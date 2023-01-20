ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

Wyatt Gilmore Discusses Iowa Football Offer

By Rob Howe
 4 days ago

'24 Minnesota DL Hopes to Visit Hawkeyes Soon

Wyatt Gilmore's recruitment has moved along steadily since last spring. He reported scholarship offers from Iowa State, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri and others during that time.

Thursday, the Rogers (MN) Senior High defensive lineman added another valued opportunity. He posted that he'd picked up an offer from Iowa.

"I appreciate the offer because it’s a school that always intrigued me, and I’ve always been very interested in their program," he told HN.

Iowa boasts a strong history of producing top linemen on both sides of the ball. Gilmore is aware of it.

"I like their defense because they are one of the top in the nation," he said.

The Hawkeyes seek specific characteristics in their D-Linemen, and they see that in Gilmore (6-4, 245).

Gilmore reports running the 40-yard dash in 4.7 seconds, a 35-inch vertical leap, 350 pounds on the bench, a 485 squat and 285 clean.

You can watch his junior highlights HERE .

"They said they like my versatility because I can play anywhere on the line," he said.

Gilmore is targeting either a junior day visit or stopping at Iowa's spring practice.

"I want to see what all the coaches are like and get to know their program more," he said.

Iowa State, Minnesota, Missouri and North Dakota State have played host to Gilmore on campus visits.

While he's unsure of his field of study in college, academics will play a big role in Gilmore's decision.

247Sports ranks Gilmore as a three-star prospect and the No. 1 player overall in Minnesota for the '24 recruiting cycle. Rivals also views him as a three-star.

Iowa City, IA
