees moving into school, recruiting services are beginning to release their final rankings. These prospects won't play another high school snap, all-star game, or showcase; all information on their abilities is final. ESPN released its final top 300 prospects. Tennessee has nine signees in that group, including...
Thomas Brown interviewing with multiple teams for OC job
Teams have continually poached assistant coaches from the Los Angeles Rams since Sean McVay arrived and this offseason doesn’t appear to be any different. This week alone, Rams’ tight ends coach/assistant head coach, Thomas Brown, will be interviewing with the Washington Commanders and the Los Angeles Chargers for their vacant offensive coordinator jobs.
A Look at Georgia’s Potential 2023 Depth Chart
Georgia is all too familiar with replacing talent and production. The Bulldogs has a record 15 players drafted this past year. This time around, Georgia isn't losing quite as much, but what they did lose will be tough to replace. Stetson Bennett is gone after setting Georgia's single-season passing record; Kelee Ringo will leave a void at corner; Christopher Smith will be hard to replace at safety; Jalen Carter's impact will be nearly impossible to replicate.
Panthers Complete In-Person Interview with Sean Payton
For 15 years, Sean Payton coached against the Carolina Panthers twice a year. Now, he's officially in consideration for the team's head coaching job as he officially completed an in-person interview with owner David Tepper and other front office reps today in New York. Payton has now completed interviews with...
WATCH: Broderick Jones Shows off Freak Athleticism on Hardwood
Broderick Jones has been a mainstay on the Bulldog's offensive line for Georgia's past 2 National Title runs. Starting all 12 regular season games for the Bulldogs this past season, the Lithonia, Georgia native was selected to the All-SEC 1st team after allowing just one QB hit and no sacks in the 2022 football season.
100 Days of Mocks: Packers Have Two Firsts After Trading Rodgers
GREEN BAY, Wis. – Aaron Rodgers has two decisions to make. Does he want to play in 2023? And, if so, does he want to play for the Green Bay Packers?. With the possibility both sides will be looking for a fresh start, a new mock draft by Pro Football Network has Rodgers being shipped to the New York Jets – just like Brett Favre in 2008 – with Green Bay getting a couple draft picks in return.
Giants Sign 12 Players to Reserve/Futures Contracts
The New York Giants had a remarkable season, going 9-7-1 in the regular season and winning their first playoff game since 2012. Unfortunately, their season ended at the hands of the Philadelphia Eagles in the Divisional Round. It was a tough loss, but now it’s time for the Giants to retool and make this roster better to compete again next season.
Report: Sean Payton Will Interview with Cardinals
The list of teams in on the Sean Payton sweepstakes reportedly has grown to four. Payton, one of the most coveted candidates in this year’s NFL hiring cycle, is set to interview with the Cardinals, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. It remains unclear exactly when the meeting will take place, but Arizona now joins Denver, Carolina and Houston as the four franchises who have interviews set up or already have interviewed the ex-Saints head coach.
Oklahoma Early Enrollees: Cayden Green Was On a Mission to Play for Bill Bedenbaugh
Editor’s Note: This is Part 6 of a 14-part series on Oklahoma’s early enrollees in the 2023 recruiting class. Many times, graduating high school early and launching one’s college football career pays off. Many times, it doesn’t. While early enrollees are navigating new realms of pain...
Nick Sirianni Doubles Down in Defense of Jonathan Gannon
PHILADELPHIA - Nick Sirianni came armed with 16 different statistical categories to defend his defensive coordinator on Monday morning. The head coach’s highly-anticipated, contractually-obligated weekly radio spot on WIP, the Eagles’ flagship radio station, took on added significance after the dominating 38-7 divisional-round playoff win over the New York Giants.
Look: Eli Apple Trolls Stefon Diggs, Josh AllenFollowing Win Over Bills
CINCINNATI — Eli Apple had a lot of fun with Stefon Diggs and the receiver's explanation for his in-game frustration on Sunday. Apple trolled Diggs on Twitter throughout Monday night. Check out some of the best digs...at Diggs. Cincinnati fights Kansas City for a spot in the Super Bowl...
Pay him or trade him? Ravens must make decision as contract negotiations with star Lamar Jackson restart.
As hard as he’s been to touch his entire career, dodging linemen and linebackers alike, Lamar Jackson and the answers to the questions surrounding his future have been just as elusive in recent weeks. The Ravens cleaned out their lockers last week while members of the media milled about,...
Dariq Whitehead suffers another injury
Three minutes into the second half of the Duke basketball team's 99999-99999 loss at the Virginia Tech Hokies on Monday night, Blue Devil freshman Dariq Whitehead landed awkwardly while pursuing a loose ball, seemingly injuring his left ankle. Although the 6-foot-7, 220-pound forward hobbled off the court without assistance, he...
What Interested Teams Need to Cough Up for Bears Pick
The NFL's open market rarely carries constant values. GMS and owners looking to make trades now with the Bears for the first pick in the draft might expect much less than they will have to pay later. Desperation can make for much more willing trade partners. GM Ryan Poles says...
Bills QB Coach Joe Brady Requested for Interview by Division Rival
The Buffalo Bills are preparing to take on the Cincinnati Bengals at Highmark Stadium Sunday for a clash in the AFC Divisional. But as other teams begin the offseason, there's being little time wasted in trying to acquire the coaching talent on Buffalo's staff. The New York Jets have requested...
