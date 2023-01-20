Read full article on original website
Toby Keith Had The Whole Bar Singing Along To “Should’ve Been A Cowboy”
Toby Keith knows how to celebrate a win—or, for that matter, a loss. The Oklahoma-born "Red Solo Cup" singer was spotted at a local watering hole after a big basketball game where he was leading the crowd in a singalong, even though his team had lost. Oklahoma University and...
Myra Ann Stuemky
Myra Ann Stuemky, 78, met her Heavenly Father surrounded by family in her home on Friday, January 20, 2023 in Newkirk, OK. Myra was born on August 16, 1944 to Marvin and Beulah (Baker) Walker in Ponca City, OK. Myra grew up with the love of her life, Robert Stuemky,...
Toby Keith Spotted At Impromptu Norman Concert, Bedlam Basketball Game
Toby Keith was spotted over the weekend performing at an impromptu concert in Norman, and he was spotted at the Bedlam basketball game Wednesday night in Stillwater. The performance happened last weekend at Hollywood Corners Station. Keith played a few songs with the musical act on stage. Keith is battling...
Old School Bagel Coming To Enid
ENID, OK - You'll soon be able to grab a great bagel and a cup of coffee from Old School Bagel Cafe in Enid, Oklahoma. The new little bagel shop will be serving up some delicious bagels like those that you find in the big cities. Old School Bagel Cafe...
Lora Alice Holmes
Lora Alice Holmes passed away on December 30th, in Oklahoma City at the age of 97. She was born Lora Alice Harden on June 19, 1925, to John Bluford and Mary Olive (Horton) Harden, in Ponca City. Lora was known as Alice to most people, Topsy to some, and also Mom, Grandma, Oklagrandma, and Namaw (Grandma) Great. She spent most of her life in Ponca City and graduated from Ponca City High School in 1943. In 1945, she was married to Leslie H. Barthel for 15 year and raised three children L. Harlen Jr. (1946), Sharon A. (1948), and Roger L. (1952). She married Fred A. Holmes Sr. in 1966 and became a step-mother for Cheryl A., Chris L., and Fred A. Jr. They remained married until Fred Sr.’s death in 1986. She worked as a dental assistant to Dr. R.L. Moore at a dental office in Ponca City from 1960 until retiring in 1992. In 1997 she returned to work providing tours at the Marland Mansion in Ponca City until finally retiring in 2018, at the age of 94. She lived in the Ponca City until 2020 when she moved to Moore, OK to be closer to family.
Warren D. Rouse
Warren D. Rouse, 90, beloved husband and father, was called to his eternal resting place on January 19, 2023. He entered this world on February 19, 1932 in Newkirk, Oklahoma, born to Charlie and Rhoda (Talley) Rouse. He enjoyed all kinds of outdoor sports such as skiing, mountain climbing, as...
Toby Keith Leads A Sing-Along Of “Should’ve Been A Cowboy” In An Oklahoma State University Bar
Man, it feels good to be an OK State Alum today. Last night during the annual Bedlam basketball game against rival OU, Oklahoma State came out on top. After the game, notorious OU fan Toby Keith hit the iconic Eskimo Joes right around the corner from Gallagher-Iba Arena and led a sing-along of “Should’ve Been A Cowboy.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Old Row (@oldrowofficial) It truly shaped up to be one of the best Wheel […] The post Toby Keith Leads A Sing-Along Of “Should’ve Been A Cowboy” In An Oklahoma State University Bar first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
Toby Keith makes surprise stop at Stillwater restaurant
STILLWATER, Okla. — Country music singer Toby Keith made an impromptu stop at Eskimo Joes this week. Keith, who last year announced he had been battling stomach cancer, surprised fans at the popular Stillwater eatery with a rendition of “Should’ve Been a Cowboy.”. Customers joined in as...
Oklahoma best sellers: Jan. 22
This week's Oklahoma best sellers are based on total number of sales at Tulsa's Magic City Books, Best of Books in Edmond, Brace Books in Ponca City, and Full Circle Bookstore in Oklahoma City. Here are the Oklahoma bestsellers for Sunday, Jan. 22:. Fiction. “Queen of Myth and Monsters” by...
Supporters from across Oklahoma plan to attend Athena Brownfield's funeral
CYRIL, Okla. — The investigation into a missing 4-year-old girl crushed the small community of Cyril, but now Oklahomans are coming together to honor her. City Hall has been a gathering place for people to come together in the town as they mourn the loss of Athena Brownfield, who was reported missing 10 days ago.
Richard “Dick” Bucher
Body Richard “Dick” Bucher, 78, of Ponca City, OK flew west on January 14, 2023. Cremation has been effected. A Celebration of Life is scheduled for 11:00 a.m. Saturday, April 8, 2023, at the Rindt-Erdman Funeral Home Chapel. Burial with Military Honors will take place following the service at Parker Cemetery. Directly following the burial, the family would like to invite friends to a luncheon at The Gathering Place (1309 South Summit Street, Arkansas City, KS 67005).
Northern parts of Oklahoma prepared despite not much snow expected
ENID, Okla. — Northern parts of Oklahoma are prepared for whatever may come their way, though not much snow is expected. | TIMELINE | Rain, snow expected as winter weather moves into Oklahoma. City officials in Enid said with this weather and warm ground temperatures, they’re not too worried...
Oklahoma Schools React To Developments In Artificial Intelligence
Schools across Green Country are working to deal with the latest developments in artificial intelligence. Across the nation, there are concerns about students using AI technology to do their assignments for them. Just days before the spring semester started, professors at Oklahoma State University may have made changes to their...
Shirley Ruth (Bain) Patten
Body Shirley Ruth (Bain) Patten left this earthly world on December 22, 2022, at the age of 83. ShirleywasbornonNovember 26, 1939, in Newkirk, Oklahoma to John and Fern Bain. She grew up in Uncas, Oklahoma and attended the local church and schools. After her early education in Uncas, she graduated from Ponca City High School in 1958. Shortly after graduation, she married the love of her life, Charles Patten.
Amy Swartz
Amy Swartz is Director of Special Services for Ponca City Public Schools (PCPS). Swartz grew up in Newkirk where she attended Newkirk Public Schools from kindergarten to the 12th grade. Swartz grew up in a family of educators with both of her parents being retired teachers, in addition to several extended family members in the career. As a child, she would often play “school” with her family…
Dennis Carley Tibbles
Dennis (Denny) Carley Tibbles, son of Ivan Carley and Geraldine (Nicholson) Tibbles was born November 16, 1959, in Council Bluffs, Iowa and died January 11, 2023, at his home in Ponca City, OK, at the age of 63 years, 1 month, and 25 days. In 1980 Dennis married Sally Ann...
Tonkawa's POW Camp: Murder, Mass, Musicals, and Memories
Gracing the horizon like a grain silo, a gray concrete water tower base still stands about a half-mile north of Tonkawa on 13th Street. When people new to Kay County see the abandoned cylinder-looking structure for the first time, they ask: “What is that?” Then the story begins.
CDC Ponca City to host Mac and Cheese Cookoff
The Child Development Center (CDC) will be holding their CDC Mac & Cheese Cookoff on Saturday, Jan. 28 from 1 pm to 3 pm at Pioneer Technology Center (PTC). The CDC is a 501(c)3 and employs certified teachers who, on a daily basis, educate the children, ages birth to 5-years old, to become socially and academically successful in the public school setting. They seek to bring early…
Pioneer Tech Children’s Lab receives top accreditation
Ponca City, OK ----- The Pioneer Technology Center (PTC) Children’s Lab has once again received accreditation through the National Association for the Education of Young Children (NAEYC) program. Oklahoma has only 53 early childhood programs that boast this accomplishment. This honor signifies high standards of early childhood education for the Children’s Lab. For nearly 90 years, NAEYC has…
Young truck driver charged with manslaughter in fatal highway collision
(Stillwater, Okla.) — A young truck driver, who did not have a commercial driver’s license, has been charged with second-degree manslaughter in a 2022 fatal collision north of Cushing at the Highway 51 and Highway 18 intersection, which was under construction with marked stop signs, according to court documents filed last week.
